Carrizo Oil & Gas: Pumping Oil (And Printing Cash)

The market was disappointed with a recent capital raise, but given the $1.5B in net debt (+ the accrued capex and interest), it was a wise move to raise cash.

I think the Q3 results will be excellent given the strong oil price (although the existing hedge book will have a slightly negative impact).

Introduction

Although the oil price has been pretty strong for about a year now, some of the oil and gas companies still appear to be quite cheap. Perhaps the market isn’t convinced about the long-term prospects of the oil market, or perhaps some companies still have to fight an uphill battle to get the recognition it deserves.

At first sight, Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) appeared to be one of those ‘cheap’ oil companies out there. Sure, there have been some capacity constraints in the Permian basin, but as additional capacity is being constructed as we speak, companies like Carrizo could benefit from this.

The exceptional production growth rate will increase

Carrizo’s operating performance has been absolutely stellar this year. Whereas the company produced ‘just’ 51,257 boe/day in Q1 2018, it reported a double-digit-percentage production increase in the second quarter and is guiding for yet another 10% QoQ production increase. And, this actually bodes really well for the Q3 results which will be announced in November: a higher production rate, combined with higher oil prices, should result in a cash flow on steroids.

Source: Company Presentation

Carrizo reported a total revenue of almost $490M in the first half of the year, and 54% of this revenue was generated in the second quarter (thanks to a higher production rate and oil price). Carrizo was also highly profitable as it reported a net income of $62.8M in the first semester and $35.3M in the second quarter of the year. After deducting the payments on preferred stock (which hasn’t been reported as an interest expense but a dividend payment), the net profit attributable to the Carrizo shareholders was $0.55/share in the first semester.

Source: SEC filings

A good result, especially when you see this includes a $97M loss on derivatives! Excluding this loss, the net income would very likely have been more than twice the reported number. These non-cash expenses related to the loss on derivative instruments are clearly visible when you start looking at Carrizo’s cash flow statements. Carrizo reported an operating cash flow of $276M, and adjusted for changes in the working capital position, it generated $286M in operating cash flow. Given the total production of 9.85 million barrels of oil equivalent, Carrizo generated almost $30/boe in operating cash flow. And, this includes a $38.5M settlement of derivative instruments. On an unhedged basis, the operating cash flow per produced BOE would have been approximately $33.

Source: SEC filings

The strong operating cash flows also resulted in Carrizo increasing its capex guidance from $750-800M to $800-825M as the company elected to keep all six drill rigs on site throughout 2018. Considering Carrizo’s total capex in the first half of the year was already $431M, I would expect the H2 capex to be just $380M, as indicated by the updated full-year capex guidance.

Carrizo’s PV-10 value indicates the company isn’t expensive at all

It’s always interesting to have a look at the PV-10 values of oil companies. The PV-10 calculation is based on the expected sum of the cash flows from the oil reserves (in Carrizo’s case, it’s using Proved Developed and Proved Undeveloped reserve categories), discounted by 10% per year. Although these PV-10 values shouldn’t be blindly used to value a company, it does provide a good basis to compare oil companies. And of course, lenders are basing the size of their credit facilities on these PV-10 values as well.

In Carrizo’s case, the PV-10 value appears to be $2.64B (very likely on a pre-tax value), and after deducting the company’s net debt of approximately $1.9B (I am including the accrued capex and interest in this number as well), the net PV-10 value attributable to the Carrizo shareholders is approximately $764M, or just over $8/share.

This doesn’t mean the company (whose share price is currently trading north of $20) is expensive.

Source: SEC filings

Note how Carrizo’s PV-10 value at the end of 2017 was based on an oil price of less than $50/barrel and a gas price of $2.96/Mcf. Although Carrizo receives a consistently lower gas price, the company did receive a price for its oil that was substantially higher ($66.70/barrel) than the price used in the PV-10 calculations. Applying an average net price increase of $10/barrel of oil (keeping the NGL and gas prices unchanged) would add almost $1.7B in undiscounted and pre-tax cash flow. Sure, this is an unorthodox way to look at things, but I just wanted to point out that even a slightly higher oil price will have a high impact on the PV-10 value.

Source: SEC filings

Also keep in mind this PV-10 value is based on the reserve estimate as of the end of FY 2017. Those reserves contained almost 262 million barrels of oil equivalent (of which 64% was oil), and that’s a 30% increase compared to the end of 2016. Given this year’s drilling activity on Carrizo’s land, I do expect the company to add to its reserves on top of replacing the 21-22 million barrels that will be produced this year.

Combining a higher oil price with an increase in the oil reserves should result in a substantial increase of both the PV-10 value as well as the net value after deducting the net debt (even after taking the recent acquisition of Delaware Basin acreage into account. This acquisition was mainly funded by an equity issue, and the higher share count has already been taken into account in my NAV/share calculation).

Investment thesis

Yes, Carrizo’s balance sheet carries a lot of debt, and yes, the company will have to borrow more to fund its capex program. But this will allow it to increase its production rate by approximately 20%, and this will pave the way for an exceptionally strong performance in 2019. The company will either continue its aggressive drill program and increase the production rate even further, or it will just spend enough money on capex to keep the production rate stable, which will allow it to start reducing its net debt.

At the current oil price, Carrizo will be printing cash, and I think the Q3 financials will confirm this. Now, I would just like Carrizo to add more barrels to its hedge book, either in swap contracts, or by adding to its three-way collar positions.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRZO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.