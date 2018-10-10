Wednesday's Early Stock Rout: The Correlation Flip Cometh

The sign on the equity-rates correlation has flipped, and that appears to be "flipping" traders out (pardon the bad pun).

U.S. stocks careened sharply lower on Wednesday morning as equities appear to be catching up to the severity of last week's bond selloff.

Let me say upfront that this comes with the usual caveat as regards intraday posts for this platform: Things could turn around by the time it's published.

That said, as I write these lines, U.S. equities are careening lower, with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) leading losses. The S&P (SPY) is down a fifth consecutive day and if this holds into the close, it will be the longest slide since the election.

(Heisenberg)

The proximate cause here is the bond (TLT) selloff - there's little question about that. Back on September 8, I warned readers here that inflation jitters were starting to mount and that eventually, those jitters would likely manifest themselves in a sign flip on the equity-rates correlation.

This is the same thing that happened in late January. I've written voluminously over the past couple of weeks about the worsening bond rout and the possible implications for stocks. Over the weekend, in "'Fatal Attractions' And Speed Limits", I tried one final time to give folks on this platform a heads up ahead of what was almost certain to be a rough ride in the event yields continued to exhibit a tendency to push higher. Allow me to excerpt the two key takeaways from that linked post:

In the post-crisis world, the "attraction" of the diversification benefit inherent in a negative stock-bond return correlation (positive equity-rates correlation) was magnified by an "everybody wins" scenario, where both stocks and bonds generally rallied. Now, that attraction has the potential to turn "fatal". The speed of the bond selloff matters even if the interpretation of rate rise is benign. That is, even if rising yields are a sign of economic strength, a 2+ standard deviation move in 10-year yields in the space of a month generally weighs on stocks irrespective of the interpretation.

Point 2 is critical. Last Wednesday, equities not only digested rate rise with alacrity, stocks actually celebrated the bond selloff on the assumption that rising long end yields represented the bond market “catching up” with economic reality. Fast forward to last Thursday and stocks weren’t so sure. By Friday, it was clear that even if rising yields were “validation” of U.S. economic prosperity, the rapidity of rate rise represented a threat to equities.

The following chart shows you what I meant early last month when I suggested the equity-rates correlation was likely to flip:

(Bloomberg)

If you look over there on the far right-hand side, you can see that the positive correlation between bond yields and the S&P has turned negative and if that sustains itself for any length of time, it will mark only the third such occurrence in nearly two decades (the chart is 52-week correlation).

The mirror image of that is a flip positive in the stock-bond return correlation. You're seeing that as well, as proxied by the relationship between the S&P and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which is the most positive on record:

(Bloomberg)

While it's not difficult to point fingers when it comes to the cause of the equities selloff (again, it's the rapidity and stubbornness of rising yields), it's difficult to pin down the cause of the bond selloff itself. While inflation expectations don't appear to be gathering much steam, it's critical to remember that real rates are a function of inflation expectations to the extent the market views the data-dependent Fed as inclined to get more aggressive as evidence of price pressure materializes. Average hourly earnings printed inline with expectations when the September jobs report hit last week, but the upward revisions to the August headline print (to 270k versus 201k) suggested the labor market is scorching hot and that, in turn, presages wage inflation.

(Bloomberg)

Do note that CPI is tomorrow, and that's likely contributing to the angst on Wednesday. It's also quite possible that tariff effects will start showing up in the inflation data in November and in December, the (admittedly small) effects of the Amazon wage hikes will probably exert a bit of upward pressure on wage growth.

Another thing you want to keep in mind on Wednesday is that what's unfolded over the past week isn't normal. Here's Goldman:

Our markets group argue this has been an unusual sell-off in rates. While it isn’t uncommon for Treasury yields to increase sharply on strong economic data, a marked bear steepening in an aging hiking cycle is quite unusual.

Here's a one-month chart of the 2s10s:

(Bloomberg)

In a post published here last Friday, I tried to warn folks that the steepening was likely to force an unwind in Momentum and Growth and because Tech is where your leadership has come from over the past several years, that posed a threat to the entire market. Well, fast forward to Tuesday and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is having its worst day since April. It's also worth noting that on Monday, the vehicle very nearly logged a third consecutive 1% loss - had that happened, it would have been the first time MTUM had fallen >1% in three straight sessions since February 2016.

(Heisenberg)

In the same vein, the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) has underperformed the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) for seven of the last eight sessions.

(Heisenberg)

Have a look at the 5-day rate of change there:

(Heisenberg)

If that keeps up, it's going to add an extra bearish impetus to what would be happening anyway amid the bond rout.

As mentioned above (and as documented extensively in the linked posts), the speed of the rise in yields is probably the controlling factor right now and it looks like equities are catching up to last week's bond selloff on Wednesday.

But beyond that, the driver matters. All else equal, it's easier for stocks to handle an inflation-led rise in yields as that generally correlates with a positive outlook for the economy. Real rate rise, on the other hand, is a problem. Real yields have risen some 60bps this year:

(Bloomberg)

With that in mind, consider this from a Goldman note out Tuesday:

Exhibit 11 and 12 show the short-term (3-month) rolling correlation between equities and bonds yields for US and Europe. With inflation, it is often a positive relationship, especially in Europe, where commodity-related sectors are a high weight in the index. In contrast, with real yields the correlation is closer to zero over time. And there have been several occasions when this correlation has turned sharply negative. The last one was the rise in real yields in January this year and the correction in equities; this was especially sharp in the US, and at one point, the negative correlation with real yields reached -40%; the current correlation is 0% over three months and slightly negative over one month.

As you can see, sharply higher real yields are a problem and as noted above, there's a chicken-egg dynamic going on right now where markets are looking at signs of overheating in the U.S. economy and analyzing those in the context of a data dependent Fed.

You should view Wednesday's equity selloff with all of the above in mind and you should also make sure and tune in for Thursday's CPI print, because that's likely to be magnified in the minds of traders if stocks don't pare losses by the close today.

