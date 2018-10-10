Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Our Take On This $5 Biotech Stock

Although early stage in the clinic, three large collaborations with ~$5 billion in possible milestone payments lends significant credence to the game-changing potential of its technology.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has sold off more than 40% since its February 2018 highs due to a lack of 1H18 catalysts.

"We all have an old knot in the heart we wish to untie." - Michael Ondaatje, The Cat's Table

Today we look at small biotech stock trades right at the $5 level. Like many small biotech stocks, it has started October out on the wrong foot. Why we think this name is significantly undervalued is outlined below.

Company Overview:

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) is an early clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing novel Anticalin-based therapies with an initial primary focus on immuno-oncology and respiratory diseases. Though based in the United States, Pieris is a holding company and the sole stockholder of Pieris GmbH, whose research facilities are located in Freising, Germany. With roots back to 2001, the company completed a reverse shell merger and concurrent private placement to list on the NASDAQ in December 2014. Pieris' market cap is ~$270 million and the stock currently sells right at $5.00 a share.

Anticalins:

Pieris' Anticalins are a class of small-sized proteins that are derived from another class of proteins (lipocalins) that are typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. These proteins function in a similar manner as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in that they target antigens; however, they appear to have many advantages over mAbs. Like mAbs, Anticalins have high specificity to their targets and demonstrate tight binding and effective biological activities at their targets. Also similar to monoclonal antibodies, Pieris' therapy is derived from a natural class of human circulating proteins and that lends itself to large-scale production.

Source: Company Website

The differences (and potential advantages) of Anticalins versus mAbs can be summarized as follows:

1. Because Anticalins are single protein units (or monomeric), they are more biophysically stable than tetrameric mAbs, which are composed of four protein subunits. The company believes that this smaller and more stable size will allow for unique routes of drug administration, such as through the pulmonary system.

2. Again owing to their small size, Anticalins can only bind to a single cell surface receptor, which should eliminate the risk of cross-linking of cell surface receptors. Cross-linking, a characteristic of mAbs therapies, can lead to aggressive cell growth - typical of cancer.

3. This single protein unit platform is also modular, which allows the scientists at Pieris to design Anticalins that bind with specificity to multiple targets at the same time - bispecific or multi-specific - which can enhance their effectiveness. Just as important, it is likely the company can identify an Anticalin for any protein/peptide target.

4. Unlike mAbs, the pharmacokinetic profile of Anticalins can be adjusted to enable optimal drug exposure. Pieris also believes Anticalins will be less costly than mAbs.

Source: Company Presentation

From this novel platform, the company has developed three early-stage assets and three major partnerships.

Pipeline:

Here's a look at the company's pipeline:

1. PRS-343. This therapy targets CD137 (a.k.a. 4-1BB) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) in oncology. PRS-343 is a combination of an Anticalin specific for 4-1BB and a variant of the HER2 targeting antibody trastuzumab. PRS-343 is designed to promote 4-1BB clustering while at the same time localizing 4-1BB activation in the tumor; thereby increasing it efficacy and decreasing potential toxic side effects from unwanted peripheral T-cell activation. It is a first-in-class bispecific that preferentially activate T-cells in the tumor micro environment.

PRS-343 is currently in a Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors for which standard treatment options are not available, are no longer effective, are not tolerated, or the patient has refused standard therapy. The Company intends to report initial safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from this study in 2H18. In addition, Pieris recently signed an agreement with Roche granting the company access to atezolizumab (Tecentriq), an approved PD-L1 inhibitor. A combination study of PRS-343 plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in HER2-positive cancer patients just started dosing in early September.

2. PRS-080. This Anticalin candidate is an inhaled biologic intended to treat patients suffering from asthma. It targets circulating cytokine interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4RA), which is a surface cell receptor expressed on immune cells in the lung epithelium and submucosal layer. Asthma affects 300 million people worldwide and 26 million Americans. About 5%-10% have moderate to severe disease that cannot be controlled with the current standard of care (high dose inhaled corticosteroids). In 2013, medical costs associated with asthma totaled $81.9 billion.

Pieris has competition for PRS-060 that is far more advanced with regards to clinical studies, but different in two important ways. Regeneron (REGN) received FDA approval for IL-4R mAbs dupilumab (Dupixent) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) in March 2017. This therapy was also evaluated in the treatment of adults and adolescents with severe, steroid dependent asthma, meeting its primary endpoint in a phase 3 study. An application for dupilumab in the treatment of asthma in patients 12 and over was submitted to the FDA in 4Q17. However, because dupilumab is a mAbs, it is - molecularly speaking - bigger than Anticalin PRS-060 and has to be administered via subcutaneous injection, which means that it is systemic, whereby PRS-060 is inhaled directly into the lungs. Not only does PRS-060 employ a more tolerable delivery system, but it severely reduces the potential to induce an immunologic/allergic reaction versus a systemic mAbs - both dynamics should give it a big advantage over dupilumab if/when it gets to market.

Pieris is enrolling healthy subjects in a first-in-human study, which was initiated in 4Q17 in conjunction with AstraZeneca (AZN). As per their agreement, Pieris is conducting the Phase 1 trial, while AstraZeneca is responsible for funding its costs. Initial data is expected in 4Q18. Also part of this respiratory alliance consisting of five Anticalin proteins, Pieris has received $57.5 million in upfront and milestone payments from AstraZeneca and is eligible to receive an additional ~$2.1 billion in milestones as well as double-digit royalties. Pieris has the option for U.S. co-commercialization rights to PRS-060 as well as two of the other four yet to be developed Anticalins.

3. PRS-080. This candidate is being evaluated for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)-related Functional Iron Deficiency (FID) anemia. PRS-080 is a highly potent inhibitor of hepcidin, a key regulator of iron metabolism. Excess hepcidin is likely the root cause of iron deficiency. The company initiated a multi-dose phase 2a study in CKD patients requiring hemodialysis in the 3Q17, which is assessing the safety and tolerability of multi-dose administration of PRS-080, as well as a secondary assessment of repeated doses of PRS-080 on hemoglobin levels over a period of approximately one month. Data, including the change in hemoglobin levels after five weekly doses of PRS-080, is expected in 2H18.

On February 27, 2017, Pieris announced that it had granted ASKA Pharmaceutical commercial rights to PRS-080 in Japan and other Asian markets (ex-China). As part of the agreement Pieris received an upfront payment of $2.75 million and is eligible to receive another $80 million in option exercise fees and milestone payments in addition to mid-to high-teens royalty payments. If the results of the Phase 2a study are positive, the company will seek commercial partners for ex-ASKA territories.

Other Collaborations:

In addition to its alliances with AstraZeneca and ASKA, Pieris has immunonocology deals with privately-held French concern Servier and Seattle Genetics (SGEN).

Formed in January 2017, the Servier collaboration involves five bispecific programs with Pieris receiving $31 million upfront. Potential milestone payments are ~$1.8 billion with Pieris eligible for double-digit royalties on non-co-developed treatments. Pieris will also retain the U.S. rights to three of the five programs.

Announced in February 2018, the Seattle Genetics alliance involves three tumor-localized costimulatory Anticalin fusion protein programs with $30 million upfront, $1.2 billion in milestones, and low double-digit royalties. Pieris may opt into global co-development and U.S. commercialization of the second program and share in global costs and profits on an equal basis. Seattle Genetics will solely develop, fund and commercialize the other two programs.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the first half of the year with just over $150 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. R&D and operating expenses came to just over $22 million in the first half of 2018. The company receives sparse analyst coverage. However, since early August, Oppenheimer ($8 price target), Cowen & Co. and H.C. Wainwright have reissued or assigned new Buy ratings to the stock. Director James Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares in mid-May. Another insider made a small buy in mid-September.

Verdict:

The stock has steadily sold off since flirting with $9 in mid-February after the Seattle Genetics collaboration announcement, losing over 40% of its value. A small part of the selloff was attributable to a February secondary (post-Seattle Genetics announcement) executed at $8. However, it would appear that the stock has not dropped on bad news, but rather a lack of good news. With a vacuum of catalysts until 2H18, the stock has lost 40+% of its value (it would appear) for no particular reason. The company has ~$3 in cash, over $5 billion in potential milestone payments, and full control of PRS-343. Pieris is still early stage, but its three major alliances for its Anticalin science speak volumes to its game-changing potential. This catalyst lacuna has given investors an opportunity to get into Pieris at a compelling price before all three candidates readout in 2H18.

"Some books are undeservedly forgotten; none are undeservedly remembered." - W.H. Auden, The Dyer's Hand

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.