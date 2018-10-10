Is IGC The Biggest Cannabis Bubble After Its 1,000% Gain?

Since Constellation's (STZ) $4 billion investment in Canopy (CGC) kicked off the latest round of cannabis frenzy, we have seen many companies try to pivot towards cannabis and hope to enjoy the ride while it lasts. Last week, we discussed DavidsTea (DTEA) in "Latest Victim Of The Current Cannabis Frenzy". However, India Globalization Capital (IGC) is one such stock that has outdone all the craziness we have seen so far. In the company's history, it has repeatedly switched its focus while trying to catch the hottest thing such as crypto in 2017. We will discuss why IGC is an extremely opportunistic stock that is dipping the cannabis sauce for short-term gains.

What Is IGC Really About?

When you look at the name of India Globalization Capital, you must be wondering why the stock can be associated with cannabis? The truth is that IGC was founded to focus on investing in India and the company has gone through several dramatic changes in its business strategies. The company still lists two business units on its website including its legacy infrastructure business. The company claims that it operates infrastructure assets in India but its financial profile does not show a pretty picture.

The company generated $2.2 million in revenue during fiscal 2018 and incurred COGS of $2.1 million, which means that IGC is basically recycling materials through its operations. Imagine a company that buys stuff from its suppliers and sells them at roughly the same prices to its customers, and that's the type of business that IGC seems to have in India. On top of that, the company lost substantial amounts of money from SG&A expenses, which includes salaries and compensation for the management. Clearly, the infrastructure business that IGC claims to be in is nothing but a money-losing shell scheme that produces no economic value to shareholders.

Now let's take a look at the cannabis business that caused the latest rally in IGC's stock. Since getting into the cannabis business in 2013, IGC has not earned a single penny from its cannabis business despite claiming to have filed several patents in the U.S. The products are nowhere to be found in the market today, and the targeted uses for its products are symptoms related to Alzheimer's disease. Clearly, IGC's medical cannabis venture went nowhere and then the company jumped onto the next hot idea, CBD-infused drinks.

Nothing More Than A Dream

On September 25, 2018, IGC announced that it is developing a line of CBD-infused energy drinks called 'Nitro G'. The shares of IGC started trading up vertically for the next few days and reached as high as $14.58 at one point. Remember that the stock was a penny stock a few months ago before the current cannabis frenzy started. All of a sudden, this random company managed to amass a market capitalization of over $250 million. The shares have been correcting in the last few days, but IGC's gains remain one of the most eye-popping among all cannabis stocks we have covered.

The biggest questions on IGC's announcement center around three issues that together brought us to the conclusion that this announcement is most likely nothing more than a publicity stunt. First of all, little details were provided on this announcement as there were no details around the product development timeline and expected features for the drinks. The company also very suspiciously mentioned its manufacturer in Malaysia which is totally implausible because cannabis is strictly illegal in Malaysia and no manufacturer would be able to produce cannabis-infused drinks in the country.

Secondly, there is no product yet and IGC has no experience producing CBD drinks in the past. Its only experience with cannabis was the non-existent product, Hyalolex, which earned absolutely zero revenue since 2013. It is very hard for anyone to believe that IGC has the capability or intention to actually make these products. In fact, IGC has absolutely no success in any of its past businesses whatsoever. It has a business in India that barely covers its COGS, and its cannabis drug development has produced nothing substantial. IGC has no track record and it is frankly a surprise to us that the company managed to stay listed on the NYSE American.

Lastly, IGC has a track record of issuing press releases in which they announce corporate changes based on the latest trends, but the company never followed through. For example, the company announced on December 26, 2017, that it will use the blockchain for certain application in cannabis production. Without belaboring the point, we all know why these companies did what they did, and it should not be a surprise to anyone that we have not heard anything from IGC on its blockchain plans ever since the crypto bubble burst.

Scam or Perfectly Timed?

The other warning sign is that IGC has rushed to cash in on the rising share prices and the timing of its recent capital raise was extremely concerning. On August 14, the company published a press release titled "IGC to Enter California Market with Hyalolex". The key here is that IGC merely discussed its plans to enter the market and clearly showed that the company has not secured any end market or revenue. Anyone could have plans to enter the market, and ultimately, it is tangible results that speak for themselves. On September 12, the company raised $1 million by issuing shares at $1.15 per share to a strategic investor. Then, the company announced an at-market offering on September 24, the day before it made the announcement to get into CBD drinks. The offering closed on October 2 and IGC sold 5.6 million shares at $5.30 per share for total proceeds of $30 million. The timing seems to suggest that management was purposely trying to issue equity at market values after releasing a highly promotional press release, especially given the lack of substance in the announcement. From the initial California announcement to CBD drinks, IGC has always been talking and never doing. We have seen zero revenue so far from its cannabis segment and why should we expect that to change anytime soon?

Conclusion

We think investors do not need our advice to know that IGC is highly risky, opportunistic, and most likely just a toy for day traders and speculators. The management has no track record and appears to be using IGC merely as a public vehicle to fund their own compensations at the expense of opportunistic investors. However, we write on these companies that have pivoted towards cannabis seeking temporary share price gains to help demonstrate the silliness in some of these trades. Cannabis is an exciting sector with tremendous potential, but there is still drama being played out in the public markets every day. From DavidsTea to New Age Beverages (NBEV), we have shown to you how a simple mention of cannabis could have a huge impact on these micro-cap stocks. Investors should be careful when dealing with these stocks because they are unpredictable, hard value properly, and are subject to the influence of traders and speculators that often result in wild price swings on a daily basis. If you agree with us, we hope this article gave you a good laugh as the company was indeed successful in raising $30 million at $5.30, leaving us wondering who were the buyers?

