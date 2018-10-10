Tesla: Elon Musk Is Dead Wrong About Short Sellers

With significant class-action lawsuits in the works, as well as SEC and DOJ investigations, Tesla faces a lot of legal heat; Musk might yet cause it to boil over.

Musk's tweet-storm has driven Tesla stock lower; fear that the settlement may be thrown out or made harsher form part of this, as well as anxiety that Musk will not be able to resist future battles.

Musk himself was sued for securities fraud in September. A putative settlement was reached with the SEC, but must be justified in federal court on Oct. 11.

Musk called for short selling to be made illegal, claiming it causes negative pressure on GDP and can incentivize fraudulent behavior by both investors and regulators.

It is no secret that Elon Musk, the mercurial CEO of Tesla (TSLA), is no friend of short sellers. It is true that Tesla, an electric vehicle-maker that has captured the imagination of millions and helped push other automakers into the EV space, is heavily shorted and has a vocal community of critics. But Musk’s antipathy goes beyond mere dislike. He hates the shorts. This summer, for example, he called one critic’s employer directly, successfully intimidating him into ending his writing on the subject of Tesla.

Musk hates shorts so much that he has gone to lengths most public company CEOs would consider unthinkable. It is believed by many that Musk’s “funding secured” tweet in which he claimed to have investor backing lined up to take Tesla private may have been little more than an effort to “burn the shorts.” The SEC alleged as much in its securities fraud suit filed against Musk in September. While the SEC subsequently reached a settlement with Musk and Tesla, Musk’s Twitter rant last week calling the SEC the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” may have thrown the sticking power of that agreement into doubt.

What began as a tirade against the SEC morphed into a general attack on the idea of short selling as a whole, declaring it to be parasitic and damaging to economic growth. But Musk is dead wrong about short selling. It is not predatory or harmful. It plays a crucial role in the stock market.

A Change of Heart

For all his recent bluster against short sellers, one would think Musk’s hatred was inborn. But this does not tell the whole story. Indeed, in 2012 he published a tweet defending the right of the short sellers to exist:

“That said, even though they cause me grief, I would defend the right of shorts to exist. They are often unreasonably maligned.”

Oh what a difference a few years can bring. Despite the fact that Tesla shares are now radically higher (and Musk’s wealth much greater), he has done an about-face when in comes to shorting. On October 4, he replied to his own 2012 tweet:

“The last several years have taught me that they are indeed reasonably maligned.”

Minutes later, he followed up with another tweet, taking an even harsher stance:

“What they do should be illegal.”

That is a very bold claim. Shorting has been around since the earliest days of the modern stock exchange system. To call for its ban ought to require some very strong evidence.

Does Shorting Destroy Value?

Musk claims that short sellers are “value destroyers” and should “definitely be illegal.” But can he justify that claim?

Unsurprisingly, the embattled CEO was challenged by a number of his online critics, as well as neutral bystanders, almost immediately. Meb Faber tweeted Musk, pointing out that short sellers have helped to expose frauds. While not disputing this point, Musk replied with a general case against short selling in the market:

“Not all. However, shorting applied to market as a whole is obv net negative — it incents negative gdp! Moreover, it stops private companies from going public, preventing access by retirement funds & small investors, thus increasing wealth divide.”

Musk provided no evidence for how shorting was producing an economic “net negative” and there is no serious economic literature to support the claim. He tried to cite the diminishing number of public companies as evidence of short sellers’ mendacity, but again the reasons for that broader change in the financial marketplace has many causes, none of which are linked to short sellers. Rather, it appears to have more to do with regulations causing unwelcome burdens, while a glut of private equity and venture capital money has made staying private much easier. Even the Business Insider article he cites in this regard does not support his claim.

The notion that short selling “incents negative gdp” is laughable on its face. Short selling always makes up a small fraction of the market. It never has the power to put downward pressure on GDP. If anything, short selling helps economic development by weeding out weak or fraudulent companies, allowing investment capital to flow away from such investments and into ones that actually create value. It appears Musk continues to have some difficulty separating the concept of stock price appreciation and actual economic value creation. That confusion may be why he thinks, erroneously, that the shorts are hurting Tesla. The only thing that can stop Tesla from succeeding is Tesla itself. Shorts are simply making a bet on the opposite side.

Does Shorting Incentivize Bad Behavior?

Evidently deciding that the economic argument was a lost cause, Musk pivoted to the mechanics of short selling, claiming that it incentivizes bad behavior:

“There is no rational basis for a long holder to lend their stock to shorts, as it dilutes the shareholder base & gives the short a strong incentive to attack the company by whatever means possible, including regulators.”

Leaving aside Musk’s apparent challenge to the integrity of regulators such as the SEC, with which he must work alongside to justify the settlement agreement in federal court on October 11, his argument seems to be that, because shorting is possible, the short sellers will do whatever is in their power to knock the stock down.

Of course, short sellers are governed by the same securities laws that are supposed to be reining Musk in. Indeed, short sellers often come under very harsh scrutiny, and can pay dear consequences if caught acting inappropriately. Such was the case on September 13, when Gregory Lemelson of Lemelson Capital Management was charged by the SEC for fraudulent short selling.

In truth, any scheme to spread false information, whether to pump or crash a stock, is illegal. And should be. But that is no reason to get rid of short selling as a practice, and Musk offers no concrete evidence to back his quite wild claims.

A Scheme of Passive Funds?

Finally, Musk turned to an attack on the passive funds that lend out their Tesla shares to short sellers. In the last tweet we discussed, Musk claimed that lending shares to short sellers was irrational in part because it “dilutes the shareholder base”. Of course, this is fundamentally not the case. Indeed, it is actually quite a strange claim, since shorting does not cause dilution of any kind, as a matter of financial mechanics.

But that fundamental misunderstanding of the mechanics of short selling did not stop Musk from continuing his tirade, turning his sights on the passive index funds that provide a large chunk of the shortable shares:

"Where this breaks down is in passive index funds, which constitute most of the market. The holders of those funds, mostly small investors & retirement funds, don’t realize that their stocks are being lent to short sellers, diminishing their true equity return...The big funds can & will, as they’re suffering a net loss. Index managers like Blackrock pocket make excessive profit from short lending while pretending to charge low rates for ‘passive’ index tracking.”

This may be the part of Musk’s argument that makes the least sense. Sure, the funds can charge lower rates thanks to the income from lending shares. But why is that a problem? Musk seems to think that it allows these funds to “pretend” to charge low rates. In actuality, the lower rates are very much real.

Whether passive investing is a good idea or not is a question beyond the scope of this research note, but suffice to say that, if one is investing in a passive vehicle, one would want to minimize fees and costs. Lending out shares allows funds to do this, passing the cost on to the short sellers. Tesla does not suffer for it, and the investors in the funds benefit. The problem Musk sees is illusory.

Investor’s Eye View

Musk’s rant against short selling helped to drop Tesla’s stock badly. It was likely the result of fears over the survivability of the settlement, as well as concern that Musk is unwilling, or unable, to rein in his Twitter persona sufficiently so as not to get into further regulatory and legal hot water.

With numerous class-action lawsuits that Tesla reportedly fears could end up costing the company billions of dollars in damages in the end (not to mention many millions in legal fees in the meantime), as well as continuing SEC investigations into Musk’s claims over Model 3 production, it is unsurprising that investors would be nervous about the prospects for the company.

Musk has endangered Tesla’s survival with his tweeting. His apparent lack of concern toward the SEC is indicative that his behavior is unlikely to change, settlement or not. That means it could be only a matter of time before he puts the company in mortal peril yet again.

Tesla cannot afford more problems. Investors should steer clear so long as Musk is at the helm.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.