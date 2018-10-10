IPO Update: SolarWinds Files Proposed Terms For $756 Million IPO

A heavy debt load, decelerating revenue growth, increased losses and pricey IPO valuation lead me to look elsewhere for IPO opportunities.

SWI has grown significantly since it was taken private in 2015.

The firm provides a wide range of IT and related infrastructure software and services to enterprises of all sizes.

SolarWinds and selling shareholders intend to sell $756 million of common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Overview

SolarWinds provides IT infrastructure management software and services to organizations of any size.

Management is led by President and CEO Kevin B. Thompson, who has been with the firm since 2006 was previously CVP and CFO at SAS.

SolarWinds engages with technology professionals to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available on-premise, public, and private cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures.

The company has managed to build products that solve IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved.

Original investors in SolarWinds include Bain Capital Ventures, Austin Ventures, and Insight Venture Partners. The firm was previously a public company and taken private in 2015 by private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake for $4.5 billion.

SWI markets and sells products directly to technology professionals with a high-velocity, low-touch digital marketing, and direct inside sales approach that they call “selling from the inside.”

The firm’s sales team gains insight from their THWACK community with over 150,000 registered users.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping significantly as the table below shows, indicating increased efficiencies since 2016:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 27.4% 2017 28.2% 2016 45.3%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global remote infrastructure management market was valued at $23.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $41.3 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 11.8% during the period between 2018 and 2022.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing need for seamless, value-added, and reliable Quality of Service (QoS).

The storage management segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share and is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the increasing need among enterprises for managing servers remotely and monitoring servers for any risk or attack.

Major competitors that provide or are developing IT infrastructure management software include:

NetScout (NTCT)

CA Technologies

IBM (IBM)

BMC Software

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS)

Capgemini (CAP.PA)

Sensiple

Nityo Infotech

Locuz

SolarWinds operates in several IT management service provider categories.

Financials

SWI’s recent financial results through 1H 2018 are summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

revenue Increasing gross profit

High and growing gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: SWI S-1/A)

IPO Details

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $278.1 million in cash and $2.9 billion in total liabilities. Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $98.9 million.

SWI intends to sell 17 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $756 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $7.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.9%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use all of our net proceeds from this offering to repay the borrowings outstanding under our second lien term loan. If there were to be any excess proceeds, we would use such proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures and continued investments in our growth strategies [...] We may also use any such excess proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any acquisitions at this time. As of June 30, 2018, we had $315.0 million of debt outstanding under our second lien term loan. The second lien term loan matures on February 5, 2025, and bears interest at a variable rate, initially 9.03%. All of the outstanding borrowings under our second lien term loan that were incurred within one year of the date of this prospectus were incurred to refinance outstanding debt.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies, Nomura Markets, Baird, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $5,434,958,682 Enterprise Value $7,395,464,682 Price/Sales 6.91 Price/Book 2.36 Enterprise Value / Revenue 9.41 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 44.07 Earnings Per Share -$0.41 Total Debt To Equity 1.24 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.91% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $18.00 Net Free Cash Flow $230,488,000

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a reference, SWI’s clearest public comparable would be NetScout (NTCT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric NetScout (NTCT) SolarWinds (SWI) Variance Price/Sales 1.87 6.91 269.7% Price/Book 0.88 2.36 167.9% Enterprise Value / Revenue 2.25 9.41 318.1% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 14.56 44.07 202.7% Earnings Per Share $0.48 -$0.41 -184.5%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Conclusion

SolarWinds is a typical private equity-backed IPO in that the firm has been loaded up with debt for its acquisition activities.

In addition, SWI has accrued dividends payable to its investor group in excess of $627 million as of June 30, 2018.

While management intends to use all of the IPO net proceeds to pay down debt, it leaves none for future growth initiatives, although the firm could always load on more debt or sell equity, further burdening the company or diluting shareholders in the process.

When compared to public comparable NetScout, the SolarWinds IPO looks high-priced, although one could argue that SWI is growing revenue more quickly. I just don't buy that SWI is worth 2x - 3x higher than NTCT based on revenues.

Even though SWI’s topline revenue has grown since it was taken private in 2015 and its most recent net subscription retention rate was 105%, its 1H 2018 performance has posted decelerating revenue growth, creating a question in my mind as to the firm’s future growth trajectory.

Given the firm’s heavy debt load and service in a rising interest rate environment, pricey IPO valuation, and decelerating revenue growth path, I'm convinced there are better investment candidates out there than SWI.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 18, 2018.

