Equinor: Cape Vulture Discovery Reviving Important Norwegian Business

Last week, Norwegian oil giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced that it has struck oil at an appraisal well at the Cape Vulture discovery in the Norwegian Sea. As this new discovery could contain 50-75 million barrels of recoverable oil, it will more than double the remaining reserves that can be produced through the Norne field. This has greatly extended the useful life of the field and it will likely have a positive long-term effect on Equinor's production, which is certainly nice to see. In addition, this goes to show us that the Norwegian oil story may not be over yet.

About The Discovery

The well at which the company discovered oil was drilled by Transocean's (RIG) Songa Encourage rig at the Cape Vulture site in the Norwegian Sea. The Cape Vulture site is located on the Nordland Ridge off of the coast in northern Norway:

Source: Offshore Energy Today

Following this 50-75 million barrel discover, Equinor has concluded that appraisal activities at the Cape Vulture discovery are most likely complete. However, the company still needs to make a final decision on whether or not to proceed with the development of the site. Admittedly though, it does seem rather unlikely that the company will decide not to proceed with the development of this site.

As the map above shows, this site is very close to Equinor's massive Norne field, which would provide some advantages in the development of the field. This is due to the fact that much of the infrastructure that was constructed for use at Norne, such as the offshore pipelines, can be reused for the Cape Vulture development. This is naturally much cheaper than constructing everything brand-new, which improves the economic viability of the field development. This is likely what Equinor meant when it said that this discovery extends the life of the Norne field. In fact, three other nearby fields are also utilizing the Norne FPSO, which makes this outcome even more likely.

It seems even more likely that Equinor will proceed with developing the Cape Vulture discovery when we consider that all four of the fields contain total recoverable reserves remaining of 40 million barrels. Thus, this one discovery does indeed double the remaining reserves utilizing the infrastructure and thus extends it useful life and also increases the effective returns that Equinor gets off of the infrastructure.

Equinor In Norway

For much of the 1990s, Equinor was plagued with concerns that Norway's resource potential was mature and would enter a period of terminal decline. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate itself has consistently echoed these concerns, stating that 2001 was the year at which production would peak. However, since that time, Equinor has been able to use various new techniques to extend the useful lives of its fields in Norway. It has also been able to discover new fields in Norwegian waters, including some relatively large ones, which has allowed the nation to continue to be a major producer of oil.

This is important to Equinor because it derives the lion's share of its production in Norway. As we can see here, despite the company's efforts to expand internationally, fully 60% of the company's second quarter production came from the Norwegian Continental Shelf:

Source: Equinor ASA

Likewise, roughly three-fourths of the company's pre-tax profits come from Norway:

Source: Equinor ASA

Therefore, it is nice to see that the company is able to make new discoveries and take other steps to maintain its production in the nation even as it expands internationally. The company has already stated that it has extended the life of the Norne complex from 2014 until at least 2036, but it uncertain whether that is due to this new discovery or if it did this prior to the Cape Vulture discovery. If it is the latter, then this new discovery will extend the life of the complex even further and possibly stimulate some production growth.

Valuation

Equinor has delivered very impressive exploration results over the past decade and this has a positive effect on the company's growth. However, it is still important to ensure that we do not overpay for this growth. This is because overpaying for any asset in our portfolio is a perfect way to ensure that it will generate sub-optimal returns. Therefore, we need to determine if the current price is an appropriate one to pay for the stock. One metric that we can use to do this is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 may be an indication that a stock is undervalued at the current price and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to grow its earnings at a 15.50% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.81 at the current level, which is a clear sign that the stock may be undervalued.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor continues to deliver successful exploration results, even in mature markets such as Norway. This is to the company's benefit as it has invested a lot of money over the years in developing these fields and if it can continue to utilize this infrastructure for a longer period then so much the better. The company's recent success will greatly extend the life of one of its most prominent fields, increasing the amount of time that it can draw revenues from it. Ultimately, the company may even be able to stimulate some growth from this discovery. The stock appears to be undervalued relative to its forward earnings so may be worth adding to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not hold shares directly, but am invested in Norwegian-focused funds that hold Equinor as their largest position.