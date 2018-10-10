W&T Offshore's Financing Changes Are Constructive

As energy prices have moved to a full recovery or something close to it (some upside does still exist in crude), energy companies that struggled to survive the downturn in prices that began in 2014 are now seeing an opportunity to recover as well. Many of these firms were previously saddled with debt that came with unattractive terms, and while some of them are still forced to accept high-cost debt, the picture is clearly better for them today than it was a year ago. This appears to be the case with W&T Offshore (WTI), an E&P firm with an emphasis in offshore oil and gas production.

Management is changing W&T’s debt for the better

The past few years have been challenging for W&T. After seeing revenue peak at $948.71 million in 2014, the company’s top line plummeted to a multi-year low of $399.99 million in 2016. Significant impairments were largely responsible for three of its past five years resulting in net losses, and between 2013 and 2016, the firm’s operating cash flow declined from $562.71 million to just $14.48 million. Though cash flow was still positive, in a space where significant capital investments must be made, this was incredibly painful for shareholders.

In an effort to save itself, in September of 2016, management elected to swap out over $700 million worth of its debt for PIK toggle notes. PIK toggle notes provide the issuer with flexibility because they allow the company in question to pay out additional notes (instead of cash) to cover interest expense, but this comes at a cost. For starters, this means that the firm must also pay extra cash in the long run on the notes that were paid in kind, but the other problem is that when additional notes are distributed in lieu of cash payments, the implied interest rate increases.

For an example of this, let’s look at W&T’s secured second lien PIK toggle notes that are due in 2020. These bear a cash interest expense amounting to 9% per annum, but if management were to pay the notes in kind, that rate rises to 10.75% per annum. W&T’s secured third lien PIK toggle notes due in 2021 pay out a cash rate of 8.5% per annum, but to switch this to paying the debt in kind would push the rate to 10% per annum. Though these differences may look small, changing both of these notes to PIK would push annual interest expense for W&T up by $5.52 million, and that excludes the compounding effect that paying in-kind would have.

Fortunately, today the world is far more kind to W&T and many of its peers. Having weathered the storm and with a warning from lenders that the company needed to find alternative financing arrangements, the business was able to muster the strength to announce and finally price new senior second lien notes that are slated to mature in 2023. In its latest press release on the issue, management said that the $625 million they are issuing will be done at par and at an annual rate of 9.75%. Though that rate is still high, the fact that management was able to swing a deal at par is impressive.

Using the $625 million, management has smart plans. You see, between that, tapping into some of its $129.44 million in cash and cash equivalents that are on hand, using the $56.80 million in proceeds from its sale of overriding royalty interests in the Permian Basin, and by using proceeds from its newly-proposed revolving credit facility (which has not been locked down as of this writing), management intends to pay off really all of its currently outstanding debt. Some of this will be fairly simple. Right now, W&T has $75 million in 11% 1.5 lien term loan debt outstanding, plus it has a 9% second lien term loan with $300 million owed under it.

The term loans are an easy thing to handle since management can pay those down at will, but there’s also the matter of its 8.5% senior notes due in 2019, plus its PIK toggle notes as I outlined previously. To address these, management elected to launch a tender offer. As you can see in the image below, modest premiums of between 0.375% and 4.625% are being offered to any debt holders who tender their shares early (by October 17th). The tender itself expires October 31st, but it could be extended if management so desires.

*W&T Offshore

Estimating the full financial impact this exchange will have on W&T is impossible at this point for a few reasons. 1) We don’t know how much of the notes will be tendered, 2) no discussion has been provided regarding how much of its cash on hand will be used to pay down debt, and 3) we have not been provided with details about the terms of its proposed revolving credit facility. That said, we can get some idea about what this means for W&T.

Not only will the company’s financial structure be simpler, with no debt coming due (assuming all can be paid down) until 2023 (if the credit facility matches the bonds), and even then, the debt will be spread across a single credit facility and a single class of bonds, not multiple term loans and second and third lien notes.

Beyond the qualitative, there is a quantitative picture to all of this as well. You see, if, for instance, management only pays down its lowest-yielding debts from this and if it sticks solely to the $625 million that’s coming its way to pay that down, annual interest expense for W&T would grow by $7.17 million, plus the firm would be on the hook for an increase in leverage, keeping all else the same, of $12.86 million.

It’s worth mentioning that if energy prices don’t fall back materially, W&T should be in a position to easily swallow added interest and one-time principal increases. In the first two quarters of this year, the company’s operating cash flow came in at $115.19 million, up from $65.59 million in the same two quarters of last year. Free cash flow was $83.39 million compared to $21.79 million last year, while adjusted EBITDA of $170.46 million was meaningfully higher than the $138.35 million seen for the same period of 2017.

Most of these improvements, according to management, stemmed from higher energy prices, and with crude and natural gas higher today than it was earlier this year (except for natural gas during the early part of 2018), it’s probable that the business’s financial performance in the second half of this year will be greater than it was in the first half.

Takeaway

W&T has felt the sting of the energy price downturn, but the company has done well to recover and now that it is, from a cash flow perspective, out of the woods, management has shifted its focus toward debt. Sadly, the interest rate associated with its new incoming debt is high, but it’s lower than some of what it will be replacing and will also help the company by simplifying the debt on its books. Overall, I see all of this as a nice improvement to the business’s prospects that investors should look upon favorably, but not as though it is a game-changing example of financial engineering.

