Oil Headed For $100 - Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now

Quoted global surplus capacity is overstated and we believe it to be "actually" in the 1.2-1.5 mb/d range.

Further production decline of up to 1 mb/d from Iran & Venezuela is possible in the near term.

With Brent and WTI shooting up by approx. 17% and 9% respectively since the beginning of August, it is clear that the oil market has been rattled by the burgeoning supply shock within OPEC. This we believe can trigger enveloping demand-supply imbalances towards the end of 2018.

Iran: Exports Spiral Downwards!

From April 2018’s level, Iran’s oil exports have successively declined by a cumulative 0.7 mb/d or 27% (Chart - 1). This is ahead of the new round of US sanctions that kick-in from November.

Chart - 1: Iran – Monthly oil exports since Jan 2018 (mb/d)

Key buyers - India, China, EU have shied away from Iranian oil. Since February, Iran’s oil exports to India, China and selected EU countries are down by 130, 201 and 96 kb/d respectively (Chart - 2).

Chart - 2: Iran oil exports – Key Buyers (kb/d)

Iran: Exports still have room for major decline!

It is important to understand that though Iran’s oil exports in August at 1.83 mb/d portray a major drop from the preceding few months. Exports are still not substantially below 2017 and 2016 average levels at 2.14 and 1.95 mb/d respectively (Chart - 3).

Chart - 3: Iran oil exports – Jan 2016 onwards (mb/d)

Therefore, a key risk is that Iran’s oil exports can fall to the pre-2016 nuclear deal levels. This implies a potential additional decline of 0.5 mb/d. Thus in total Iran’s oil exports can fall by about 1.2 mb/d or roughly 50% because of the Trump-driven sanctions (Chart - 4).

Chart - 4: Iran oil exports – Historical vs Predicted (mb/d)

Iran: Oil Production has just started to decline …….

Against a 0.7 mb/d decline in exports, Iran’s oil production has fallen by only 0.23 mb/d and that just in August. Depending on the Trump sanctions impact, Iran’s oil production can fall anywhere between 500 to 700 kb/d to around 3 mb/d i.e. pre-2016 nuclear deal levels (Chart - 5). Going forward, post November Iran may try to use unconventional methods of preserving its oil sales. This could include switching off tracking devices on tankers – a solution that Iran probably used in the previous round of sanctions in 2012-15. This means that the actual or eventual decline in Iran’s oil production and exports could be lower than what is being currently envisaged.

Chart - 5: Iran – Monthly Oil Production (mb/d)

Venezuela: Production slide is “sustainable”

The Venezuelan oil industry is confronted with severe structural issues with no end to the crisis in sight.Production has roughly halved in the past 2-21/2 years with nearly 0.7 mb/d decline in the past 12 months alone (Chart - 6). Decline in active rigs, financial constraints of oil service companies, technical limitations and plunge in industry capex have contributed to the plunge. Reduction in activities of foreign partners in the oil sector amidst corruption issues and broader economic and political factors (both internal & external) are also to blame. There is a serious risk that Venezuela’s crude output will fall below 1 mb/d by YE18 – implying an additional decline of 0.2-0.3 mb/d.

Chart - 6: Venezuela – Monthly Oil Production (mb/d)

Saudi Arabia: Partially offsetting the production decline

Saudi Arabia has already raised production by roughly 0.5 mb/d since April. The Kingdom’s current production is just 0.2-0.3 mb/d below its maximum 10.6-10.7 mb/d achieved in Nov 2016 (Chart - 7). Assuming that production can ramp-up to 11 mb/d in the short-term, Saudi Arabia could add an additional 0.5-0.6 mb/d to global supply. In this way, the Kingdom can partially offset or compensate for the decline in output from Iran and Venezuela.

Chart - 7: Saudi Arabia – Monthly Oil Production (mb/d)

US shale production growth has steadied

On an overall basis, US shale production is no longer showing growth at an increasing rate. After peaking in Feb-March 2018, shale production growth has steadied and is portraying monthly increase of around 100-120 kb/d (Chart - 8).

Chart - 8: US shale plays – Change in Monthly Production (kb/d)

Incremental production of shale plays seems to have peaked at approx. 500-600 kb/d (Chart - 9).

Chart - 9: US shale plays – Monthly incremental i.e. new production (kb/d)

US shale – new production just about offsetting legacy declines

As new production is leveling off. We believe that going forward in most months this will not be sufficient to offset the accelerating decline in legacy production (Chart - 10). This actually serves to accentuate that shale oil growth during 2019 will be even slower.

Chart - 10: US shale – New production vs legacy declines (Monthly - kb/d)

It is clearly visible that efficiency i.e. production per rig has peaked in all the key regions (Chart - 11).

Chart - 11: Rig productivity has clearly peaked

Rigs are accumulating slowly in all major regions except Permian. Even in the minor regions, the rigs trend is pretty flattish (Chart - 12). Together Anadarko, Appalachia, Haynesville and Niobrara contribute less than one-fifth of US shale production.

Chart - 12: Rigs in key regions aggregating slowly

US crude - output growth to sequentially decelerate

Overall US crude oil production growth is estimated to successively slowdown to 1.1 mb/d in 2018 and 0.7 mb/d in 2019 (Chart - 13). Given the prevailing number of rigs and productivity, faster growth in US shale output is not possible without surge in investment outlays – the impact of which will be felt with a lag. This means that going forward, US production growth cannot single-handedly meet global demand increments, leave alone compensate for the fall in OPEC output.

Chart - 13: US crude production - Historical & Projected (mb/d)

Global Surplus Capacity - Overstated & very limited

EIA mentions existing OPEC and non-OPEC unplanned production outages at 1.57 and 0.69 mb/d respectively. Totaling around 2.3 mb/d, as a starting point, we use this as a proxy for global spare capacity. However, we exclude Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Iraq and Venezuela whose production outages are largely uncontrollable. Hence, we are left with only Saudi Arabia, Kuwait (0.25 mb/d) Canada (0.42 mb/d) and Russia (0.2-0.3 mb/d). Therefore, actual global spare production is at most between 1.2-1.5 mb/d (Chart - 14). After declining nearly 0.5 mb/d in 1H18, Canada’s production is set to recover on restoration of supply from key fields & producing areas. Saudi Arabia has already started to pump-up. But apart from this, we do no see major positive surprises on the supply side.

Chart - 14: Estimated OPEC & Non-OPEC Production Outages (mb/d)

YTD 2018 – Supply & Consumption Trends

Supply additions have come from United States, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Brazil and Kazakhstan. Demand growth has been led by China and the United States (Chart - 15).

Chart - 15: August 2018 - Demand & Production (YoY changes - mb/d)

Market balance - Existing

So far during 2018 the market has remained in a small deficit (Chart - 16).

Chart - 16: Supply, Demand & Market Deficit – 2017 till 3Q18 (mb/d)

Speculative Positions have not yet peaked

Brent speculative - both net long and long only positions - are below their maximum levels (Chart - 17). This indicates lower short positions and importantly potential for build-up in long only positions, which itself can fuel momentum to the price run-up.

Chart - 17: ICE Brent Crude – Managed Money Net Long Contracts

Year-end 2018 supply hangs in the balance

Global oil supply towards the end of the year, particularly in December 2018 hangs in the balance. Inferred from EIA’s estimates, global supply is estimated at 100.1 mb/d, slightly lower compared to 100.3 mb/d in August 2018 (Chart - 18). However, this is contingent or rather heavily dependent that the potential production shortfalls from Iran & Venezuela are offset by corresponding increases by Saudi Arabia, US, Canada & other players. Any negative surprise on the production side or shortfalls elsewhere can cause overall global output to further fumble.

Chart - 18: Comparative Oil Supply – selected players (mb/d)

Dec 2018 supply deficit can stretch to 2 mb/d

Overall demand growth during 2018 is estimated to sustain at an healthy approx. 1.6 mb/d. Our model predicts that Dec 2018 global market deficit can reach a staggering level of up to 2 mb/d (Chart - 19). This is higher than EIA’s estimate at 1.65 mb/d. Thus, our analysis suggests that Brent crude oil can spike to USD 100-110 by January 2019.

Chart - 19: Comparative demand, supply & market balance (mb/d)

