SIGA Technologies: Undervalued After Receiving A Large Government Contract

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Trevor McLemore as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) is a small-cap, commercial stage bio defense company. SIGA sells one commercial product, the smallpox antiviral TPOXX. Its only customer is the government of the United States. The FDA approved TPOXX as a smallpox treatment on 13 July 2018 and the government awarded SIGA a $629 million contract (the 2018 contract) for TPOXX on 10 September 2018, less than two months later. Given these events, the company is currently undervalued relative to my fair value of $13 per share, likely due to a misunderstanding of the probability of all the options in the contract being exercised. In addition, SIGA has several opportunities that could bring value to shareholders beyond my fair value estimate.

Investment Thesis Summary

SIGA is on track to enter 2019 with approximately $100 mil in cash, a voucher worth between $80 mil-$100 mil, and debt of $80 mil. Between 2019 and 2024, SIGA should be expected to net average earnings of $52.3 mil per year or $0.65 per share per year, assuming they successfully execute on the 2018 contract for TPOXX delivery. Assuming a P/E ratio of 20, I estimate the fair value of this stock to be $13 per share. This fair value is based solely on expected payments from the existing contract and does not assume any expansion of TPOXX sales.

SIGA’s current low valuation is explainable by the fact that SIGA’s latest government contract is written mostly as options, only 8% of the contract value is obligated. SIGA’s stock is now priced as though the government is unlikely to exercise most of the options in the contract. SIGA CEO Phillip Gomez stated (4:42-5:13) at a Cantor conference on 2 Oct 2018, “This contract has a series of options because BARDA’s funding now is done on an annual appropriation basis so they aren’t allowed to forward spend, they have to do it on an annual basis so we’ll work with them to exercise options to allow us to actually execute each year and deliver the courses necessary to replenish the stockpile…of course those are at the sole discretion of BARDA, but again they’ve stated they want to maintain the stockpile”. The government is likely to exercise all of the options in the 2018 contract in order to maintain its existing stockpile of smallpox antiviral. As such, this is a near-term opportunity for buyers.

Today’s $13 per share valuation requires the government to do nothing more than maintain its existing 1.7 million course TPOXX stockpile. However, SIGA has many potential avenues for additional value creation: sales to foreign governments, sales to additional US government organizations (such as the Defense Department), label expansion through post exposure prophylaxis, use as an adjunct or rescue therapy drug for vaccinia (used in vectors to deliver antigens and being tested by multiple companies in oncological applications), development of a 2nd smallpox antiviral (31:06-32:33) with a different mechanism of action. While it becomes difficult to say how likely these events are, how soon they might occur, and their ultimate effects on SIGA’s valuation, if any do come to pass, my fair value estimate will need to be revised upward.

SIGA’s History

There are a few things to know about SIGA. First, this isn’t SIGA’s first contract involving the sale of TPOXX. In 2011, before TPOXX was FDA approved, SIGA was awarded a 5-year contract worth $433 mil. The contract required SIGA to deliver 1.7 million courses of the drug to the government’s biodefense stockpile between 2013 and 2017. The contract included an additional $122 mil in options for other milestones including shelf life extensions and FDA approval. SIGA successfully executed that contract and was paid in full. Like its previous 2011 contract, SIGA’s latest 2018 contract is also over 5 years. Deliveries are planned to occur between 2020 and 2024. To execute the 2018 contract, SIGA will mostly need to continue making deliveries of TPOXX to the government’s stockpile as they have been doing successfully since 2013.

SIGA didn’t get to keep most of the profits it made from the 2011 contract. Between 2006 and 2015, SIGA was locked in a bitter lawsuit with a company called Pharmathene. The details of the lawsuit are not important; the bottom line is that SIGA lost. In 2016, SIGA was required to make a $210 mil court ordered payment to Pharmathene. That payment ended SIGA’s legal troubles with Pharmathene. At the time of the payment, SIGA had delivered over 1.5 million courses of TPOXX to the government’s stockpile and received approximately $300 mil for those deliveries. After expenses, SIGA had $150 mil available to pay Pharmathene and, in order to avoid defaulting on that payment, SIGA took out a loan for an additional $80 million—that loan is now SIGA’s most significant financial liability.

But now the good news: While legal expenses and damages wiped out most of SIGA’s profits from that first contract, SIGA should keep its profits from the second contract. Additionally, SIGA’s latest 10-Q from June 30th 2018, shows they currently have $21 mil in cash. The FDA approval triggered a $41 mil government payment to SIGA and the shelf life extension triggered a $50 mil government payment. Both events occurred this summer. This means, per the 2011 contract, SIGA will receive an additional $91 mil from the government soon (4:48-5:14). And therefore, SIGA should soon have over $100 mil in cash.

Additionally, because TPOXX achieved FDA approval and met a critical biodefense need, SIGA received a priority review voucher from the government. This voucher allows companies going through FDA approval to speed the review process. There is a market for these vouchers. SIGA can sell the voucher to another company or wait for an opportunity to use it. The variation in voucher purchase prices is large—most recently, the market has seen sales between $80 mil and $100 mil (3:35-3:54).

Over the life of the 2011 contract, SIGA announced the number of courses it had delivered to the government most quarters along with the cash it received for those deliveries. Because TPOXX has a seven year shelf life (4:05-4:30), it is straightforward to estimate the delivery schedule and profits SIGA should achieve over the course of the 2018 contract. The 2018 contract should pay SIGA $629 mil between 2019 and 2024 and, based on SIGA’s historical performance on the 2011 contract, SIGA should net roughly half of those payments as earnings.

Over the course of the 2011 contract, SIGA frequently reported the number of courses of TPOXX that were delivered to the stockpile and the amounts of money it had received for deliveries. Those numbers, which are available in SIGA’s quarterly reports and conference calls between 2013 and 2015, are summarized in the below table.

Source: Author based on SEC filings; $ received in millions

Almost all of the revenue received from the 2011 contract was recorded as deferred revenue in SIGA’s quarterly financial statements because, according to SIGA, “The BARDA Contract contains certain product replacement rights with respect to delivered courses. For this reason, recognition of revenue that might otherwise occur upon delivery of courses is expected to be deferred until our obligations related to potential replacement of delivered courses are satisfied.” This is why SIGA did not report large earnings in the quarters leading up to its loss to Pharmathene even though it had received over $300 mil from the government for TPOXX deliveries.

It is possible to estimate SIGA’s net on the 2011 contract over three years. After the $210 mil payment to Pharmathene in 2016, SIGA reported $20 mil in cash and equivalents. SIGA therefore had $150 mil prior to paying Pharmathene combined with an $80 mil loan. That $150 mil is what remained from the approximately $300 mil from the government for TPOXX deliveries. Despite SIGA’s convoluted balance sheet and use of deferred revenue, it is straightforward to determine that SIGA netted roughly half of the payments from the government for deliveries to the stockpile.

SIGA should be expected to receive a total of $629 mil from the government between 2019 and 2024. If SIGA keeps half of those payments after expenses — in line with their historical performance over the life of the 2011 contract — SIGA will net approximately $314 million over 6 years (an average of $52.3 mil per year). With 79.16 mil shares outstanding, SIGA’s average annual earnings would be approximately $0.65 per share. Assuming a P/E ratio of 20, I estimate a fair value of $13 per share.

The Bear Case

So what could go wrong? The short answer is not much. The 1.7 million antiviral courses in the stockpile is not arbitrary, it is the amount of antiviral the government assesses is necessary to defend one major US city against a smallpox attack. Because SIGA has such a straightforward business model and has proven execution on a previous contract, the company is not difficult to value. Like clockwork, the government should be expected to exercise options and announce new contracts on FedBizOpps.gov simply to maintain its existing 1.7 million-course stockpile of TPOXX. SIGA should receive another contract prior to the expiration of the 2018 contract for the government to maintain the stockpile. This is because SIGA’s drug TPOXX has a seven-year shelf life; the stockpile must be constantly replenished through additional government orders as its drugs expire. The TPOXX already in the stockpile begins to expire in 2020.

Although unlikely, it is possible, that the government does not exercise all the options in the 2018 contract and reduces the size of the existing stockpile. If the government fails to execute the options in the contract on timeline, my thesis should be revised. It is also possible that a competitor could eventually bring another smallpox antiviral through the FDA approval process sometime within the next 10 years. Although the government has expressed the desire to stockpile two smallpox antivirals, it is unclear how a second antiviral would affect SIGA’s share of the stockpile. SIGA’s closest competitor Chimerix is having problems getting its smallpox antiviral, Brincidofovir, to advance in the FDA approval process because it has questionable efficacy and potentially dangerous side effects. SIGA’s TPOXX is currently the only smallpox antiviral being stockpiled and there hasn’t been much information on the potential for Brincidofovir procurement by the government since their failed SUPPRESS study results in December of 2015. If Chimerix begins making progress to bring Brincidofovir through the FDA approval process, my thesis should be revised. Although I consider both events unlikely, if either was to occur, I would need to reduce my fair value estimate of SIGA below $13 per share. For the bear scenario, were the government to substantially reduce the stockpile by only exercising half the options in the just-awarded 2018 contract (only $52 mil (16:34-16:43) of the 2018 contract is obligated.), SIGA should still have cash and equivalents at the end of the contract of roughly $200 mil.

In this unlikely scenario SIGA would have a cash value of $2.58 per share ($204.5 mil/79.16 mil shares outstanding).

US Biodefense is a Growth Business

Biodefense is a growth business and SIGA is well positioned. The first National Bio Defense Strategy was published on 18 Sep 2018. It reiterates that the US government wants to maintain countermeasures to the highest threats that have the biggest possibility of morbidity and mortality. Biodefense has strong bipartisan support with the most recent Pandemic and All Hands Preparedness Reauthorization Act (2013) being passed 370-28 in the house and with unanimous consent in the senate. The US government is increasing the appropriation pot that feeds SIGA’s 2018 contract. The current version of H.R. 6378, which was approved in the House on 25 Sep 2018, and is now in the Senate, increases the BARDA special reserve fund from $2.8 billion over 5 years to $7.1 billion over 10 years. In multiple Project BioShield annual reports, BARDA explicitly stated “In addition, this contract works toward the USG goal of developing two smallpox antivirals.” There are no other FDA approved smallpox antivirals.

Although smallpox is eradicated in nature, it is a real threat. A smallpox antiviral has several advantages over the smallpox vaccine, which is why the government is stockpiling TPOXX. In the 20th century, smallpox killed more people than all the wars of that century combined. Bill Gates has stated publicly “Whether the next epidemic is unleashed by a quirk of nature or the hand of terrorist, scientists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. So the world does need to think about this.” While the government does stockpile smallpox vaccines, vaccines must be administered within 4 days of exposure to be effective, and patients are asymptomatic for up to 2 weeks. Furthermore, there is no diagnostic (12:56-13:04) to tell if someone has been affected by smallpox in that time. Additional problems with relying solely on a vaccine include: 20% of the population is contraindicated for the vaccine, it hasn’t been given to the general population since 1980, and weaponized smallpox can be designed to make the United States vaccines ineffective. Smallpox is an effective first strike weapon as it’s difficult to attribute to the actors. There is great concern that non state actors can reengineer smallpox, so there is little doubt that most state actors could do so. The fact that Russia has a smallpox stockpile obligates the US government to maintain effective countermeasures.

Conclusion

SIGA is undervalued by over 55% relative to my fair value estimate of $13 per share. A misunderstanding of the options structure in SIGA’s most recent government contract has created a buying opportunity for investors. Because no one other than SIGA sells an FDA approved smallpox antiviral, the government should be expected to continue fulfilling its smallpox antiviral requirements with TPOXX. Like clockwork, the government should be expected to exercise options and announce new contracts with SIGA in order to maintain its existing 1.7 million-course stockpile as the drugs in the stockpile expire. Additionally, my fair value does not credit SIGA for the other value-creating opportunities they are pursuing; if any are realized, my fair value estimate would need to be revised upward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.