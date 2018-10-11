The Price Action In The Brent-WTI Spread As The Nov. 4 Deadline Looms

The trend in the Brent-WTI spread is bullish - BNO remains the product of choice for those who do not trade futures.

Many commodities prices have experienced price declined over recent weeks and months. The price of gold fell from $1365.40 in April to lows of $1161.70 in mid-August and has only managed to recover to the $1200 level over recent weeks. Copper, the red metal that is a barometer for the commodities market as it reflects the overall health of the global economy, dropped from over $3.30 per pound in early June to just over $2.50 per pound and has recovered to the $2.81 per pound level. Rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar have weighed on the precious and base metal as well as many other raw material prices. At the same time, the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China has impacted the prices of many commodities as tariffs and retaliation interfere with the supply and demand fundamentals of raw material markets.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has ignored the action in other markets, interest rates, the dollar, and the trade saga. Crude oil made a low in February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel. In June 2017, it fell to its last low during a corrective move in the rally at just over $42 per barrel. In October, the price of the energy commodity rose to another in a long series of higher highs.

Crude oil makes a new high in October

In early July NYMEX nearby crude oil futures rose to a new high at $75.27 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, during the first week of October, the energy commodity took out the July high as the nearby December futures contract rose to $76.90 per barrel which is the highest price since 2014.

Meanwhile, when NYMEX crude oil put in a high in July, Brent crude oil was unable to move above its May peak and area of critical technical resistance at $80.50 per barrel.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the weekly chart illustrates, Brent futures finally took out the May high in September and rose to its most recent peak at $86.72 in early October.

The WTI futures that trade on NYMEX and the Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange represent the two petroleum benchmarks that producers and consumers around the globe use to price their output or requirements. Approximately two-thirds of the world use the Brent price as a pricing mechanism including the Middle East which is home to more than half the oil reserves on the earth. Therefore, the spread between Brent and WTI crude oil often reflects the political premium the market puts on Middle Eastern crude oil. The region can be a political nightmare, and in the weeks and months ahead, the Brent price could take on even more significance.

The oil market rallies despite pressure from the United States

The prices of both Brent and WTI have moved to the upside, but Brent has been rising faster than the NYMEX crude oil because of political turbulence facing the Middle East. Over time, as the premium for Brent rises, it tends to support the overall price of the energy commodity. Following the Arab Spring in 2010, the price of crude oil rose above $100 per barrel on both benchmarks, but the Brent price rose to a premium of over $25 per barrel over WTI. Over recent weeks, Brent has outperformed WTI.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil prices which now includes the December 2018 futures contracts shows that the Brent premium has risen from $3.93 in June to its most recent level at $10.17 per barrel. The Brent premium traded to a high of $11.55 in June before falling to lows. However, Brent has been making higher lows and higher highs against WTI since early 2016.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on allies in the Middle East to pump up their output volumes to control the ascent of the price of oil. However, at a recent gathering in Algeria, Saudi Arabia appears to have sided with Russia rather than the U.S. by not increasing their production. Since then, the price of oil has risen to higher heights. One of the reasons that the U.S. President has put increasing pressure on producers is that November is approaching fast, and that could mean a lot more volatility in the oil market is on the horizon.

Nov. 4 is a line in the sand

Earlier this year, the United States walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran. On the campaign trail and over the first year of his administration, President Trump called the 2015 agreement concluded by the Obama Administration and allies in Europe and around the world, a terrible deal. Iran's support for terrorist groups in the Middle East and around the world, their nuclear ambitions and proxy war with Saudi Arabia, and constant threats to the United States and Israel caused the U.S. to walk and announced severe sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran that will go into effect on Nov. 4.

The President has been encouraging an increase in production because the U.S. has been warning companies and governments around the world to stop buying Iranian crude oil and doing business with the country after sanctions begin in just a few weeks. Iranian President Rouhani has stated that it Iran cannot export its oil to customers around the globe, they will make sure that other producers in the region suffer the same fate.

Iran borders on the Strait of Hormuz, a seaway that divides the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. At its narrowest point, the Strait is only twenty-one nautical miles wide. 2.7 million barrels of Iranian crude oil exports travel through the Strait each day, but a total of 19 million barrels or 20% of the world's daily requirements travel through the waterway. Therefore, the Strait of Hormuz could become a flashpoint if Iran follows through with their threat to interfere with the flow of oil around the world.

While the U.S. military can protect shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, even the whiff of any military action would lift the price of crude oil and could cause price spikes to the upside. Since Brent is the pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil, it is likely that the most significant moves would occur in the Brent futures market.

At the same time, any hostilities in the Middle East that affect production, refining, or other logistical routes, would increase concerns about available supplies of the energy commodity. Therefore, the political premium for crude oil has increased, and the Brent premium over WTI reflects the rising tension in the region.

Brent crude oil edges closer to $100 per barrel

There is lots of blue sky above in the Brent crude oil futures market when it comes to the next level of technical resistance above the early October high at $86.72 per barrel.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the monthly chart shows, the next level of technical resistance stands at the June 2014 peak at $115.69 per barrel, $28.97 or 33.4% above the most recent high. A price spike that results from hostilities, or even increasing rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran over the coming weeks could quickly send the price of Brent crude oil into triple-digit territory. $100 crude oil which was nothing more than a fantasy back in early 2016 has become a real and present danger in 2018.

The trend in the Brent-WTI spread is bullish - BNO remains the product of choice for those who do not trade futures

At $10.17 per barrel on the active month December futures contracts, the premium for Brent over WTI continues to edge higher on its bullish path as Nov. 4 is only weeks away. The deadline is not so much a line in the sand but a door to a new and dangerous era in the Middle East. As sanctions begin to bite the Iranian economy and threatens the power of the theocracy in Teheran, do not expect the clerics and leaders to sit back idly. Even after the nuclear agreement, the chants of death to America and Israel remained. Moreover, tightening the noose on Iran may only serve to fuel retaliatory actions that cause the price of crude oil to move higher as the world becomes concerned about the availability of the energy commodity.

For those who do not trade or invest in the ICE Brent futures market, the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO) offers an alternative. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.

BNO invests in ICE nearby Brent futures contracts, so it does an excellent job replicating the price action in that market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, BNO was trading at $23.50 per share on October 910 The last time Brent crude oil futures were over the $100 per barrel level in 2014, BNO reached a high of $46.68 per share, almost double the current price.

BNO has net assets of $107.08 million and trades an average of over 230,000 shares each day making it a liquid instrument. When it comes to the forward curve in crude oil, the current backwardation means that rolling long position from the front month to the next active month benefits holders of the nearby contracts and BNO as they pick up a credit for selling the premium month and buying the next at a discount.

The price action in the Brent-WTI spread has been bullish for the price of crude oil. November 2018 could be a highly volatile month for the energy commodity as the chances of a price spike to the upside has not been this high in many years.

