McDonald's: Will We Get A Pullback?

With plenty of coverage surrounding the rise in interest rates and oil prices, bears always seem to come out of the woodwork when we have elevated volatility in the market. It is without question that rising oil prices and rising interest rates will put a strain on governments and individuals alike. Emerging economies must particularly feel the pinch at present as their currencies have been on the slide against the US dollar.

However, cycles always need a catalyst to begin. At present, on the S&P 500, we look to be dropping into a daily cycle low which will probably be followed by a drop into an intermediate cycle low. Our research through the Commitments of Traders numbers and sentiment demonstrates that we are nowhere near a cyclical long-term top in equities at this time. Could we be wrong? Of course, but we remain overweight equities and intend to add on any meaningful weakness.

We have been stating for a while now that as the stock market continues to go higher, our intention would be to favor strong defensive stocks. One such underlying is Walmart (WMT) (which we are long) and another is McDonald's (MCD). As we can see from the chart below, MCD seems to be undergoing a symmetrical triangle or a coil for the best part of 8 months now. This pattern usually turns out to be a continuation pattern, so the probabilities would state that its bull trend should resume. Apart from technical analysis though, here are more fundamental reasons why we would be attracted to McDonald's at the lower end of this triangle.

Experience of the Future restaurants

McDonald's has seen a jump in store sales once restaurants have been revamped. The problem in the near term is that the initiative between shutting the restaurants and then doing the revamp takes a long time to show up in the numbers. One may even see a negative tailwind initially in markets where this is being carried out due to the downtime required for the revamps. However, the lion's share of the initiative should be completed within twelve months. Investors need to be patient, but the numbers to date are demonstrating that significant tailwinds are to come.

McDonald's Has Embraced Technology

Speaking of this initiative, the future more than ever is going to suit the companies who can really work at scale. MCD wants to have stores where convenience is everything where customers are facilitated through kiosks, mobile ordering, loyalty programs, and fast delivery options to name but a few. Investors should be aware that app usage has soared over the past few months and the average check size is 50% bigger when the customer avails of the delivery service. In a company as big as MCD, metrics like this are pretty easy to record. Once management clearly saw how these initiatives were affecting sales, the mass roll-out was quickly ordered. This is why the forward earnings multiple of 20.4 does not look that expensive as there is a very high probability that sustained sales growth will be replicated in stores on mass.

Excellent Defense Hold Along With Robust Dividend Growth

Thirdly, the sizable latest dividend hike would not have gone unnoticed. MCD hiked to $1.16 per quarter recently which was a very generous 15% hike and again demonstrated the company's commitment to its shareholders. Because of the scale of buybacks the company has been doing in recent times, dividend payments are still just over $3.1 billion and more or less on par with what was paid out in 2013. The company obviously feels confident that it can really bolster its cash flows by aggressively growing its bottom line. Although re-franchising efforts have hurt top-line growth, net income, for example, has grown by almost $1 billion (trailing twelve-month average) since 2015. Furthermore, in that time-period, operating margins have grown by well over 10% which is encouraging.

To conclude, the above three points along with the fact that MCD actually grew its earnings in the great recession makes it a very attractive potential defensive play. Let's see how shares behave when the S&P finally moves down into an intermediate low.

