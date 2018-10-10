Will 'Budget Exhaustion' Stymie Halliburton?

Future catalysts could come from subsea where the company has less of a presence versus competitors.

Halliburton (HAL) reports Q3 earnings October 22nd. Analysts expect revenue of $6.14 billion and EPS of $0.5. The revenue estimate implies flat growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Will Reliance On North America Catch Up With Halliburton?

Halliburton, Schlumberger (SLB), and Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) dominate the North America land drilling segment. For the past few years, this segment has been white-hot, while deep water has languished. Brent oil north of $80 is more than high enough of shale oil plays to make money. The more activity in North America bodes well for the big three oil servicers. Pricing has also been robust enough for smaller firms like Oil States International (OIS) and Weatherford (WFT) to make money.

Halliburton receives about 62% of its revenue from North America. In the past, I deemed 50-55% concentration in the region as risky, but 62% could make the company highly-vulnerable to a pullback. In Q2, Halliburton's total revenue was up 7% sequentially. North America led the way with high single-digit growth, while other regions grew in the low to mid-single digits.

The U.S. oil rig count for the week ended October 5th fell 2 to 861 versus the previous week; however, this represented a 12% increase Y/Y. Nothing lasts forever, does it? The U.S. rig could stall at some point, connoting a plateau of drilling activity in the region.

At the recent Barclays Energy Conference, Halliburton described what it called budget exhaustion in North America:

We are still in the early innings of a strong North America cycle. Now against this backdrop, let's spend just a few minutes on the short-term. We've discussed the temporary market challenges in the back-half of 2018. And look, North American operators are smart and adaptive. And how that looks in action is a wide range of responses to market complexity. For example, regarding pipeline takeaway in the Permian Basin, some operators will re-allocate capital to other basins, some will slowdown, other will build ducts. In the Northeast, we saw our budgets exhaust early followed by a re-evaluation and then some customers choosing to do more work while others decided to stop or slowdown.

This budget exhaustion could cause some clients to slow down work in the Permian or other basins. It could also create pricing pressures for the second half of 2018. However, management envisions budgets of operators could be replenished in 2019 and activity and pricing could rebound. Short-term downward pricing pressures could hurt firms like Weatherford with less liquidity than Halliburton and extremely high debt loads.

Is Halliburton Positioned For Future Catalysts?

I thought Halliburton's concentration in North America would come back to sting the company. That has not been the case thus far as oil prices have continued to rise. Outside of North America, what other catalysts does the company really have? Its Q2 revenue from international markets was $2.3 billion, up only 4% Q/Q. Latin America represented 8% of total revenue, down from 12% in the year earlier period. It cut exposure to Venezuela due to credit risk to that country's state-owned oil company. The economies of Venezuela and Brazil are not on strong footing, which could stymie progress in Latin America going forward.

Halliburton anticipates pricing will stabilize in international markets, leading to higher margins. The company is witnessing a rise in the international rig count that could lead to double-digit growth in E&P spending in 2019. However, the biggest opportunity going forward could be in the subsea segment where Halliburton does not have a sizeable presence vis-a-vis Schlumberger and Baker Hughes. Schlumberger acquired Cameron in 2015, which gave it a presence in subsea. Baker Hughes' merger with GE's Oil & Gas instantly made it a large player in the segment.

Oil prices may need to remain above $70 for an extended period before subsea drilling becomes profitable. With oil prices above $80 subsea is seeing signs of life. Both Baker Hughes and Schlumberger are seeing large orders in the subsea market, and I expect this to drive the narrative for the second half of 2018. Subsea contracts can be highly profitable. If the next catalyst is in deepwater drilling, then Halliburton could miss out on earnings opportunities going forward.

Strong Balance Sheet

The good news is that Halliburton has a fortress balance sheet. It has cash of $2.4 billion, and its $10.9 billion debt load is only 2.4x trailing 12 months EBITDA; its debt load is manageable. It generates about $1.2 billion in quarterly EBITDA, so it can survive any slowdown in North America. I doubt it has the dry powder to make a large scale acquisition in subsea. Such an acquisition could be expensive now that subsea is showing life again. Halliburton could tread water for a few more quarters with the portfolio of businesses it currently has.

Conclusion

HAL trades at just over 10x trailing EBITDA. The stock is off 5% Y/Y, yet I expect HAL to tread water for a while. I rate HAL a hold into earnings.

I think about our business in terms of unconventional mature fields both on shore and off shore, and deep water. Now, looking into 2019, our leadership in U.S. unconventional now extends internationally. We've announced project wins in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East and in Argentina. Mature fields are headlined by wins with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) in North Sea, which are representative of things we are seeing in other parts of the world.

In Q4 2017, the company's revenue from Latin America was up 4% Q/Q. Schlumberger has curtailed its operations in Latin America due to state-owned PDVSA's inability to pay its bills on time; Halliburton and Weatherford have followed suit. In Q1 2018, Schlumberger's Latin America revenue declined 16% sequentially:

Starting with Latin America, revenue decreased 16% sequentially. This was due to lower hydraulic fracturing stage count in Argentina, reduced activity in Brazil as we mobilized for new offshore projects for several international operators and that our cash-based operations in Venezuela declined further.

Halliburton receives 10% of its revenue in Latin America and could also experience sharp headwinds. The company still has over $400 million of credit risk to PDVSA. Investors should brace themselves for a potential writedown of some of these assets. The company has nearly $2 billion of cash on hand and generates $1 billion of quarterly EBITDA. It should be able to sustain a partial writedown of some of its Venezuela assets.

If Latin America turns down, then Halliburton could become more dependent upon North America for growth. If North America has peaked then that does not bode well for the company's forward earnings.

A sequential decline in revenue could be a signal of things to come for HAL. I rate the stock a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.