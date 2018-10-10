BlackPearl Resources Inc. (BLKPF) International Petroleum Corporation to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Conference Call (Transcript)

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (OTCPK:BLKPF) International Petroleum Corporation to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Conference Call October 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Mike Nicholson

Okay, very good afternoon to everyone. And welcome to the conference call to discuss the transaction that IPC and BlackPearl announced this morning, which is the transformational acquisition of the Company and an all-share deal. My name is Mike Nicholson, and I am the CEO of IPC. I am also joined on the call by John Festival, the BlackPearl CEO; Christophe Nerguararian, the IPC CFO; and Rebecca Gordon, who heads up our Investor Relations.

I am going to walk through the presentation of the transaction. And at the end of the presentation, we’ll of course have some time to answer questions. So, if we move to the first page of the presentation, which is the transaction highlights. And I think the opening statement says it all. IPC continues to deliver on our strategy of acquiring quality resources. This is the second acquisition in just more than 12 months of quality assets in Canada. You’re going to see its significant upside resource potential. And the combined company has the financial strength really to accelerate the long-term growth and value creation for all shareholders from the combined portfolio.

So as I mentioned on the first page, IPC is acquiring BlackPearl’s operated interest in Canada, its package of conventional oil, thermal oil and oil sands properties. IPC will acquire all of the BlackPearl’s shares based upon a share exchange ratio of 0.22 IPC shares for each BlackPearl share. And that exchange ratio was formed on the basis of a 30-day VWAP of IPC shares, which was 57.8% per share based upon the closing price last night, and an acquisition price for BlackPearl of CAD$1.85 per share. And that represents a 42% premium to yesterday's spot closing price of BlackPearl shares. And that exchange ratio translates into IPC and BlackPearl shareholders owning 53.5% and 46.5% of the large-company respectively.

Highlights in terms of production and resources for BlackPearl, we’re acquiring 2P reserves of 162.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, a significant contingent resource base of just under 790 million barrels of oil equivalent. And in terms of production 2018, BlackPearl estimated production for the full year is 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and that’s forecast to increase into 2019 up to 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And we’ll get to this later in the presentation, but also coming with the portfolio is a significant inventory of undeveloped oil drilling opportunities.

And when we look beyond those 2P reserves and current production, there’s longer term potential growth of up to further 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with the Blackrod development, which of course will be subject to the commodity price environment. But what’s extremely positive of course is all the relevant development approvals have been received for that project.

So, if we turn to the next slide and we look at the rationale for the transaction, from the IPC perspective, currently got a material conventional lower decline production. And our production guidance for 2018 is 32,500 to 34,000 BOE per day. The assets are characterized as highly free cash flow generative with Brent oil price exposure. And if you look at the first half 2018 operating cash flow generation, we generated $153 million and we’re able to reduce our net debt by $100 million. The IPC current 2P reserve base is highly developed and in fact 92% of our 2P reserve value is classed as developed.

In total, we have 129.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves, just over 63 million BOEs of contingent resources and pre-transaction. The reserve life index of the Company is 10.6 years. And as we've discussed on the road with many of our investors, one of the key elements of our strategic M&A focuses was to look to acquire less mature resource base, which can add the next leg of growth and drive long-term value creation for our shareholders. And when we get into the value part of the presentation, I think everyone is going to see that it's an extremely value accretive acquisition.

If we look at the BlackPearl position, their production growth is forecast to increase from 12,000 BOE per day in 2018, up to 16,000 in 2019. Based upon investments and ramping up their growth projects, it does require funding for those projects. And therefore, there is relatively limited free cash flow being generated. The combination with IPC and does provide access to our significant free cash flow, and combined we can fund our joint growth projects and also deleverage. And of course there is an immediate value uplift for shareholders at up 42% premium based upon yesterday's closing price.

I think as well as the Lundin family have been on record is stating that IPC is the international growth vehicle on the upstream side within the Lundin group. And the family of course needs no introduction in terms of the long-term track record of creating value and the resource base. And of course the larger enhanced size, the increased trading liquidity gives access to a much broader shareholder base. So essentially, the combined companies are bigger and they're stronger and much more relevant in the capital markets.

If we turn to the next slide to look at the combined asset portfolio and know new countries, obviously, IPC entered Canada last year with its Suffield acquisition, that's in Southeastern Alberta. If you look at the property map on the left-hand side in Canada, you can see the main producing properties that are Onion Lake, which is in Saskatchewan thermal oil and conventional heavy oil. We have the Mooney property in Alberta, and we also have the Blackrod’s oil sands project in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta. The rest of the IPC asset position is unchanged with our onshore assets in the Paris Basin and the Aquitaine Basin in France, and our offshore Bertam project, offshore Peninsular, Malaysia.

If you look at the pie charts on the right-hand side of the slide, you can see in terms of forecast 2018 production, the BlackPearl additions account for approximately 27% of combined production. We do increase our oil weighting pre-transaction, up from 46% to 60% oil weighting. And if you look at it in terms of our year-end 2017 2P reserves, the oil weighting increases significantly up to 75% and the reserves acquired from BlackPearl constitute 56% of the enlarged 2P reserves base.

Turning to the next Slide 5, this shows the material impact in terms of absolute increase in 2P reserves, and also the longevity of the reserve life. IPC pre-acquisition had 129 million barrels of oil equivalent with 42% oil weighting, and we're acquiring a 162.4 million barrels of oil, 100% oil, to lift our total 2P reserves to just under 292 million barrels of oil equivalent, that’s more than two times increase in our reserve base, and as I mentioned on the previous slide if you look at the oil weighting and the significant increase from 42% up to 74% in terms of 2P numbers.

IPC's reserve base, obviously, highly cash flow generative of course that feeds into relatively shorter cycle reserve life index of just under 11 years. Based upon current BlackPearl production rates, they have a much longer and reserve life index of 37 years. So when you look at the consolidated position, there is an increase of seven years for IPC and the consolidated reserve life index is just under 18 years, so very favorable when you compare that with industry benchmarks.

This makes slight just touches upon the relative reserves maturity of both portfolios and IPC is much more developed, 61% of our 2P reserves base is classed as PDP, 39% is undeveloped and that relates to 45 in-fill wells and that we have booked in Canada and ASP project. If you look at the BlackPearl resource base, only 12% is classed as PDP 88% is undeveloped and in total we've got just under 300 development well locations underpinning those 2P numbers. So when you consolidate the portfolios together, we have a one-thirds two-third split in terms of PDP to undeveloped 2P, and of course a very deep inventory of development well locations of 340 in total.

Coming to the next slide, the acquisition is highly accretive in terms of contingent resource additions. IPC's pre-transaction, contingent resource base stood at 63 million barrels of oil equivalent, 60% oil weighting with the acquisition of around 790 million barrels of contingent resource, takes our total contingent resources to just over 850 million barrels of oil equivalent, heavily all weighted at 95% and a 13 times increase from where we stood before the transaction.

So the next slide just consolidates the total resource position. So our 2P reserves plus our contingent resources, IPC's total resource base, just over 192 million barrels has increase close to 6 times with the addition of the 950 million barrels of oil resource to push the total resource position of the Company to over 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent with close to 90% oil weighting.

If we turn to the next slide, which looks at the production numbers starting with 2018; IPC latest market guidance is 32,500 to 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 46% oil weighting; the BlackPearl 2018 guidance is 12,000 barrels of oil, a 100% oil. So when we consolidated two, that gives us an up lift to 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 60% oil weighting. And when we look at the development plans and the ramp-up in the projects that we have ongoing, we see 50% uplift and a clear line of sight to get up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And of course with the addition of Blackrod as a potential future project, there is up to an additional 80,000 barrels of oil from that project in the future, should we decide to move forward with that.

Turning to the next slide, and if we look at the asset valuations, this goes back to both companies' third-party certified 2P reserves and asset values from the 1st of January 2018. IPC’s 2P net asset value was just over $1.15 billion, and the BlackPearl core 2P value is just under $1.7 billion in total. We have a 2P asset value of just under $2.9 billion. When we take off the respective debt positions $355 at the beginning of the year for IPC and just under 70 million for BlackPearl that gives us an IPC BlackPearl combined core 2P net asset value of over $2.4 billion. And when we take yesterday's closing market prices with the premium for the acquisition, that's combined market cap of around $1 billion, and that's a significant 58% discount to the combined core net asset value. And absolutely no value to the significant contingent resource base of over 850 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The next slide, on Page 11, touches upon the Canadian macro supply and pipeline egress situation. I think if you look at the bottom left-hand side of the slide, you can see the recent trends in oil price, Brent, WTI and in the Western Canadian Select. Obviously, the Canadian oil prices have been under extreme pressure under recent months. And we’ve seen there’s a number of refineries in the U.S. Midwest are having maintenance outages. And there's approximately around 400,000 barrels a day of demand for heavy Canadian oils, which is shut-in effectively. And of course that's leading to supplies being backed up in Alberta.

If you look at the chart on the right-hand side, which shows expected and forecast Canadian supply relative to pipeline egress. You can see there in the period for 2018 and 2019, Canadian supply is exceeding the available pipeline export capacity. And I think what we've seen is a slow ramp-up in crude exports by rail, which could absorb some of that pressure has certainly pushed the differentials well beyond those that would be underpinned by crude by rail economics, which tend to be in the high-teens. And of course with that lack of pipeline egress, we've see that situation exacerbated. And of course it's that weakness in Canadian prices that has presented the opportunity for IPC to move now into to combine and acquire these resources that what we feel is a very favorable point in the cycle.

And if we just look forward into 2020 and beyond -- or late 2019, we see that the Enbridge line feed expansion is expected to come online. Forward markets are starting to price in that with the differential forecast to narrow close to the mid-20s. And as we beyond into 2020, we see the call on rail export dropping to around 100,000 barrels per day. And then of course beyond that, there is the two key pipeline projects the Keystone XL pipeline and the TransMoutain pipeline, which are expected to come online in the 2020 to '22 timeframe.

And one of those projects would of course completely turn that situation around. And I think that's really the long term opportunity for the combined company to create value. It was likely to face continued headwinds in short-term but I think that oil and gas business walks in cycles. And I think if we can look beyond those current headwinds from a much stronger combined company then we've got a fantastic platform for the combined companies to create a lot of value for all shareholders.

If we turn to the next couple of slides, we’re just going to touch upon the core properties that are going to be acquired from BlackPearl. The first is the Onion Lake thermal project. This is 100% operated and by BlackPearl Phase I, production commenced back in 2015 and had a nameplate capacity of 6000 barrels of oil per day. Phase II commenced steam injection in the first quarter of 2018 that had also 6,000 barrels of oil per day nameplate capacity, and that was reached already in late September, which was ahead of the original guidance that was given when the project was launched.

In terms of the total development cost for Phase II, that was arrived CAD175 million. And that's just under $30,000 per flowing barrel, which is a top tier industry metric in Canada. In addition to those two phases, there is further facility optimization has been identified and that commenced in the third quarter of 2018. So for an additional investment of CAD50 million, there is a potential to increase that project by a further 2,000 barrels of oil per day with a very favorable metric of CAD7,500 per flowing barrel. In terms of timing, the completion of that is expected in the first half of 2019, and it should take approximately nine to 12 months and post-completion to reach that additional nameplate capacity of 2,000 barrels of oil per day.

Turning to the next page and we have the Blackrod project, which is a steam assisted gravity drainage project, again 100% controlled and operated by BlackPearl. And as I mentioned in the beginning of the presentation, regulatory approval has been received for an 80,000 barrels per day project and four phases of 20,000 barrels per day. In terms of the total 2C contingent resource base, there is just under 750 million barrels of oil, so this is a huge and world-class resource base, greater than 20 year reserve life and on that expected plateau production of 80,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company has been successful and for the last five years has been running a pilot program, that's validated and commercial production rates. And in terms of the plan forward for this, an application has been filed for a third well pair. The plan was to increase the length of the horizontal wellbore up to 1,400 meters and to use the latest steam flow control device technology to try and increase the productivity of those wells, and again underpin the commerciality of this project. And if you look at the company's estimates in terms of per flowing barrel metrics, it compare very favorably at CAD35,000 per flowing barrel.

Turning to the next slide, which is Page 14 and touching upon the people and management. One of the key assets that also comes with the transaction, we're delighted to be able to have a highly experienced organization that transfers from BlackPearl with local knowledge of all the assets and operating capability. So the senior country management, Chris Hog, who is the current Vice President of Operations and Ed Sobel, who is the Vice President of Exploration will join the IPC team and lead up the Canadian operations. We also have the operational staff and the asset management experts transferring across to the IPC organization. And very strong HSE culture, which we've been impressed with as we've conducted our due diligence within the team. And that's extremely complementary to the IPC team that we have on the ground.

John Festival, who's been the CEO of BlackPearl, we’re delighted to welcome John onto the IPC board. And with his deep knowledge and understanding of the assets, he is clearly going to be a great addition to the board to drive the long-term strategy of IPC going forward. And otherwise the executive management and the board of IPC remains unchanged.

In terms of approval and timing for the transaction, the transaction has been recommended by managements and by the boards of both IPC and by BlackPearl. IPC management and the Lundin family, as a major shareholder of IPC, have committed to vote in favor of the transaction. BlackPearl management, the Lundin family and Burgundy Asset Management, who are one of the major BlackPearl shareholders, have also given a commitment to vote in favor of the transaction. And in addition to that, there is a six months post completion lockup, which has been signed for IPC and BlackPearl management, as well as the Lundin family. So I think that shows a strong commitment and for the long-term success of this acquisition by all parties involved.

In terms of approvals, we have to have both shareholders, regulatory, Alberta court and bank approvals required, and we will need to file our prospectus in Sweden. And based upon that approval process, we expect the transaction to be completed prior to the year-end.

So, on the final slide and the highlights of the combination absolutely delighted to have announced this transaction this morning. I think it gives us a fantastic platform. The combined company is going to be close to $1 billion of market cap and significant reserves and resource base of more than a billion barrels of oil equivalent with a 17-year reserve life just on the 2P numbers. As I mentioned during the presentation, we got a clear short-term line of sight to growing our production up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

And if we look at the longer-term potential with the Blackrod, an project that can extend well in excess of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day; financially, very strong and a combined company; first half operating cash flow for the combined company is just under $180 million. And if you look at the full year capital budget for both companies, that's only $120 million. So still significant free cash flow generation. And of course, that flexibility allows the combined company to accelerate the funding of its growth projects, or in the future start to look at potential return of money to shareholders. And last but not least, again, just reiterating what we think is a highly attractive combined valuation with 50% discount to our 2P core net asset value with absolutely no value to the significant and combined contingent resource base for the enlarged company.

So that really concludes the presentation. As I said, I think the combined companies are bigger and stronger and far more relevant now in the capital markets, and very excited to have announced that today. So perhaps we can now turnover and open up for some questions.

Johan Spetz

In terms of some of the potential synergies between the companies in combination, so looking at some of the development opportunities within BlackPearl's portfolio. Would you say that there is possibility to fast-track some of those now that you have the cash flow from IPC?

Mike Nicholson

Yes, that’s definitely an opportunity for us. I think when we look at the combined cash flows, moving forward, clearly, we're going to have surplus free cash flow in the absence of the transaction to reduce our debt. So of course and that puts us in a very favorable position to look at the large portfolio and look to potentially accelerate some of those growth projects.

Johan Spetz

And I am thinking about of course in BlackPearl's portfolio, the Onion Lake potential additional phases there, 3 and 4. I guess those would be higher on that list, right?

Mike Nicholson

That's correct. And I think we need to look at the performance. But as we can see, we can -- the second phase ramp-up of Onion Lake has certainly progressed ahead of schedule, s that's certainly high on agenda for us to look at.

Johan Spetz

And then a follow-up on your slide there on the regional price differentials for the crude oil. Do you have any rail takeaway capacity from any of the assets now in the combined portfolio that could alleviate some of those pressures?

Mike Nicholson

No, no we don’t -- I mean, right now, so most of the Suffield oil is linked to the pipeline network. So that's exported to south refineries in Montana and most of the BlackPearl crude is trucked at this point in time. So I wouldn't say there is a major short-term opportunity for us and to benefit from crude by rail. But I think when you look at where the current differentials are right now, the economics of crude by rail become extremely compelling. So one has to believe when you look at that chart on the right-hand side and available crude by rail export that there is a significant incentive for some of the heavy oil producers in Canada to start to increase that, and we did see the likes of Sinovus sign a long-term contract for 100,000 barrels a day. And obviously, any incremental announcements that we see over the next six to 12 months can start to alleviate the pressure and the situation.

Johan Spetz

Thanks, and just final question on my end, looking at Blackrod. Would you be able to indicate any WCS price level where that project would make sense to go ahead with, or is that still…

Mike Nicholson

I think it's too early to focus on a particular WCS level. I mean, the BlackPearl, as previously stated with a normalized differential and a WTI price of north of $55 or around $55 then the project makes a lot of sense. And so I think what we have to do is -- the application has been filed for the third well payer and we need to look at the results of that and observe where the differential moves in the next couple of years. But of course, it's fantastic to have the optionality to take that project forward if we see continued high oil prices and a recovery in the differentials.

Nick Stefano

If you could talk a bit about the differentials you assume going forward. I mean, I think about it like in the early 2020, it's going to be quite a bit on the current situation. But what it is that your current assumptions out for the next two, three years?

Mike Nicholson

Yes, I think it's a good question and of course it's hard to predict. I think it's going to continue to be volatile over the next one to two years until we see that pressure resolved with the expansion of Enbridge line 3 and with a potential ramp up in crude by rail. But of course as part of our review of the properties, we've stress tested the robustness of the resource base that’s been acquired to a significant period of sustained wide differentials. And I think its maybe worth just go back to look at Page 10, which looks at the 2P net asset value. And the assumptions that underpinned that $1.7 billion of 2P value was not a particularly aggressive absolute price deck, you're looking at WTI prices of $55 in 2018 and $65 in 2019 there. Of course the differentials that were being used were closer to an average of $15, which is clearly weaker.

But what we did is we stress tested that down to much, much lower differentials for the sustained period. And if you look at the 1.7 billion and 2P reserve value and take off the net debt that still gives you around 1.6 billion in core 2P net asset value. So the BlackPearl post-deal market cap of around $0.5 billion is still a 70% discount to that core 2P value. So there’s significant headroom to sustain a wide differential for a number of years, and you still have Blackrod on top. So we certainly feel very comfortable about the timing and the level of differential that we see right now, particularly the forward markets.

Nick Stefano

And my next question is could you talk a bit about what the royalties are at Mooney could have gone up?

Mike Nicholson

Royalties at Mooney, I don’t have this specific answer to that off the top of my head. I think we understand it’s less than 5%, but we can come back and confirm that.

Nick Stefano

And finally, when is the effective date of the acquisition? Is it end of year?

Mike Nicholson

Well, I mean, the effective date will be when we complete the transaction and that’s expected to be in December.

Nick Stefano

So any -- we shouldn’t expect any like cash flows to happen beyond that, like anywhere in capital movements?

Mike Nicholson

No, we'll absorb the company based upon the transaction completion date.

Shailender Randhawa

Yes, two questions for me. So one, just wondering if you can provide some color on the timeline for how this transaction came together, and then maybe just thoughts on when the larger shareholders became involved? And then secondly, any thoughts on asset synergies with BlackPearl’s portfolio and the 800,000 acres you have at Suffield? Thanks.

Mike Nicholson

So to answer the first question with respect to timing and when the major shareholder became involved, we started looking at this opportunity through the summer and of course it takes time for us to do our due diligence. So when we looked at the position that we acquired last year from Suffield and then we started to look at the corporate landscape and the value opportunities and tie that to asset quality, I think it’s fair to say that in the absence of any Lundin group connection, BlackPearl was one of the corporate targets that stood out head and shoulders and above the rest. So really, there was very little Lundin family involvement in the early stages, and it was -- we treated as an acquisition as if this was a completely independent third-party.

And of course, as we started to get comfortable and we felt that there was win-win for both companies and then we started to discuss with the major shareholder and engage with both boards prior to the announcement. With respect to asset synergies, I mean just given the geographic location, I wouldn’t say that one of the material reasons for the transaction is to drive out synergies between both properties. But of course what we can do is we put together the combined inventory of boot and unboot drilling locations. And then of course from a ranking and capital allocation perspective, the funding will flow to the best opportunities that we have in the combined portfolio. So there’s going to be some upside in terms of high-grading the enlarged portfolio.

Mike Nicholson

Okay. Well, I’d like to thank everyone very much for joining the call today. We're very excited with this transformational acquisition, creating much bigger, much stronger combined company. And certainly have now a fantastic platform to create long term value for all of our combined shareholders. So, thank you very much to everyone and goodbye.