Sears Holdings Continues To Edge Towards Restructuring

Thus, even if Sears does manage to beat the odds and create a small profitable company, its shares could be worth under $1.

Even if it does avoid bankruptcy for now, its low share price could result in the proposed debt exchange transactions increasing its share count to 916 million.

As Sears Holdings (SHLD) gets closer to its October 15th debt maturity, its share price continues to set new lows with reports that it is preparing for a bankruptcy filing.

WYCO Researcher makes some good points on why Sears's shares may not be worth exactly zero even if it files for Chapter 11. The upside scenario for Sears, on the other hand, could be quite limited by the massive amounts of dilution that would occur if the debt exchange proposals go through.

Potential For Dilution Increases

Due to Sears's share price falling below $1, the debt exchange proposal could result in Sears ending up with as much as 916 million shares outstanding now. This is based on 100% participation with Option A and a conversion price of $1 for the second-lien debt and $2 for the unsecured debt.

This large amount of potential shares would seriously limit Sears's upside even if it managed to eliminate most/all of its debt and figured out a way to reach profitability.

The Effects Of Shrinking Towards Profitability

It has been suggested that Sears may be able to shrink its way towards profitability due to services and other revenue declining at a slower rate than merchandise revenue and also having a much higher gross margin percentage.

As a simplified example, I've applied a 31% reduction to merchandise revenue and a 17% reduction to services and other revenue for each iteration. This is roughly the year-over-year change in those types of revenue for the first half of 2018.

I've also assumed a 17% gross margin rate for merchandise revenue and a 45% gross margin rate for services and other revenue, along with selling and admin set at 25% of revenues. These rates exclude any costs associated with store closures, severance and the like, and are also somewhat favorable to Sears compared to historical rates.

The first iteration results in an estimate that Sears will do $11.985 billion in revenue and generate negative $194 million adjusted EBITDA. The revenue number may be close to Sears's 2018 results, but the adjusted EBITDA number is likely hundreds of millions better than what Sears will end up with due to the favorable rates.

$ Million 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Merchandise Revenue $9,252 $6,384 $4,405 $3,039 $2,097 $1,447 $998 Services And Other Revenue $2,733 $2,269 $1,883 $1,563 $1,297 $1,077 $894 Total Revenue $11,985 $8,653 $6,289 $4,602 $3,394 $2,524 $1,892 Gross Margin $2,803 $2,106 $1,596 $1,220 $940 $730 $572 Selling and Admin $2,996 $2,163 $1,572 $1,151 $849 $631 $473 Adjusted EBITDA -$194 -$57 $24 $69 $92 $100 $99

With those favorable assumptions, Sears would reach slightly positive adjusted EBITDA of $24 million by iteration three, along with total revenues of $6.289 billion.

Sears's adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue will keep going up due to the increasing proportion that comes from the higher margin services and other category. However, as total revenue decreases, Sears's adjusted EBITDA in dollars will max out at around $100 million per year.

Valuation Notes

If Sears is then given a valuation of 8x EBITDA, Sears would be worth $800 million if it has no debt. If Sears has 916 million shares outstanding, that would result in a value of $0.87 per share.

That assumes that the proposed convertible debt gets converted into equity though. At a share price of below $1, there is no incentive to convert, and even if the debt exchange does occur, Sears may not make it to the December 2021 mandatory conversion date.

Source: Sears Holdings

As discussed before, Sears still would need to figure out a way to quickly reduce annual cash burn from $1+ billion while having a limited amount of remaining assets with which to cover the cash burn. Thus, even if Sears can escape bankruptcy at this time, the odds appear quite low that it can survive until the end of 2021.

Conclusion

I had previously thought that Sears was probably going to limp through to 2019 by continuing to sell whatever assets it could to generate enough liquidity to survive until the holiday season drawdown of inventory. There appears to be a decent chance now (though certainly not guaranteed) that Sears files for bankruptcy soon.

Whatever happens, the long-term outlook for common shareholders appears to be quite poor though. If Sears files for bankruptcy now, there is a very large amount of debt ahead of the common shares. The common shares would probably only have a nominal value at best, consisting of the potential payment for releases that WYCO Researcher mentioned in his article.

If Sears doesn't file for bankruptcy now, and instead goes through with ESL's proposals, the massive dilution created by the convertible debt would potentially keep Sears's value under $1 even if it did beat the odds to transform into a profitable small company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.