Dropbox: Great Business, Now On Sale

In hindsight, I may have pulled the trigger a bit too early on Dropbox (DBX). Since my bullish article of early August, shares have stumbled 27% in only two months, reminding me of the risks and volatility associated with buying a stock that has existed publicly for less than one year since its March IPO.

Credit: Bloomberg

It is worth noticing, however, that Dropbox's fall has not been triggered at all by a deterioration in fundamentals. As a quick reminder, the company's 2Q18 results unwound a brief stock price rush that gathered momentum in the summer, but at the same time reinforced my longer-term optimism on the business - even proving me too conservative on my projections.

Instead, DBX seems to have been hurt by a combination of (1) risk-off attitude in the market, particularly in the first week of October when the stock dipped 13%, (2) less-than-exciting results released by business software peers in the past weeks, and (3) the anticipated lockup period expiration that, to be fair, I did not expect would hurt the stock as much as it did (down 7% in the month that followed it).

I, on the other hand, am not as concerned. I do not see good reasons to scale back my expectations that, through the end of 2020, Dropbox should produce a run rate of at least $1 in adjusted EPS. My convictions are grounded on a few key factors, including:

The company's steady growth in paying user count that accelerated to 382,000 YOY last quarter (see graph below). ARPU that has found its way north and might continue to improve with the aid of collaboration tools like Events and Paper. Gains of scale that should continue to push gross margins up (74% in 2Q18 from 49% in 2Q16) to my projected yet conservative 77% by 4Q20.

It's important to notice also that only about 2% of the total half a billion registered Dropbox users to date, as of the filing of the public documents earlier this year, were paying clients. Therefore, I see both conversion along with top-of-the funnel acquisition efforts as highly supportive of further revenue and earnings growth over the next several quarters.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I'm further confident in the steady climb toward my 2020 targets due to the company's recurring revenue business model, which I labeled "the main reason why I like DBX" back in March of this year - absent a significant loss of competitiveness that could cause the business to struggle, which I find unlikely. Despite signs delivered in 2Q18 that my two year-forward projections could prove overly conservative (see chart below), I maintain my estimates unchanged. Should I be right about them, the current implied 22x multiple of 2020 earnings to be paid on this young, high-growth name looks overly de-risked, in my opinion.

Source: DM Martins Research using historical data from company reports

What next?

I intend to buy another batch of DBX this week, thus lowering my average cost of ownership to about $26/share. Still, I will maintain my total investment allocation in this company relatively small, understanding that the volatility of a young stock valued at less than $10 billion can rock my portfolio more than I would want it to.

Once this is done, I will need the diligence to leave the stock marinating for at least another 24 months, while perhaps trimming or adding to my position for rebalancing purposes. Should my 2020 projections prove accurate, and assuming the economy and/or the tech sector do not fall off a cliff during this period, I find it unlikely that the equity in this high-growth, high-quality company will be valued in the market at any less than 30x earnings - for a 36% total return on an investment at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.