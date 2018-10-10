Netflix Shareholders - Buckle In For Q3 Results

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) will release its much-awaited Q3 2018 earnings results on Tuesday of next week, after hours. While many short-term traders will be looking to see Netflix's growth in subscriber numbers as indicative of its performance, I urge readers to look past these superficial headlines and to instead focus on Netflix's capital structure. I argue that Netflix is overvalued.

Raising Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has made sounds in the past few days to indicate that interest rate hikes could be happening imminently. Then, more recently, Fed President John Williams has also noted that he would feel comfortable with a gradual hike on rates. Consequently, if a rise on interests was to transpire, as many are now suspecting they will, Netflix will be left in a difficult position, given that Netflix has a very restrictive financial position.

Capital Structure

When Netflix finished Q2 2018, it finished with a net debt position of $4.5 billion. Netflix has wisely guided creditors for a long time that its game plan, for now, is to continuously grow through debt refinancing. As such, the majority of its debt is long-dated and there are no serious upcoming maturities. Netflix's earliest debt maturity will be in February 2021.

On the other hand, Netflix does have to make interest payments on its debt. In more detail, Netflix has a large number of interest payments to make during Q3 2018, with a total of approximately $430 million in interest payments to make within the next year.

Incidentally, Netflix's interest expense soared 83% YoY to approximately $102 million in Q2 2018. To put this figure in context, as of Q2 2018, while Netflix's top line revenue grew rapidly at 40% YoY, its interest expense has more than doubled this pace of growth and now represents 3% of Netflix's revenues compared with just 2% in Q1 2018.

Does Netflix's Use Of Debt Matter?

Netflix's CFO David Wells has always made it abundantly clear that he sees ''debt as the most optimal choice'' for growing Netflix. However, I do question this approach.

Assuming that Netflix's use of free cash flow for FY 2018 stays at the more conservative side of its guidance of negative $3 billion to $4 billion. In fact, let's assume that Netflix's use of free cash flow is at its most conservative of its guided range, at negative $3 billion for FY 2018. This implies that Netflix's H2 2018 will minimally look to spend $2.4 billion in H2 2018.

Moreover, given that Netflix finished Q2 2018 with $3.9 billion of cash and that it has $430 million of interest payments over the next 12 months as well as an estimated $2.4 billion to spend on content (and other uses), this implies that Netflix will be down to $1 billion of cash in early Q1 2019. Thus, let's discuss the key questions.

Troublesome Questions

There are worries that Netflix's net addition subscriber growth could be slowing down. Further intensifying concerns are questions over whether Netflix's 40% growth rate may become a thing of the past.

Looking ahead to Q3 2018, Netflix has guided that it expects its growth rate to be around 33.6% YoY. This is a declaration of approximately 6.7%. Although, we should note that Netflix's Q2 and Q3 are its typically seasonally weaker quarters, thus we should not put too much weight on this sequential decline. However, we should put some weight on the fact that Netflix's Q3 2018 earnings growth is set to be the weakest of fiscal 2018.

Lastly, Netflix's CFO Wells has decided that at this critical junction of Netflix's story that he has had enough of Netflix and that he will step down. Wells has not made any definitive plans yet.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Recently, we have seen YouTube premium (GOOGL)(GOOG) as the newest offering to enter this very competitive space. Overall, there is just so much choice for consumers, with both scripted and unscripted content with practically any pricing package we wish to consider.

However, at the end of the day, I question whether it is worthwhile paying a premium for Netflix's shares when there are so many overhanging questions over its growth potential and its restrictive capital structure. This is not to say that investors should short Netflix. I do not believe it to be wise to follow in David Einhorn's steps. However, when we look at the above table, we can see that amongst its peers, Netflix is the only company which is not generating any cash flows from its operations.

Takeaway

Having a large amount of leverage is like driving a car with a dagger on the steering wheel pointed at your heart. If you do that, you will be a better driver. There will be fewer accidents but when they happen, they will be fatal. - Warren Buffett

In the article, we have discussed Netflix's upcoming debt obligations as well as its cash burn. I have also questioned whether Netflix's strong growth rate may be slowing.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.