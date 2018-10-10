The Scale Issue For A10 Networks

The price to sales discount the market offers for A10 Networks is justified.

But the company has an important scale disadvantage.

The company has chosen the same strategy as F5 to offset the decline of the on-premise solutions.

The application delivery controllers market in which A10 Networks competes is evolving.

A10 Networks (ATEN) is one of the few IT vendors specialized in the application delivery controllers (ADC) market.

Due to its smaller scale, the company is not generating any free cash flow. And with the evolution of the traditional on-premise ADC market, the company is expanding into the security area by developing cloud-based solutions.

But the company does not have the scale to compete with established and aggressive security players. Also, the dominant ADC players like F5 (FFIV) have chosen a similar strategy.

Thus, considering the scale disadvantage and the increasing competition, the market values the company at a price to sales discount compared to F5.

Image source: JanBaby via Pixabay

From on-premise ADC to cloud and security

A10 Networks specializes in the ADC market. The company competes with dominant players like F5 and Citrix (CTXS).

But with the development of cloud solutions, the need for on-premise application delivery controllers is decreasing. The company must expand into the cloud and security areas to offset the decline of its core market.

The company, taking the same path as F5, is now offering Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection, SSL inspection, and firewall services.

But A10 will face some extra challenges. The company will compete in the security area with aggressive and growing companies like Palo Alto (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT). And F5, the dominant ADC provider, is also expanding into the security market with similar solutions.

Considering the smaller scale of A10, the company will be competing with a handicap due to its lack of scale and due to its limited resources. While A10 is not profitable, F5 has been generating hundreds of millions of free cash flow per year over many years.

The lack of scale

The graph below shows the difference in quarterly revenue between F5 and A10.

The graph also illustrates the growing revenue for F5 against the modest evolution of A10 Network revenue.

The demonstration of the scale advantage for F5 starts with the gross profits. F5 has been generating a higher gross margin than A10 by at least 5%.

The scale advantage becomes even more obvious with the sales and marketing expenses, as shown on the graph below.

F5 is spending six times more in sales and marketing expenses, but this budget represents only 30% of sales against 42% of sales for A10 Networks.

This pattern is the same for the R&D expenses as shown below.

F5 spends six times more in R&D to address the same markets. But the much higher research and development expenses for F5 translate into higher margins. F5 is spending only about 17% of its revenue for F&D against 25% for A10.

As a result, F5 has been growing its annual free cash flow to top $700 million while A10 Networks is not generating any free cash flow.

Thus, A10 Networks is entering into the same markets as F5 with a structural and financial disadvantage.

Also, I mentioned in my article about F5 that competition would get tougher for ADC vendors. F5 is entering into a market with established and aggressive security vendors. The same remark applies for A10 Networks, making the scale disadvantage even more obvious.

Valuation

As A10 Networks is generating losses, the valuation ratios based on net income and operating income are negative.

The graph below shows the lower price to sales valuation for A10. But this discount to F5 makes sense as F5 is generating net margins above 20% and has the scale advantage to get into new markets.

We can also see that F5 is taking advantage of its free cash flow generation to reduce the number of shares. With no free cash flow, A10 Networks has been growing its shares outstanding to fund its modest growth.

Conclusion

A10 occupies a niche in the application delivery controllers market. With the evolution of this market to the cloud and the decline of on-premise solutions, the company is expanding into the security area.

But the company will face extra competition in a security market with aggressive and established vendors. And A10 will also keep on competing with the bigger ADC vendors like F5 who follow the same strategy.

Due to its smaller size, A10 Networks has a structural disadvantage while entering into new markets with a tougher competition.

Thus, the market prices the company at a price to sales discount compared to F5. The discount makes sense considering the lack of scale and the risks of entering into a competitive market with fewer resources.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.