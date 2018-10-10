What to do about MORL?

Long-term investors should switch to MRRL, while active traders may have a chance to try out a new arbitrage strategy.

Last week, UBS announced the suspension of further sales of the 20%-yielding UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), one of the most popular notes from the ETRACS 2x ETN line-up.

From the press release:

UBS Suspends Further Sales of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN New York, September 6, 2018 - UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker: MORL). This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG. As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as "Medium-Term Notes, Series A." As a result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice. As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and prospectus supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value. Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes' then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes with premium or discount characteristics. The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) will not be impacted by this notice and sales will not be suspended for MRRL at this time.

A brief refresher on ETNs

First of all, here's a brief refresher for those who may not be as familiar with exchange-traded notes [ETNs]. ETNs are unsecured debt instruments of sponsor (in this case UBS) that are structured to track the performance, including distributions but minus fees, of an underlying index. Therefore, when you buy an ETN, you are essentially lending money to UBS; this also means that the notes carry credit risk.

As a reminder, the "Series A" ETNs are co-guaranteed by both UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, whereas the "Series B" notes are solely guaranteed by UBS AG. In theory, this should make the Series B ETNs less valuable than the Series A. However, it is hard to imagine a scenario where UBS AG goes under and its subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG (and by extension the Series A notes) remains unscathed. UBS AG carries long-term credit ratings of A+/Aa2/AA- (all stable) from the Big 3 rating agencies, while UBS Switzerland is rated A+ and AA- (both stable) by S&P and Fitch, respectively.

I provide monthly coverage of the ETRACS 2x ETN line-up in our Monthly Snapshot (latest edition here), where members can access more information about the notes in general.

Why did UBS suspend further sales of MORL?

The debt nature of the ETNs makes them different to ETFs, which have no defined limit as to the number of shares that can be created. With the ETRACS ETNs, however, the total number of notes issued is fixed* at launch.

(*In theory, UBS could issue more notes at any time via filing a new registration statement with the SEC. However, in October 2015, UBS announced that it would no longer issue new notes for any of the Series A ETNs).

When MORL debuted in 2012, UBS issued 31 million ETNs ($775 million at $25 apiece) with a maturity date of 2042. However, not all of the notes were sold to the secondary market at once. Judging from the AUM at launch (around $18 million), only around 700,000 shares of MORL were trading on the secondary market during the early life of this note. The rest of the 30 million or so notes would, therefore, have been retained by UBS as a "reservoir", ready to sell into the secondary market when demand exceeds supply. UBS calls these "previously issued but unsold notes available for UBS Securities LLC to sell".

MORL Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

The reason that UBS is suspending further sales of MORL is simply because it is running out of notes. Currently, UBS has 30,246,496 notes outstanding out of a total of 31 million issued notes. Even though the reservoir isn't completely exhausted yet, the announcement by UBS may simply be a pragmatic move, or perhaps there might be some other rationale for UBS to retain a small reserve of unsold notes.

What does this mean for MORL?

The price of the ETN is normally kept close to its indicative value (akin to net asset value) by arbitrage forces. When the price of the notes fall below the indicative value, large players can buy the ETN on the open market and have UBS redeem them (the minimum number of shares for redemption is 50,000) at their NAV. This arbitrage potential should act as a driving force to push the price of the ETN back up towards its NAV.

On the other hand, if the notes were to deviate significantly above their indicative value, UBS could sell from their reservoir of "previously issued but unsold notes" to the public, allowing supply to match demand and pushing the price of the note back down towards its indicative value.

However, the reservoir for MORL has now (nearly) run dry. This means that it is now much more likely for MORL to be able to trade at a premium to its NAV (just like a closed-end fund!) because when demand overwhelms supply, UBS will no longer be able to sell from their reservoir of notes into the market.

In fact, this is already happening. MORL and MRRL's indicative value at last Friday's close was $15.91. MRRL closed at $15.90, a discount of less than -0.1% to its indicative value. However, MORL closed at $16.87, a +6.1% premium to its NAV!

MORL data by YCharts

What should an investor do?

For long-term investors, the answer is pretty simple. Swap from MORL to MRRL (and count your lucky stars that you get a few % extra shares of the ETN for free!). However, note that MRRL (average volume: 10K) is much less liquid than MORL (average volume: 267K), so the use of limit orders, with a close eye on the indicative value, when buying MRRL is strongly recommended.

There is no economic advantage for holding MORL over MRRL for the long-term investor. Remember, the two notes track the same index and differ only in their guarantor status. Buying MORL at a significant premium may lead to the risk of capital losses, as UBS themselves warned in their press release:

Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value.

Moreover, at a premium of 6%, MORL now yields over 1 percentage point less than MRRL (19.39% vs. 20.56%), so by swapping from MORL to MRRL, not only are you insulated from the risk of premium reversion, you even get a higher yield with MRRL to boot.

MORL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The rotation from MORL to MRRL may already have begun. MORL lost around $15 million in AUM over the past week, while MRRL gained $4 million. The Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT (REML), another 2x leveraged mREIT ETN from a different sponsor (Credit Suisse), gained around $3 million in AUM.

MORL Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

Is MRRL in danger of reaching its share limit? MRRL was launched with only 4 million notes issued (cf. 31 million for MORL) and there are currently already 1.1 million notes outstanding. Therefore, it is clear that MRRL cannot take in much more than only a small portion of the funds that were in MORL. At current prices, MRRL will hit its limit at an AUM of $64 million (current AUM: $18 million).

(Source: SEC)

Therefore, investors in MRRL need to be mindful of the shares outstanding of MRRL and be alert to announcements from UBS regarding possible suspension of sales of MRRL from their reservoir. However, since MRRL is a "Series B" ETN, UBS has not suspended further issuance of notes and so we could see this limit possibly be expanded as the shares outstanding approach the current 4 million limit. To my knowledge, UBS has not yet had to expand the limit and issue new notes of any ETRACS ETN to date.

(However, the suspension of sales is not unprecedented: in late 2015, UBS announced the suspension of sales of the now-defunct ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Long Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN).

A new trading strategy?

For the active trader, the use of MORL may still be preferred due to its much greater liquidity than MRRL.

Additionally, a new arbitrage trading strategy may be possible to exploit the differences in valuation between MORL and MRRL.

The rules for the strategy is quite simple:

When MORL is trading at a significant premium to MRRL, sell MORL and buy MRRL. When MORL and MRRL are trading at par*, sell MRRL and buy MORL.

(*Or when MRRL is trading at a premium to MORL, although that is unlikely)

That's it! What constitutes a "significant premium" will depend on each trader's personal preference, but for me, my target is around +5%. Therefore, MORL with its current +6% premium could be sold and replaced with MRRL.

The risk of this swap is that MORL could become even more overvalued in the future (just like a CEF can), leading to a lost opportunity to harvest even more premium from MORL should this occur. As an extreme example, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) saw premiums of near 100% (!) when creation of new units was halted by the sponsor, Credit Suisse, in early 2012.

Summary

By announcing suspension of sales of previously issued but unsold notes of MORL, UBS has made it much easier for MORL to trade at a premium to its indicative value. Yesterday, MORL closed at a 6% premium to MRRL.

Long-term investors should switch from MORL to MRRL, using limit orders while keeping an eye on the indicative value of the note (go to the ETRACS website to view the indicative value). Switching to MRRL not only insulates against capital losses arising from premium reversion but also grants a higher yield, to boot.

Active traders may still prefer MORL because of its higher liquidity. Moreover, a new arbitrage trading strategy is presented, involving switching between MORL and MRRL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.