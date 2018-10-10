United Therapeutics Is Making All The Right Moves In 2018

Headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, United Therapeutics (UTHR) is a leading player in the pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH space. This company has managed to reap the benefits of its Remodulin subcutaneous and intravenous versions for many years in the past. Even now, the company expects to witness an increase in Remodulin sales, despite the anticipated entry of generic competition at the end of 2018.

In Q2 2018, the company reported sales of $444.5 million, which although flat performance on the year over year or YoY basis, was 14% higher as compared to that seen in Q1 2018. In addition to historical purchasing patterns, solid performance of Adcirca also helped boost revenues in Q2 2018.

In this article, I will explain at length why I consider United Therapeutics to be a promising investment opportunity in 2018.

Remodulin expected to continue to be a strong growth driver for United Therapeutics in 2018.

United Therapeutics anticipates the launch of a generic version of Remodulin in late 2018 based on the company’s settlements with four generic companies. However, the company expects to benefit from the rising size of the treated PAH population coupled with increasing treatment compliance within the already treated patient pool. Remodulin is also expected to benefit from its established safety profile and supply chain reliability, especially since PAH patients are fragile and physicians generally do not prefer to take chances with this patient population.

It has been seen that physicians have not switched to lower-priced PAH parenteral alternatives, even when three have been available for about seven years. Even payors have not encouraged the switch to less costly drugs for this patient population.

United Therapeutics also boasts of a solid patient support services, which helps in saving patients and caregivers two hours per week in mixing and therapy preparation time through the premix program especially for intravenous administration of Remodulin. The company’s patient support services are also useful for patients with scleroderma and other dexterity problems. United Therapeutics focuses on training healthcare provider staff on administering Remodulin. Since such support services may not be available with generic Remodulin, physicians may prefer not to switch to the unbranded versions.

Finally, United Therapeutics is working hard on lifecycle management for Remodulin. This involves launching multiple next-generation drug delivery systems such as RemoSynch and RemUnity that improve on safety, convenience, or tolerability for patients. The settlement agreements with generic payers restrict the use of these delivery systems for the generic Remodulin versions.

The recently approved implantable system for Remodulin or ISR has the potential to be a game-changer for United Therapeutics. This is the first FDA-approved implantable pump in cardiovascular indication and can help patients avoid the various side-effects associated with external microinfusion pumps since in this ISR, systemic treprostinil does not pass through the gastrointestinal tract of the patients.

United Therapeutics and partner Medtronic (MDT) are working on training implant surgeons, refill centers, reimbursement pathways, and other healthcare service organizations for using this ISR, as part of its efforts for broad commercial launch in early 2019 as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call.

United Therapeutics expects its strong pipeline to emerge as a major growth driver.

United Therapeutics is working in partnership with DEKA Research and Development Corporation for developing a next-generation drug delivery system for Remodulin, RemUnity, which is a small, lightweight, external subcutaneous pump. DEKA has already filed an application for FDA approval of RemUnity.

The company is currently conducting two Phase 3 trials, Freedom-EV and Beat, in PAH indication. In the Freedom-EV trial, the company is studying the combination of Orenitram with other agents, while the company is evaluating the combination of Tyvaso, an inhaled prostacyclin analog, and Esuberaprost, an oral prostacyclin analog in the BEAT trial.

To diversify beyond PAH, United Therapeutics is focusing on advancing three clinical trials, Increase, Perfect, and Southpaw, in the pulmonary hypertension indication. With no approved therapies in this indication and a target patient population much larger than the treated PAH patient population in the U.S., pulmonary hypertension can prove to be a major growth driver for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics is also advancing its Sapphire gene therapy clinical trial in PAH indication and Distinct clinical trial in small cell lung cancer, both of which can prove to be prominent growth markets for the company.

Acquiring SteadyMed has strengthened United Therapeutics’ PAH franchise.

In August 2018, United Therapeutics completed the acquisition of SteadyMed, for a consideration of $216 million. This deal has given the former company hold over the latter’s drug-device combination Trevyent (treprostinil sodium), which would deploy SteadyMed’s disposable PatchPump® technology. SteadyMed has planned to resubmit an NDA for Trevyent by end of 2018, since it received a refusal-to-file letter from the FDA in August 2017.

Retail investors should be aware of certain company-specific risks prior to investing in United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics has not proved to be a very lucrative investment as it is already down by 15.60% in 2018 on a YTD basis.

A probable generic erosion of Remodulin is a big risk for United Therapeutics, considering that the company earned 39% of its revenues in 2017 from this product. Remodulin lost its patent exclusivity in June 2018 while Adcirca has lost it in May 2018. A generic version of Adcirca has already being launched by Mylan (MYL) in August 2018.

Investors also seem to be getting more and more concerned as competition continues to intensify in the PAH space. We saw pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) strengthening its position in the PAH market by acquiring Actelion Pharmaceuticals. The company now boasts of a broad PAH franchise comprising of intravenously administered Veletri, inhaled formulation Ventavis, and orally administered drugs, Uptravi, Opsumit, and Tracleer.

Uptravi has proved to be a tough competition for Orenitram, although both drugs are approved for a similar indication. Uptravi enjoys an edge over Orenitram, with the former’s label highlighting the drug’s ability to delay disease progression and reduce hospitalization rates. Then we also see Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Letairis and Pfizer’s (PFE) Revatio being increasingly used as front-line therapy for PAH patients.

The combination regimen of Adcirca and letairis, which is commercialized by Gilead Sciences has also been witnessing increasing traction with patients staying longer on this front-line therapy. This has subsequently delayed the transition of PAH patients to United Therapeutics’ inhaled and injectable therapies such as Tyvaso and Remodulin.

Competition for United Therapeutics’ PAH portfolio does not end there, as many other companies are also exploring other investigational therapies to combat this fatal disease.

In November 2017, SteadyMed succeeded in invalidating United Therapeutics' 393 patent in an inter partes review, which was a method of making a patent for the API in Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram. This has weakened United Therapeutics’ patent estate.

United Therapeutics faced a setback in its Remodulin lifecycle management plans when the launch of the implantable Remodulin pump, RemoSynch, was delayed from the first half of 2017 to 2018 mainly due to a complete response letter sent to partner Medtronic related to PMA for a catheter used in the RemoSynch pump.

RemoSynch was approved by the FDA in July 2018, but only after partner Medtronic’s PMA for a proprietary intravascular infusion catheter to be used with its SynchroMed™ II implantable infusion pump and related infusion system components (together referred to as the Implantable System for Remodulin) was approved in December 2017.

The broader launch of Remodulin pumps fitted with next-generation systems is not expected prior to late 2019. These time delays have had an unfavorable impact on United Therapeutics’ growth prospects.

Despite these risks, I consider United Therapeutics to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

At the end of Q2 2018, United Therapeutics had a cash balance close to $1.21 billion and $250.0 million of long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $124.90. However, I believe that the Zacks consensus estimate of $146 is a more appropriate estimate of the true potential of the stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add United Therapeutics to their portfolio in 2018.

