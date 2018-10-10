Earnings Preview: JPMorgan To Continue As The King Of Wall Street

Investors should also look for commentary on the firm’s expansion in China, following similar moves by its bulge-bracket peers.

Declines in investment banking, sales and trading, and mortgage banking should be offset by gains from the net interest margin.

An impressive second quarter earnings report saw JPMorgan (JPM) surpass peers in terms of investment banking and sales and trading revenues. With the firm set to release its third quarter earnings on 12th October, investors will be looking for more of the same. But with certain peers making moves east, it will be important to see how JPMorgan is doing with its expansion into China.

Below, I’ve highlighted key areas to watch for from the release and the subsequent earnings call.

Investment banking revenues to remain stable

JPMorgan jumped ahead of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in 2Q18 for investment banking revenues after two quarters in second place. The big jump in second quarter revenues mainly came from underwriting. This likely won't continue; CFO Marianne Lake has stated that the unit will likely post flat revenues in the third quarter, which implies around $1.8bn.

Looking slightly further ahead, the firm is reportedly working on two major deals which would generate notable revenue gains in the coming few quarters. It is one of the joint bookrunners for the Perella Weinberg Partners IPO and is competing with Credit Suisse (CS) to be the lead underwriter of Lyft’s (LYFT) IPO. Both of these are expected early next year.

Investment banking revenues (bar chart, left hand axis) and normalized revenue growth since 1Q15. Units: $ millions (left). Source: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley investor relations

Sales and trading to decline

Trading revenues have been strong for JPMorgan over the past few years, especially relative to its two big bulge-bracket peers. The second quarter’s figure of $5.4bn was down 17.6% QoQ but up 12.7% YoY. However, CFO Marianne Lake commented that the trading revenues will likely be down a few percentage points in the third quarter due to the corporate tax overhaul. As such, investors should be looking for trading revenues of around $4.3bn. Nevertheless, this will still likely keep the firm ahead of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Sales and trading revenues (bar chart, left hand axis) and normalized revenue growth since 1Q15. Units: $ millions (left). Source: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley investor relations

Slowdown of the mortgage banking division

JPMorgan isn’t the only firm laying off mortgage banking staff; Wells Fargo (WFC) made a similar move in August. The move makes sense for JPMorgan. In an industry that is seeing tougher market conditions – rising house prices, fewer houses for sale and lower tax benefits for home ownership – the firm is looking to cut costs. The unit is seeing declining revenues all while the consumer and community banking business is seeing growth, particularly in the past 18 months. This has seen home lending’s contribution to business revenues fall from around 25% to near 10% in five years.

Home lending revenues and the business’ proportion of consumer and community banking revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

Likely slowdown in revenue growth, but still positive

The three aforementioned points don’t bode well for revenues. Broadly speaking, management has been signaling that certain units are likely to see negligible or negative growth in the third quarter. Yet the declines should be offset by rising net interest margins, as the credit business in the industry saw stronger growth particularly in September. As such, revenue consensus is around $27.6bn, which would represent a YoY growth of 4.5%.

Breakdown of revenues by business segment, and the rolling 12-month operating margin. Units: $ billions. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

Some interesting movement in China

Over the past few months, JPMorgan has been moving on several fronts to expand its China business. We can separate them into investment banking and asset management.

Investment banking

Last month, I showed how Morgan Stanley (MS) looks set to be the fifth global investment bank to take advantage of new majority-foreign ownership laws in China. JPMorgan was the third. It submitted its application in May and appointed a new CEO of investment banking for China, Mark Leung, suggesting that tangible progress should be in the works.

It’s an important industry to enter and, I believe, will be a major new revenue growth driver for global investment banks over the coming decade. One of the handicaps that global firms have faced in Chinese investment banking is that they’ve mostly been limited to the underwriting business, which means 85% of industry revenues have been unattainable. Majority ownership will change this.

I expect that management will discuss that the process is ongoing and that the launch of a new investment banking business in China should begin in 2019.

Asset management

JPMorgan Asset Management is also looking to expand its presence in the mutual fund and hedge fund industries. Let’s first consider the mutual fund industry because that’s where the majority of the movement in the next 12 months is likely to be seen. It was widely reported in May that the firm is looking to take a majority stake in its mutual fund joint venture, China International Fund Management. JPMorgan is one of the more advanced global firms in this regard, along with Invesco (IVZ), so there will be somewhat of an urgency to push through this majority stake acquisition before other rivals do the same.

In addition to mutual funds, JPMorgan Asset Management’s Head Of China stated that it is considering acquiring a license to launch hedge fund products for domestic Chinese investors. In my opinion, the firm is already behind peers on this front. Around a dozen global asset managers have already launched products, including UBS (UBS), BlackRock (BLK) and Invesco.

China’s hedge fund industry AUM. Units: $ billions. Source: Asset management association of China

I'll write a review of the earnings release soon after they're published. Readers can find my other calendar Q3 earnings previews and reviews of asset managers and investment banks here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.