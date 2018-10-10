Brunswick Corporation: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 20 and 40 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Brunswick Corporation (BC).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Brunswick Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 7M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $175M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Brunswick Corporation 6.500% Notes due 2048 (NYSE:BC.PA) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 6.50%. The new issue bears a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/15/2023, maturing on 10/15/2048. BC.PA is currently trading a little below its par value at a price of $24.90 and has a 6.59% Yield-to-Call and a 6.53% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.50% and 5.44%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Brunswick Corporation, incorporated on December 31, 1907, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company's product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company's engine-related products include: outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories. Its boat offerings include: fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; utility boats; deck boats; inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats. Its fitness products include cardiovascular and strength training equipment for both the commercial and consumer markets. It also sells products for active aging, rehabilitation, productive well-being, a complete line of billiards tables and other game room tables and accessories.

Source: Reuters.com | Brunswick Corporation

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, BC:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $0.685 yearly dividend. With a market price of $60.76, the current yield of BC is at 1.12%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $59.40M in dividends yearly.

In addition, BC has a market capitalization of around $5.35B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Brunswick Corporation's capital structure as of its last Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Brunswick Corporate Bonds

There are 4 Corporate Bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The bond with the closest maturity date to the newly issued baby bond is the 2027 Corporate bond. This means that it matures 21 years earlier than the maturity date of the newly issued baby bond. Although, BC.GC, as it is the ticker symbol in FINRA, is also rated a "BBB-" by S&P and is yielding at a rate of 5.103%. This results in a yield spread of 1.4% between the two securities, which seems insufficient for such a large amount of time between the maturity date of the corporate bond and the baby bond. That's why I give an advantage to the corporate bond.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | BC.GC

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 20 and 40 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Change of control triggering event

If we experience a change of control triggering event, as described in this prospectus supplement, each holder of the Notes may require us to repurchase some or all of its Notes at a price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the repurchase date. The disposition of our Fitness business, including pursuant to the Proposed Spin-off, will not constitute a change of control under the Notes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brunswick Corporation

Use of proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with cash on hand, if necessary, to prepay all or a portion of the 364-Day Facility under the Term Loan Facilities (as described under "-Recent Developments", "Capitalization" and "Description of Other Indebtedness") and, to the extent of any remaining proceeds, consistent with our previously disclosed capital strategy, for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brunswick Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by BC. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

