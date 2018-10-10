Buy The 8% Yield From PREIT, It's The Best Option

After the recent recovery in PEI-D and substantial outperformance, we see PEI-C being more attractive.

Investors in PEI-B should be looking to switch to one of the other preferred shares.

PEI-D was the most attractive option on 9/30/2018. It was set for outperformance and it thoroughly delivered by beating PEI-B, PEI-C, and PFF.

PEI has been in the process of improving their portfolio.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

PREIT (PEI) has a few preferred shares we are going to look at. We own some of the common shares and are bullish on the common shares. The 3 preferred shares are (PEI.PB), (PEI.PC), and (PEI.PD). We will refer to them as PEI-B, PEI-C, and PEI-D.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

A quick note on PEI common stock

PEI has put a significant amount of capital towards their redevelopment program. It was a great move, but it did cause them to have high cash outflows. Here are many of their newly completed anchors:

Source: PEI

As PEI’s new properties come online, their leverage multiples should decrease naturally due to higher net operating income. PEI has been carrying higher leverage than I would like to see for an equity REIT, so it will be nice to see a reduction in their leverage over the next few years. By 2020, I expect these multiples to be improving because many of these projects are still in progress in 2018 and 2019.

Despite this leverage, I believe PEI deserves a buy rating. They are attractively priced and the dividend continues to be covered. Management indicated they were comfortable with the current level and they expect increases as redevelopment plans come online.

The PEI preferred shares have had a few very interesting developments over the last 10 days. Seeing how they moved during that time makes it easier to understand how our ratings change over time.

PEI preferred shares - As of September 30th

We currently own some PEI-C and some of the common shares of PEI. We may dump shares of PEI-C in favor of PEI-D. We currently view PEI-D as the most attractive preferred share:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

PEI-D has the lowest current price and the highest stripped yield. PEI-B has the highest annualized yield to call, but it wouldn’t make sense for the company to call PEI-B at $25 when shares are trading at a material discount.

PEI-B is a hold because the stripped yield is only 7.89% plus it doesn’t have any call protection:

There is limited upside if the market decides to really like PEI.

On the downside, you have a lower stripped yield and you have a smaller discount to the call value. All around, PEI-B is the worst of these options. Investors in PEI-B should be looking to switch to one of the other preferred shares.

Currently, PEI-D is the best choice among the preferred shares because the stripped yield is about 2 basis points higher than it is for PEI-C. Further, PEI-D has more call protection on the calendar and trades at a larger discount to the call value of $25.

We give these shares a risk rating of 3, but we own some of the common equity as well. Clearly, we believe that the REIT has a decent chance to improve their portfolio. When we get into the common equity, it is generally for trading purposes. However, we think we should see some growth in FFO per share next year and that should help investors have a more favorable view of PEI and of the PEI preferred shares.

We would also expect some growth in total revenue because there will be more of their major redevelopments coming online. Some of that space has already been leased to tenants but the tenants are not occupying the space yet. Tenants are not paying rent yet because they are not occupying the space. Preleasing is a positive sign for the redevelopment work PEI is doing.

We like PEI-D here. It dipped into the buy range.

Swapped PEI-C for PEI-D on 10/1/2018

Precisely as we had indicated to subscribers over the prior weekend, we swapped out most of our shares of PEI-C for shares of PEI-D.

PEI preferred shares - As of October 5th

On Friday, October 5th, we delivered another one of our weekly updates on preferred shares to subscribers. Interest rates had increased significantly during week and we were seeing a broad decline in preferred share prices.

We wrote:

Last week we highlighted PEI-D as a buy, but also mentioned that it had the risk to continue falling. It fell faster than we would’ve expected, but it remains within the regular buy rating after a decline of $.80. This week we would classify PEI-C as the better opportunity following a plunge of $1.49. It fell all the way from a hold to a strong buy in a week. That is a very unusual drop, but we had a perfect storm. Negative trends in the mall REIT preferred shares have investors concerned. Toss in a huge hike in rates and you get a sell off in the share price. PEI-C trades at a stripped yield of 8.55% compared to the 8.32% on PEI-D. The difference in the share prices is only $.40. However, PEI-C carries a coupon rate of 7.2% compared to the 6.88% for PEI-D. In this case, we would rather pay the higher price on PEI-C in exchange for a much higher stripped yield. PEI-B also ends in the buy range, but we would highlight it for investors who want to trade aggressively against a market that fails at relative pricing. PEI-C is the better deal without question. Yet PEI-B has regularly been the worst deal among the preferred shares of PEI-B. The combination of yield and upside it offers is regularly the least attractive. If that trend continues, it could bounce back quite well. Our outlook is that PEI-C is the best of the choices given current prices, but PEI-B still warrants mention due to its tendency to be overvalued relative to PEI-C and PEI-D. Investors should beware that the bid-ask spreads can be particularly large. They should only trade these shares with limit-buy orders. Further, investors need to remember that this is a risk rating 3 security. That is relatively high for B&H investors and the price swings on the PEI preferred shares can certainly scare investors. We expect these shares to recover, but investors should still be wary about the total size of positions.

At the time, our chart looked like this:

Over the last week, these were the price movements across each preferred share:

Our pick for PEI-D had significantly outperformed, but it was also down significantly.

PEI preferred shares - As of October 9th

Incorporating the price movements since Friday leads to these updated values:

If we use 9/30/2018 as the starting point, only PEI-D had positive returns.

This was an exceptionally hard period for preferred shares.

The largest preferred share ETF (PFF) declined by more than 2% during the same period. Treasury yields shot higher and the concern over interest rate risk drove a selloff in several rate-sensitive securities.

Since PEI-D rallied out of our target buy range and had thoroughly outperformed their sister shares and PFF, we opted to harvest our small gain for the period. We evaluate relative attractiveness very carefully because it allows investors to pick shares that will outperform their peers. Picking whether preferred shares will go up or down involves significantly more luck because the entire sector can move up or down in the short term. Picking which shares should outperform their peers reduces the luck component.

As of today, we would pick PEI-C first among the preferred shares. That is the same choice we would've made on 10/05/2018 and it is for the same reason. We still like PEI common shares as well, though the common shares carry a risk rating of 3.7.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, PEI-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.