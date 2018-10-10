Market Volatility Bulletin: International Stocks At 52-Week Low As Measured By ACWX; Vol Storms Higher

The true volatility risk premium is likely quite a bit narrower than it looks based on the standard spot VIX-HV20 way of measuring.

We’re seeing a confluence of factors lend support to increased volatility;it is not any one single driver.

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:18 AM EST

CNBC: ACWX

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are shedding some value in today's session. Spot VIX is nearing 20. Keep in mind that the SPX is only about 4% or so from its all-time high. In contrast, the "rest of the world", as measured by the ACWX, trades at its 52-week low as of this morning.

Sector SPDR

As may be expected, market action today is punishing across the S&P sectors, with the notable rate-sensitive utilities sector (XLU)… is the Treasury story overblown? The one-month sector chart suggests that the real reason that stocks are having a tough go at it is that we're seeing downturns in the larger sectors (XLK, XLY, XLC, XLF).

Thoughts on Volatility

We can search far and wide for exactly why vol has decided to all of a sudden creep back into risk assets. The upcoming midterm elections is a potential contributor. I believe that we're seeing a confluence of factors, rather than any one fear ruling the roost.

To be clear, there have always been reason for concern, and there always will be. The question really boils down more to how much investors decide to care. For now, they are prone to fretting.

Andrew raises a good point. The other side of this, however, is that the rally since perhaps early August has also been quite narrow: easy come, easy go? I disagree with the idea that vol is going to settle way down once the FANGs calm, because the FANGs may have masked some problems on the way up.

I want to be clear that I do think that there is plenty to the "rates causing vol" story, and have written to this effect many times in the previous month. The amusing aspect of today's drop is that the 10YR UST was basically "unch" this morning, though US yields have picked up some since. Huge outflows in the bond space such as what is shown in AGG is something to keep an eye on.

Term Structure

The VX term structure is now free from the range and shape that it had taken throughout basically the whole of Q3. Now that the vol genie is out of the bottle, I think SPX vol can take on something of a life of its own.

I had been skeptical that any increase in vol would be able to sustain itself, precisely because the term structure had been so stoic for such a considerable period of time. That is rapidly changing, and as such I think the range of likely scenarios has meaningfully widened.

The Volatility Risk Premium, as measured by spot VIX less HV20, is exceedingly wide. I believe that this realized vol will start to pick up here soon.

Keep in mind it has little to do with the absolute level of the spill in equities here. It's just that basically nothing has to happen for quite some time to get realized vol ("HV") down to those levels. While it may be easy to over-dramatize the current environment, there is enough happening that the simple twenty-day moving average is going to pick up here without much difficulty.

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the names that is arguably leading the volatility charge at the moment (certainly today). The spread between implied and realized vol on this mega cap stock really began to pick up in late August, while the S&P 500 was content to maintain a calm view of the world.

Realized vol on the retail giant, however, is still significantly below where we observed it six months ago.

Conclusion

This truncated observation from atom & humber speaks to the current environment. On the one hand, some of these vols may be overpriced from a pure implied volatility standpoint. On the other, if market makers and institutions are preparing themselves en masse for sudden change, they can in a sense create their own weather.

I like a&h's statement at the end: certainly it feels apropos given today's vigorous market action.

