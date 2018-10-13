Coca-Cola European Partners: 1B EUR In Annual Free Cash Flow From 2020 On

CCEP expects to complete its restructuring program next summer, and this should have an immediate impact on the reported cash flows.

Introduction

In January, I published an article on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) wherein I explained how this new company was formed, and why I thought there was a good chance it would perform well once it was able to complete its restructuring. Coca-Cola European Partners is now the largest bottler in the world (based on its revenue).

CCE does have a US listing, but it's also listed on Euronext Amsterdam with CCE as its ticker symbol. Considering the company is reporting its financial results in Euro, I will use the Amsterdam listing to run the numbers. The average daily volume in Amsterdam is 38,000 shares per day.

As a brief reminder, Coca-Cola European Partners is buying the concentrate from The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and produces the Coca-Cola-owned brands.

A strong first half of the year, despite the restructuring charges

In the first half of the year, Coca-Cola European Partners kept its revenue stable at 5.44B EUR, while its gross profit decreased by approximately 1% to 2.09B EUR. That's a pretty decent result considering some shifts on the markets served by CCEP. The company reported strong revenue increases in Germany (+3%) and Great Britain and the Scandinavian countries (+5% on average) but had to deal with an 8% revenue decrease in France and a 4% revenue decrease on the Iberian Peninsula:

So, while a stable revenue might appear to be disappointing, the result should be viewed taking the geographical diversification and issues into account. Let's also not forget Western Europe experienced a dry and hot summer, and we might see an uptick in the Q3 results compared to last year.

As the Selling & Distribution expenses also increased, the pre-tax income in H1 decreased by approximately 4%, while it decreased by 6% on the net income level due to a slightly higher tax bill. This higher tax bill is also what pushed the company's Q2 result lower compared to the same quarter in the previous year. There's no reason to be alarmed, and CCEP's cash flow result also remains very robust.

The company reported an operating cash flow of 621M EUR, but after making the necessary adjustments by isolating the changes in the working capital position and including the interest and tax payments, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 661M EUR, compared to 697M EUR in H1 2017, which appears to be in line with the decrease in net income.

It's tricky to just 'double' the H1 operating cash flow to get to the full-year cash flow as there's as seasonality factor we need to take into consideration. It's hardly a surprise for a soda bottler to perform strong in Q2 and Q3 as the summer months usually increase the demand for those beverages. However, in this case, it could make sense as there appears to be some symmetry between the H1 and H2 results (the seasonal impact is mainly felt on a quarterly basis). This would result in an operating cash flow of approximately 1.3-1.35B EUR, and after deducting the 550-575M EUR in capital expenditures, I can agree with CCEP's own FCF guidance of '1B EUR, including a 200M EUR benefit from working capital changes'. And keep in mind, this includes almost 200M EUR in restructuring expenses for this year. Once these restructuring charges will be phased out from 2019 on, Coca-Cola European Partners shouldn't be happy with anything less than 1B EUR in free cash flow from 2020 on.

Hinting at more dividends and/or share buybacks

Coca-Cola European Partners appears to be happy with the implementation of the strategic plan to unlock synergy benefits (thanks to economies of scale by becoming the largest bottler). The company remains on track to generate total savings of 315-340M EUR by the summer of next year and should have realized 80% of this target by the end of his year.

The total cash expenses to position itself to effectively generate these cost savings are now estimated to be '2.25 times the expected synergy benefits), indicating a total cost of approximately 700M EUR (of which almost 100M EUR was spent in the first half of the year). This once again emphasizes how important this restructuring was (and is) for Coca-Cola European Partners. Spending 700M EUR to generate an annual return of 315-340M EUR is a no-brainer.

As everything appears to be going as planned, CCEP now expects the net debt/EBITDA ratio to be on the lower end of the 2.5-3 guidance. As more synergy benefits will be unlocked in 2019, the company is in an excellent shape and considers the current debt level appropriate. In fact, it has no interest in reducing its net debt even further, and Coca-Cola European Partners said 'it continues to evaluate returning incremental cash to its shareholders'. This very likely means a dividend hike in 2019, combined with a share buyback.

Coca-Cola European Partners is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 0.26 EUR for a dividend yield of just over 2.7%. Granted, this isn't very high, but it allows CCEP to keep some cash on the side for share buybacks. The current dividend coverage yield is approximately 160%, and this will increase to in excess of 200% from 2020 on. The dividend is very safe, and as CCEP is a British company, there's no dividend withholding tax.

Investment thesis

CCE announced a share buyback program saying it will very likely spend 500M EUR on buying back stock this year as part of a larger program, but it hasn't repurchased stock in the first half of the year. I hope the company has now effectively started its buyback programme, and I hope to see a lower share count once CCEP releases its Q3 financial statements.

For this year, I'm expecting CCE to generate an FCF of 1.64 EUR per share, which would put the FCF yield just over 4.3%. That's indeed low, but if the company would be able to effectively increase its free cash flow to 1B EUR and reduce its share count from 485M shares to 450M shares (upon the completion of the 1.5B EUR stock buyback), the FCF/share will increase to 2.20-2.25 EUR, for an FCF yield of closer to 6%. That still isn't great, but based on the initial price of 32.82 EUR when I first discussed this company here on Seeking Alpha, the FCF yield would be a very nice 6.8%. The excess cash flow will very likely continue to be used for dividend hikes and stock buybacks.

