National Presto: Shares Poised To Detonate, Don't Be The Last One Holding This Grenade

We believe mostinvestors are not aware of the concerns above and NPK is mispriced at ~18x TTMEPS due to zero earnings calls, limited MD&A in filings, and no sell-sidecoverage.

In addition to the above potentially causing NPK’s Defense profits to decline, we believe tariffs could cause its Housewares segment income deterioration to accelerate.

Business Overview

National Presto Industries (NPK) operates two segments: Defense and Housewares/Small Appliance (“Housewares”). Defense manufactures 40mm grenades and other defense products, while Housewares sells appliances and kitchenware. Defense represents ~70% of revenue and ~90% of EBITDA.

NPK Lost Its Monopoly in Its Most Important Product (40mm Grenades)

Based on NPK filings/press releases (“PR”) and our assumptions, we estimate that 40mm grenades have historically represented ~60-90% of Defense revenue as illustrated below.

After acting as the sole supplier of 40mm to the Army since 2013, NPK announced the Army awarded two training round contracts to competitors on 9.1.17 as indicated here. We then discovered those competitors were General Dynamics (“GD”) and American Ordnance (“AD”) as revealed here and here. We think it is fair to assume that GD and AD have far greater resources than NPK based on their revenue, so we believe it is unlikely that NPK will ever win the training round contracts back. For reference, GD produces $36b+ of revenue or ~150x NPK’s Defense segment, while Day & Zimmermann (parent of AD) generates $2.5b of revenue or ~10x NPK’s Defense segment (source).

Not only did NPK lose its long-time monopoly to much larger competitors, but NPK lost the 40mm grenades that are in highest demand. Training rounds have historically represented 90%+ of the Army’s 40mm demand according to the Army’s historical budgets (source). More concerning, the Army’s FY19 budget states 95%+ of 40mm purchases will be for the training rounds as shown below (~$67mm / ~$69.8mm).

We Believe Competitors’ Entrance Into 40mm Should Begin to Impact NPK by 2019

Though the Army awarded GD and AD in late 2017, NPK has not seen an impact yet. But, GD and AD should begin delivering training rounds in December 2018 according to the Army’s FY19 budget below. Once GD and AD begin making deliveries, our research indicates these rounds should replace a large portion of NPK’s Defense sales.

As further evidence that GD and AD should begin to displace NPK’s training rounds soon, AD recently received a $92mm award for 40mm (source). Plus, one of GD/AD’s sub-contractors issued the PR below stating production would begin in late 2018.

Lack of 40mm Awards for NPK Also Indicates NPK’s Defense Sales May Drop

We believe NPK’s five-year contract that began in 2013 will likely end in 2018. NPK’s awards received by the Army (6.8.16) and Chemring (4.12.16) should also conclude in 2018. Supporting the latter, slide 2 and 12 of Chemring’s recent earnings presentation stated the 40mm contract ended (source).

For 2019, we believe NPK’s 40mm business will only benefit from the 9.1.17 award (source). Since 9.1.17, NPK’s only disclosed 40mm awards do not begin delivery until 2020 as highlighted below.

Below is a snapshot of the Army’s FY19 budget again. But, this time we highlighted expected demand for non-training rounds for the next three years. Remember, deliveries for Army’s FY17 do not begin until basically calendar year 2019. Therefore, the Army’s FY19 budget below effectively provides the Army’s expected purchases from calendar year 2019 to 2021. The Army’s expected purchases for non-training rounds totals < $13mm through 2021.

Yet, NPK received a $79mm award for 2019 and two awards totaling $105mm for 2020-2021 (as indicated above). We believe the majority, if not all, of these orders are from foreign governments purchasing through the U.S. Army. To calculate historical orders from foreign governments, we compare NPK’s 40mm sales to the Army’s budgets. We think the difference between these should equate to 40mm sales to foreign governments. Said differently, we are assuming the Army’s budget only includes its internal purchases. As previously outlined above, NPK’s deliveries are ~two years after the Army’s budget year. Hence, the table below compares NPK’s 40mm sales from 2014-2017 to the Army’s budget from 2012-2015. We think it is important to focus on the total and average because numbers can be lumpy year-to-year. As a result, we estimate foreign governments have historically purchased an annual average of ~$80mm in 40mm from NPK (and through the Army).

Based on the above, we built the table below projecting NPK’s Defense sales will fall ~30% in 2019. We are assuming the 9.1.17 Army Award of $79mm is primarily to foreign governments. That amount is equivalent to the historical purchases from foreign governments as outlined above. Hence, we think it is unlikely NPK receives more foreign government orders for a 2019 delivery.

NPK’s Other Segment (Housewares) Has Been a Poor Performer for Five Years

NPK’s Housewares sales declined ~8% annually since 2012, which is likely due to NPK’s inability to evolve as retail purchases shift towards e-commerce channels. We think it is noteworthy that Wal-Mart represents ~35% of Housewares sales (10% of NPK’s total sales) according to NPK’s 2017 10K. Importantly, Amazon is not mentioned. More discouraging, Housewares EBITDA has dropped 15% annually, nearly twice as fast as sales. NPK has likely been forced to take price discounts on its products to remain relevant. Also, we believe Houseware margins have been hurt because NPK seems to allocate its overhead to this segment. As evidence, pg. F-17 of the 2017 10K states “Costs associated with corporate activities (such as cash and marketable securities management) and the assets associated with such activities are included within the Housewares/Small Appliance segment for all periods presented.” Please see below for Housewares historical sales and EBITDA.

Housewares 2Q18 Results May Have Been Inflated

NPK’s Housewares 2Q18 revenue was up 6% year-over-year (“y/y”). This was the first quarter that Housewares revenue has expanded y/y since 1Q15. NPK’s disclosures are limited in our view, but its 2Q18 PR stated Housewares “enhanced sales were primarily a function of customer order timing” as revealed below. Therefore, we suspect that 3Q18 sales will continue Housewares’ historical trend of declining high-single digits. In fact, 3Q18 sales could be worse if 2Q18 pulled sales forward from 3Q18.

Research Indicates Tariffs May Cause the Drop in Housewares Sales to Accelerate

In essence, Housewares sources product from China that it resells in the U.S. We think Housewares 2Q18 sales may have benefited from customers pre-buying appliances before expected tariffs. The graph from WSJ/Commerce Department below would support this notion.

Regardless, Housewares could be impacted by tariffs in the future. Pg. 6 of NPK’s 2017 10K discloses: “The majority of the housewares/small appliance products are manufactured by a handful of third-party suppliers in Asia, primarily in the People’s Republic of China.” Pg. 6 of NPK’s 2017 10K also states: “Although China currently enjoys “most favored nation” trading status with the United States, the U.S. Government has in the past proposed to revoke that status and to impose higher tariffs on products imported from China, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business.” Note this exact language was also in NPK’s 2016 10K. Since the 2017 10K was published on 3.16.18, President Trump has implemented multiple tariffs against China. Here is the most recent list of products covered. The word “appliance” is mentioned 28 times so we think some Housewares products will be impacted.

We Project Profits to Fall ~30% In 2019

Due to the above, we estimate NPK’s EBITDA and EPS will decline by ~30% in the next year. Our projections and assumptions are outlined in the table below. As more color, we use our table above for Defense sales and assume Defense margins decline 1% annually due to fixed cost deleveraging from lower volumes. For Housewares, we assume sales decrease 15% annually (based on history and potential tariffs) and margins compress by 2.0% annually (better than recent history).

We Estimate NPK’s Fair Value is ~$75/Share Implying 40%+ Downside

NPK currently trades for ~18x EPS and ~10.5x EBITDA. We believe it may trade at these lofty multiples because most investors are unaware of the concerns outlined above. But, we believe these multiples will compress once investors appreciate that NPK has lost its 40mm grenade monopoly to formidable competitors. NPK has traded for an average of ~13x EPS and ~6.5x EBITDA over the past 10 years, so we think these are more appropriate multiples. Applying these multiples to our 2019 estimates and giving credit for a 2018 dividend, then implies NPK is worth ~$75/share resulting in 40%+ downside as illustrated below.

Conclusion

We think that losing the 40mm training round contracts will cause NPK’s earnings to fall substantially next year. We also believe that NPK deserves a lower valuation multiple going forward because it lost its 40mm grenade monopoly. On top of a deteriorating outlook for NPK’s Defense segment, we think Housewares will continue to face long-term structural headwinds and heightened near-term challenges due to the tariffs against China.

Primary Risks & Mitigating Factors

U.S. engages in a ground combat-heavy war and demand increases for 40mm non-training rounds. Impossible to predict this but believe it is unlikely. Foreign governments buy more 40mm non-training rounds near-term. Given the most recent awards will not begin delivery until 2020, we think it is unlikely NPK receives new awards to be delivered in 2019. Given it is already October 2018, it seems unlikely NPK receives new orders for a 2019 delivery. We think our 2019 estimate for foreign orders (~$79mm) is in-line with historical averages. No major wars have recently started that would stimulate demand; conflicts exist but are ongoing (not new) in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Housewares 2Q18 sales were not inflated and continue to rise. History, the PR, and tariffs would indicate otherwise. NPK deploys its cash into an accretive acquisition. We think that will be difficult in today’s frothy environment. NPK’s cash has been $100mm+ for seven straight quarters now. NPK initiates a large share repurchase program. We believe NPK would be buying overvalued shares so a poor use of capital. NPK has not initiated a share buyback in at least 15 years.

Disclosures

This article is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in this material does not purport to be complete, is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. No one should rely on the information contained in this document to make any investment decision. The material contains and is based upon information that the author believes to be correct but they have not verified that information and assume no liability if such information is incorrect. The author does not have any duty to correct or update the information contained herein. This document contains forward-looking statements based on the author's expectations and projections. Those statements are sometimes indicated by words such as "expects", "believes", "will" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual returns could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly through his/her employer) has a short position in the stocks covered herein and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NPK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.