Eni Sees More Positive Developments

Italian oil giant Eni S.p.A. (E) is an oil company that has a surprisingly small following in the United States despite its significant growth potential and relatively high dividend (although it is not as large as it used to be). Over the past two weeks, the company has had a few positive developments that could result in forward earnings growth that could naturally prove to be good for shareholders in the company. We will discuss some of those developments in this article.

Gulf of Mexico Joint Venture

On Thursday, October 4, Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) said that it expects to enter into a final agreement with Eni to jointly explore the Gulf of Mexico. This is a relatively common thing that oil and gas companies do in order to reduce the risk of exploration projects as it spreads the costs of exploration across multiple companies. It is admittedly surprising to see the company working with a Russian firm in light of the sanctions that both the United States and European Union have levied on the nation. In this case though, Eni may not have had a choice in who to partner with as the Russian firm controls a stake in the blocks necessary to make the joint venture work.

The goal of this joint venture is to jointly explore four blocks in the Gulf. Lukoil currently holds the operatorship of one of them while Eni has the operatorship of the other blocks. In establishing this joint venture, the two companies will jointly share the costs of exploring all four blocks. Presumably, this also means that they will also share the costs of developing any oil resources that they find.

While this would have the effect of reducing the risks of investing in exploration, as any money spent is gone if no resources are discovered, it would also reduce the potential rewards if oil is ultimately discovered as Eni would have to share the profits with Lukoil. Nevertheless, it does make sense for Eni since this sharing of expenses will free up capital that the company can then invest in other projects elsewhere. In the long-run, this allows the company to earn similar amounts of money with less risk.

One of the nice and promising things here is that the mineral wealth of the Gulf of Mexico and of the Cuencas del Sureste basin in particular means that there is a relatively good chance that the joint venture will discover at least some resources that may be able to be developed. This event would have the effect of boosting Eni's reserves and may be able to stimulate production growth. Depending on Eni's decline rate elsewhere, this may either grow the company's production or merely offset production declines. Either outcome is beneficial for the company, however.

There are further reasons to believe that this optimistic outcome will occur. This is because two of the four blocks that the joint venture will be exploring are already thought to hold oil. These are Block 28, which is estimated to contain 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, and Block 12, which is estimated to contain 409 million barrels of oil equivalent. If the other two blocks contain anywhere near these quantities, then it should be easy to see why this is a positive development for the company.

Libyan Assets Acquisition

On Monday, October 8, Reuters reported that Eni has agreed to acquire half of BP's (BP) stake in a currently non-producing Libyan block. Interestingly, there was no report on the cost of the transaction but it was likely for a respectable price, particularly since Eni will take over the operatorship of the block with a 42.5% stake.

The comments on the Seeking Alpha thread about this development largely applauded this development as a positive for BP due to the risks of being active in war-torn Libya. Indeed, ever since Qaddafi was overthrown, the nation has been more dangerous as various groups have vied for control, although conditions there have been steadily improving. This has successfully brought back at least some foreign investment into the nation.

Eni has a long history of operating in Libya as it has been active in the nation since 1959 and prior to the civil war, Libya accounted for the majority of Eni's production. As was the case with many companies, Eni did curtail its production in the nation although it has recently begun to move back in. Today, Eni produces approximately 384,000 barrels of oil per day in the war-torn nation, which is a significant percentage of its total production. This is perhaps one reason why it is nice to see that Eni will be the operator of this block as the company has much more experience than BP at dealing with the sometimes dangerous conditions in the nation (BP has no production in Libya currently).

It is worth noting that the headlines were somewhat misleading. BP did not actually sell any assets to Eni. Rather, it sold half of its stake in a 54,000 sq. km exploration block covering two areas in the Ghadames basin and one offshore area in the Sirte basin. While it is possible that these areas contain oil or gas that has not been positively determined yet. If resources should be discovered, then Eni would naturally have a stake in the discovered resources that it otherwise would not have had. Therefore, this could prove to be quite positive for the company.

Valuation

As a result of these positive developments, one may be considering an investment in Eni. Before we do this, however, we need to determine if the company's current stock price is appropriate in order to avoid receiving sub-optimal returns. One method that we can use to do this is to have a look at the company's price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward growth into account. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of 1.0 could indicate that a stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth. According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni is expected to grow its earnings at a 14.26% rate over the next three to five years, which gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.89 at the current price. This is a clear indication that the stock may be undervalued and therefore, worthy of investment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eni continues to encounter positive developments that add to the company's investment thesis. Overall, it is an excellent company that certainly has some exciting growth prospects. The stock also appears to be undervalued at the present level, which should appeal to most investors. Overall, this one is worthy of further research.

