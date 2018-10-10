Saint-Gobain: Offering A Safe Dividend Yield Of Nearly 4%

Executive Summary

Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY) (OTCPK:CODGF), a French conglomerate that is active in the construction sector, currently offers investors a safe and sweet dividend yield of 4%. The recent strong results inspired me, though one should notice the group's non-recession-proof features, recalling the impact of the Great Financial crisis. During that period, a challenging market environment forced the company to cut its dividend by more than 50%:

(Source: company presentation)

Nevertheless, the company is very interesting to look at given its restructuring programs and recent acquisitions that will boost profit margins and cash flows. Even if you take the provisions related to asbestos claims into consideration, the future for Saint-Gobain appears to be bright as its debt level is certainly manageable, leaving plenty of room for additional dividend hikes and acquisitions. For dividend investors, there is hopeful news, namely the fact that the French withholding tax will be reduced from today's 30% to 12.8%, making the 3.9% dividend yield of Saint-Gobain even more attractive. Another great article on this company was written by the Investment Doctor, and this certainly provides an interesting background.

Saint-Gobain's First-Half Results: Like-For-Like Growth Is Picking Up

There's little doubt 2018 will be a decent year for Saint-Gobain as its like-for-like growth is improving rapidly. However, this improvement experiences headwinds from adverse currency movements like the depreciation of the US dollar and the Brazilian Real. As the image below clearly indicates, currency movements slashed revenue growth:

(Source: Company slide presentation)

Looking at the performances on a geographical basis, all business segments (namely Innovative Materials, Construction Products, and Building Distribution) and markets reported higher activity, driven by robust industrial confidence. In addition, the company feels comfortable with the current market environment, and despite trade war tensions, the beneficial trends are foreseen to continue, thanks to volume growth and pricing.

Saint-Gobain's Cash Flows Are Improving Significantly, Leaving Plenty Of Room For Accretive Acquisitions

In order to simplify and enhance the business, Saint-Gobain has announced several cost saving plans, and at the end of the second quarter, it was on track to deliver on its guidance to unlock additional cost synergies of around 300M EUR for 2018. Over the first half of the year, the group had already obtained cost savings of 150M EUR. These measures will certainly support the cash flows over the next couple of years.

(Source: company presentation)

As can be seen in the income statement below, Saint-Gobain's net profit was hardly influenced by one-off items.

(Source: company results)

Besides restructuring costs and payments related to the asbestos claims ('other business expenses'), another item the group is coping with is the inflationary pressure on costs of sales, leading to temporary slightly lower gross margins. Gross margins recorded a decrease from 25.9% to 25.6%.

Luckily, management has been taking actions to focus on sales prices, whilst they anticipate better volumes across all their geographical businesses. Looking at the G&S expenses, it's good to see Saint-Gobain was able to keep its expenses under control, indicating the enhancement of the business is gaining traction. Although the group recorded a higher profit before taxes, its tax rate fell as a result of the different tax rates applicable outside France. The main contributors were United States, Norway, Poland, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, whilst the French tax rate remained unchanged at 34.43%.

You might have already noticed the huge tailwind from 'other financial income'. In fact, Saint-Gobain benefited from its stake in Sika, a company specialized in chemical products for construction and industrial markets. This movement led to an extraordinary gain, which was neutralized in the cash flow statement:

(Source: company results)

As highlighted in the cash flow statement, the group spent 1.3B EUR on acquisitions, mainly due to the higher stake in Sika, in which Saint-Gobain has become the largest shareholder with a voting and capital right of 10.75%. This transaction resulted in an overall result of €781 million, which included a financial gain of €601 million (the difference between the fair value of the shares at the date of the transaction and the value of the call entered in December 2014), and a compensatory indemnity of €180 million recorded in other business income.

After deducting the Capital Expenditures and adjusting for working capital changes and the dividend payment to minority shareholders, FCF stood at around 818M EUR. This was sufficient to cover the dividend payment of 707M EUR. Above all, Saint-Gobain chose to repurchase shares in order to mitigate dilution.

Overall, the cash flow result appears to be solid, given the inflationary cost environment and higher material investments. Compared with today's market cap and by extrapolating the first-half figures, shareholders currently receive an FCF yield in excess of 8%, which is pretty decent after taking Saint-Gobain's cyclical features into consideration.

However, before getting too optimistic, the outlook for total CapEx in 2018 shows us more investment is going to be made as the group instated a CapEx plan of around 1.7B EUR for the year, representing 4% of sales. So, when adjusting for the right capital investments amount and neglecting provisions for asbestos claims, total FCF should come in at around 1.2B EUR, representing an FCF yield of around 6.3%.

Sound Balance Sheet

Although Saint-Gobain remains a company subject to economic cycles, the company isn't facing huge amounts of debt which is a relief. Based on its recent financial figures, the group is on track to reach a net debt position of 7.353B EUR by the end of this year, working out 1.68 times EBITDA, given a yearly EBITDA estimate of 4.385B EUR for this year. This leverage ratio remains acceptable as Saint-Gobain has already proven it is capable of paying out high dividend amounts as well as reducing its liability level. Hence, the company is expected to continue solidifying its balance sheet, thereby lowering its interest charges. Besides the pure interest-borrowing debt portion, Saint-Gobain is making good progress on the asbestos related litigation by spending operational cash flow on this issue.

Valuation

In order to compute a range of fair values, I am using a Discounted Cash Flow Model. Given the business Saint-Gobain is active in, I've selected a WACC of 6.5%. In my model, I've implemented growth rates that are based on diminishing effects from restructuring charges, even if Saint-Gobain continues to increase the provisions related to the asbestos claims. After noticing the debt level, my fair value currently stands at 30.2EUR indicating some downside potential, partly due to relatively high debt amount compared to yearly FCFs.

(Source: Author's calculations based on the company's financial figures)

Conclusion

Investors should see Saint-Gobain as a dividend stock with a safe forecasted payout ratio of 59%, instead of arguing the company is too undervalued. In my opinion, it is a perfect hold in which you can lift your exposure during a financial crisis. Whilst the current free cash flow yield of 6.3% appears to be low, Saint-Gobain continues to expand its margins and is going to deliver on its cost savings program. There is enough cash in the bank to fund additional acquisitions. On top of that, with the possibility of decreasing debt portions, I would expect the fair value to rise steadily. If shares would fall to the low 30s, I could consider writing some put options.

