Vodafone's Decline Continues As Management Miscalculates Its 5G Spectrum Expenditure

Investors now fear that Vodafone can no longer sustain its dividend with free cash flow, I attempt to uncover some figures.

Since my last article on May 23, VOD share price has declined a further 22%. Seeking Alpha contacted me asking for a follow-up in light of recent events.

Well this stinks, doesn't it?

If you're an investor in Vodafone (VOD), chances are you're not a happy camper, and I share in your frustration. Since the publication of my article on May 23, the share price has declined by a further 22%. The market is pricing the company in expectation of a dividend cut, let's see if those claims hold merit by digging into some of the company's recent announcements.

Recent News

On October 3 Vodafone announced they had acquired spectrum auctioned by the Ministry of Economic Development in Italy at a cost of €2.4 billion. This will enable them to deploy 5G technology that will deliver "substantial network operating cost efficiencies".

Vodafone is already trialing 5G in Milan with the aim of transforming it into the "5G capital of Europe" and is hoping to achieve coverage of 80% of the city and metropolitan area by the end of 2018.

Also on July 2, Vodafone announced they had acquired spectrum in Spain for just under €200 million.

As evidenced on page 19 of Vodafone's annual report, management stated that they expected higher spectrum costs over the next 2 years across most European markets. Last year as an example, Vodafone reported license and spectrum payments of €1.1 billion.

On the basis that this concentration of auction activity does not change our long-term average annual spectrum cost, which was €1.2 billion taking the average of the past nine years, we expect that our FCF generation will – on average – continue to cover our dividend obligations. This provides the Board with the confidence to reiterate our intention to grow the dividend per share annually

This is the issue I'm struggling to comprehend, they expected costs to be slightly higher when in fact they've already paid over double their estimates! This means that FCF no longer covers the dividend unless cash flow from operations increases or cash savings and reductions in capital expenditures can generate the additional €1.4 billion Vodafone has spent.

Saving Grace

After doing some digging, there are signs that show Vodafone can generate the additional €1.4 billion. In my previous article I briefly covered some of the merger plays happening in India, 1 of them being the newly formed Vodafone Idea, the merger of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd. Vodafone Idea is jointly controlled by Vodafone and the Aditya Birla Group

Vodafone Idea will have the option to monetize Idea Cellular's 11.15% stake in Indus Towers once they have merged with Bharti Infratel. Since the cash consideration is €600 million, Vodafone will get 50% of that.

Vodafone is looking to sell 4.8% of Vodafone Idea back to Aditya Birla Group, so the stake in Vodafone Idea will decrease to 45.2%.

These 2 changes alone account for nearly €700 million which goes toward the company being able to cover the dividend.

Trading Update For Q1 and Conclusion

In Vodafone's Q1 Report, management had the following to say:

Trading during the first quarter was in-line with management's expectations underlying the outlook statement for the 2019 financial year. The Group therefore confirms its expectation that organic adjusted EBITDA (excluding settlements and UK handset financing) will grow by 1-5%, with free cash flow generation (pre-spectrum) of at least EUR5.2 billion.

We have free cash flow of at least €5.2 billion, minus spectrum already at €2.6 billion, it's now been halved. With the dividend costing €3.92 billion increasing to €4 billion if we expect a 2% increase. The company needs €1.4 billion to cover the dividend and I've only managed to locate €700 million of it. Investors will need to be optimistic as there are still 8 months left until the company published its annual report for 2019, and there could be more spectrum auctions in Europe yet to be announced.

Considering Vodafone still has €13.46 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, it could easily afford to keep the dividend without cutting it, provided they don't miscalculate their expenditures for 2020.

The company's share price is at lows last seen 10 years ago, and the dividend yield now stands at 8.74%. The dividend should be sustainable if they use cash on hand for any shortfall they've miscalculated. If management decides to shortchange investors by cutting the dividend when it was management's own fault, then investors will know not to trust management in the future.

