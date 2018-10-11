Gold Has A Weight Around Its Neck, But The Price Refuses To Make A Lower Low

Gold could surprise and advance to its 50% retracement level - NUGT could be a big winner on a move to the upside.

Gold has had a problem in 2018. The yellow metal has run into an environment of a rising U.S. dollar and higher interest rates which amount to a bearish historical double-whammy.

The rise in the U.S. dollar index from a low of 88.15 in February to its current level at over 95 on the December dollar index futures contract has been bad news for gold bulls. A stronger dollar typically weighs on the price of the precious metal. More significantly, U.S. interest rates are moving higher, and the pace of increases has picked up over recent weeks.

As the weekly chart shows, the U.S. 30-year Treasury has dropped to a new and lower low at 136-16 which is a level that has not been seen in the bond market since 2014. Higher rates tend to weigh on the price of gold as it increases the cost of carrying long positions and inventories. When real rates rise it is bad news for the yellow metal, but when they increase because of growing inflationary pressures it is a different story as the yellow metal is a barometer for the economic condition. According to the Federal Reserve, the rate of inflation is now at its 2% target rate. However, the recent increase in the price of crude oil is putting upside pressure on inflation. At the same time, higher rates are making it a lot more expensive for the U.S. to finance its massive debt load which makes the next move in the gold price, not such an easy call.

Gold falls hard from the April double-top

As the dollar index rose, the price of gold declined. In fact, on the day the dollar made its high for the year in mid-August at 96.865 on the dollar index future contract, gold fell to its lowest level in 2018 and since January 2017.

As the weekly chart illustrates, gold hit a peak early in the year when the nearby COMEX futures contract traded to $1365.40 in late January. After a correction, the yellow metal climbed back to that price in April which created a double-top formation in the gold futures market. The failure to make a higher high led to selling which took gold to levels where it broke a bullish trading pattern that had been in place since December 2015.

Gold had been making higher lows since late 2015 and did not trade below its bottom price from December of 2015 and 2016 during the following years. However, in 2018 the yellow metal fell below its December 2017 bottom at $1236.50 in July, and it kept on going. Gold fell to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August as the dollar hit its high for this year.

A bounce and no reaction to rising rates

Gold moved lower on the prospects for higher interest rates as a more hawkish Fed, and the QT policies caused rates of interest to climb in the short, medium, and long ends of the yield curve. At their June meeting, the U.S. central bank told markets that economic growth required an additional rate hike for 2018 which sent the dollar higher and gold lower reaching their respective extremes in mid-August.

The first of two rate hikes since the June meeting came in September as the FOMC raised the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. While the June statement sent gold lower, the reaction following the move in September was much less dramatic. The price of gold only managed to fall to a low of $1180 following the Fed meeting, and in a case of sell the rumor and buy the fact, the price did not challenge the August low which is now its critical technical support level.

Consolidation and rising open interest

In late August and through September and the beginning of October, gold has been trading in a narrow range as the market entered a period of consolidation.

As the chart of December COMEX gold futures shows, the price has been trading from lows of $1184.30 to highs of $1220.70 since August 20. $1200 per ounce has emerged as a pivot point for the yellow metal.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. As the chart highlights, the metric dropped from over 500,000 contracts in March to lows of just under 460,000 in July as the price of gold fell. A decline in price alongside falling open interest is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a future market. However, as gold recovered and entered its current period of consolidation, the metric has risen to the 465,000-contract level as of October 9 which could be a sign that a corrective rally is on the horizon for the precious metal. Meanwhile, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, and relative strength have moved to neutral territory on the daily chart as the price of gold is trading around the $1200 per ounce level these days.

Coming into a challenging time of the year

Gold broke its pattern of higher lows in 2018 as it fell below the December 2017 bottom. We are now coming into a time of the year when the yellow metal reached a low in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The weekly chart shows that in 2015, the price fell to $1046.20. In 2016 the low was at $1123.90 which now stands as a critical technical support level if gold declines below its August bottom. In 2017, the low was at $1236.50 per ounce which gave way over recent months.

The declines to lows in December corresponded with interest rate hikes by the Fed, and another move is coming during the final month of this year. However, time will tell if the end of the trend of lower highs this summer will lead to an end of late year lows in the yellow metal. On the weekly chart, price momentum in the gold market is now rising gently in neutral territory as the consolidation period continues.

Gold could surprise and advance to its 50% retracement level - NUGT could be a big winner on a move to the upside

A 50% retracement of the move from the April high to the August low would take the price of gold to $1263.40 per ounce on the December futures contract. On October 10, the futures were trading at the $1193 level, so a move to that target price would result in a rally of $70.40 or 5.9%.

Gold mining stocks tend to magnify moves in the price of gold on the up and the downside. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF product is a product that could provide turbocharged results if gold is heading higher to its 50% retracement level which is a logical technical target for the yellow metal.

As the chart shows, NUGT dropped from $28.75 in July to lows of $10.56 in September, a decline of over 63% when gold fell by 14.9% from the April high to the August low. The fund summary for NUGT states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified.

NUGT is a highly leveraged trading instrument that is only appropriate for short-term trades to take advantage of moves in gold mining shares. This product suffers from decay as it employs leveraged futures positions and options to create its triple leverage to gold mining equities prices. Holding NUGT for the long-term is always a tragic mistake as the leverage eats away at the value of the product which is always subject to reverse splits. In 2011, the product that was trading at $12.64 on October 10 was at $17,460 per share on a split-adjusted basis.

A move back to the $1260 level in gold is likely to cause a rally in gold mining shares which would boost the price of NUGT. If 2018 turns out to be an exception and the price of the yellow metal rallies into the final months of the year, NUGT could be a huge winner in the coming weeks. At $1260 per ounce on the December futures contract, NUGT could produce returns that are many times those available in the gold market or the unleveraged mining share products.

Gold has had a bearish weight around its neck since the April high, but it has refused to make a lower low with rates moving higher. When a market should go lower, and it does not, it often goes the other way as frustrated bears exit positions and bulls begin to dip a toe into the market on the long side,

