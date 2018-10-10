Earnings Season Will Kick Off Friday: What To Expect From Citi, JPMorgan And Wells Fargo

The next earnings season is upon us and the results from the third quarter will be crucial in determining whether or not the market can continue the current bullish phase. This will be the first earnings season where the various trade tariffs could have an impact on different sectors and that could hamper some of the results.

The banking industry will get things started and it is one industry where the tariffs shouldn’t have too much of an impact. Three major banks—Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) will all report results Friday morning and that warrants an earnings preview of the three. Based on the fundamental, sentiment, and the technical analysis, I like JPMorgan better than the other two as a long-term investment.

I put together the following table with some of the indicators I like to look at with two fundamental ratings from Investor’s Business Daily along with three sentiment indicators.

Company Name Symbol Price EPS Rating SMR Rating Short Interest Ratio Analysts' Ratings Put/Call Ratio Citigroup Inc C $72.78 79 B 1.33 17/10/2 0.617 J P Morgan Chase JPM $115.31 79 B 1.93 13/13/2 1.000 Wells Fargo WFC $53.80 44 B 1.60 12/15/4 0.969

What we see from the table is that Citi is above average on both the fundamental ratings, but its analysts’ ratings and put/call ratio are neutral. JPMorgan is above average in the two fundamental ratings and the sentiment from analysts and option traders are slightly negative which is a good sign for me. Wells Fargo is slightly below average on the EPS rating and slightly above average on the SMR rating. There is some bearish sentiment toward the stock via the analysts’ ratings and the put/call ratio. All three stocks have rather low short interest ratios and that is a little concerning.

A Closer Look at Citi

The table is more of a snapshot for the fundamentals with the EPS rating and the SMR rating giving me an overall view, but it I always look a little closer to see what the numbers look like that are used to come up with those ratings.

For Citi, earnings have grown at an average annual rate of 10% over the past three years and grew by 28% in the most recent quarterly report back in July. Analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 15% for 2018 as a whole.

Sales are more of an issue as they have only grown by 1% per year over the last three years. They did grow by 10% in the second quarter and analysts expect sales growth of 1.5% for the third quarter.

Citi’s profit margin is really good at 25.2%, but the return on equity is a little weak at 7.3%. The sales growth, profit margin, and return on equity are the factors counted in the SMR rating.

Looking at a couple of other profitability measurements, the operating margin is really strong at 36.2% and the return on assets is terrible at -0.37%.

Analysts expect Citi to report earnings of $1.69 per share on Friday and that number has been ratcheted up from $1.66 over the last 30 days. Revenue is expected to come in at $18.45 billion. Citi has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, but that hasn’t led to gains for the stock. On three out of the four earnings dates, the stock has fallen that day.

Looking at the weekly chart of Citi, you can see that 2018 hasn’t been a great year for the stock as it is down just shy of 1% on the year while the S&P is up almost 8% through October 8.

The stock has rallied slightly since the end of the second quarter and that has helped the comparison to the overall market, but not enough. The other thing that has happened with the rally is that it has put the oscillators closer to overbought territory than oversold territory.

Over the last two and half months, the stock has been bouncing back and forth around its 52-week moving average and hasn’t been able to really climb, but it also hasn’t dropped too far below the trend line.

JPMorgan Looks Better Than Citi

Looking closer at JPMorgan, there are several things that I like better than what we saw with Citi. First, the earnings growth and expectations are better. Over the last three years JPMorgan has seen average earnings growth of 10%, just like Citi. But the earnings growth for the year is expected to increase by 34% and in the most recent quarter earnings grew by 26%. Both of those figures are better than Citi’s.

Sales are also better. Over the last three years sales have grown by an average of 7% and they grew by 14% in the most recent quarter. Analysts expect sales to grow by 5.1% for the third quarter.

JPMorgan’s return on equity is at 10.3% and the profit margin is at 31.5%. The operating margin is at 39% and the return on assets is at 1.09%. All four of those measurements are better than Citi’s.

Analysts expect JPMorgan to earn $2.26 per share for the third quarter and that estimate is down from $2.29 over the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenue is $27.54 billion.

Like Citi, JPMorgan has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, but the reaction to the earnings reports have been better for JPMorgan. In three of the last four quarters, JPMorgan was higher two weeks after its earnings report.

The weekly chart is another area where JPMorgan looks better. The stock has been trending higher for the last two and a half years and has been above its 52-week moving average since mid-2016. JPMorgan is up 10.3% in 2018 and that is slightly better than the S&P.

The oscillators are closer to overbought like we saw with Citi, but I can tolerate overbought levels if the fundamentals and sentiment justify the buying pressure.

As long as JPMorgan stays above the 52-week moving average, I will consider it to be in an upward trend.

Wells Fargo has Lagged the Industry

Wells Fargo doesn’t look as good as either Citi or JPMorgan when it comes to the fundamentals. The company’s earnings have been flat for the last three years and they were flat last quarter. Analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 4% this year.

Sales have grown by 4% on average for the last three years, but only grew by 2% in the most recent quarterly report. Analysts are predicting a decline in sales of 0.1% for the third quarter.

The profitability measurements aren’t that bad for Wells with a return on equity of 11% and a profit margin of 32.4%. The operating margin is at 36.6% and the return on assets is at 1.13%. All four of these measurements are respectable, but how long can they maintain them with flat earnings and slow sales growth?

Analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn $1.17 per share for the third quarter on revenue of $21.9 billion. The consensus estimate hasn’t changed over the last 30 days and that indicates that the analysts’ expectations are relatively neutral.

Unlike its peers, Wells Fargo has missed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters and the stock has dropped on earnings day each time. Surprisingly, the stock has been higher after two weeks on all four occasions—assuming you waited until after earnings.

The chart for Wells Fargo is an interesting one. The stock has been trending higher since October ’16 with a trendline connecting the lows for the last two years. The stock just hit the trendline and has bounced ever so slightly.

The oscillators for Wells are low with the weekly stochastic readings in oversold territory while the 10-week RSI is below the 50 level.

While the trend does look to be to the upside, the big decline from January to April and the one over the last month or so are rather daunting.

My Overall Take

Looking at the fundamentals, sentiment, and technical picture for all three of these banks, if I were going to buy one for the long term, it would be JPMorgan. Its earnings and sales growth are better than the other two, the sentiment isn’t as bullish as Citi and the chart looks better than the others.

I am neutral on Citi due to the chart and the sentiment being a little more bullish. There is more room for the sentiment to shift toward a pessimistic view than what we see with JPMorgan.

I would have a hard time buying Wells Fargo as a long-term investment. The legal issues seem to keep coming and until they get those straightened out, I can’t see the stock being a good buy. Given the fact that it just hit the trendline and how the sentiment toward the stock is bearish, you could see a bounce after earnings. Plus that would follow along with the pattern over the last four quarters, but you would want to wait until after earnings are released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.