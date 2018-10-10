Pretium Resources: The Market Did Not Buy The Gold Production Achieved This Quarter

I recommend trading PVG and avoiding a significant long-term investment until the mining potential is known sufficiently well to allow reliable guidance.

Image: The Brucejack, source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is a new gold and silver mine in Canada that has been under the spotlight since it has been developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million.

Pretium has entered into an agreement to purchase the Snowfield Project and the Brucejack Project in British Columbia, Canada from Silver Standard Resources Inc. (Silver Standard) for total consideration of $450 million, payable by a minimum of $215 million in cash and the balance by way of Pretium common shares valued at the IPO offering price.

As I said in my preceding article, the Brucejack mine created a bitter and controversial debate about the real nature of its gold and silver deposit which culminated with a recent Viceroy Research's independent report published on September 6, 2018.

In conclusion, Viceroy Research said that the company is trying to deliver results by "selectively mining high-grade stopes through unsustainable accelerated mine development."

The company has yet to respond to the conclusion and accusations indicated by Viceroy Research which, by the way, I found particularly harsh.

We are only ordinary investors and traders, and we do not have adequate knowledge in mining to separate the wheat from the chaff.

However, one element for certain is that the Brucejack mine is a confusing conundrum especially if we are not getting the entire set of data necessary to judge what are the facts, and what is the virtual expectation. Furthermore, the Brucejack mine is the only mine producing for Pretium Resources, which adds another layer of risk.

Thus, I recommend trading PVG and avoiding a significant long-term investment until the mining potential is known sufficiently well to allow reliable guidance.

Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

The company announced today the following:

Third Quarter 2018 Summary 92,641 ounces of gold produced

12.4 grams per tonne gold mill feed grade

97.4% gold recovery rate

240,122 tonnes of ore milled

2,610 tonnes per day ore milled

Over $190 million cash position as of September 30, 2018

Pretium President & CEO Joseph Ovsenek noted:

We added $48 million to our cash on hand during the third quarter, and are focused on sustaining long-term profitability. We are on our way to meeting our gold production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold for the second half of 2018.

One omission that seems occurring often is the production of silver for the quarter. It is not a big deal, but it is quite annoying from an investor's point of view.

Note: I have estimated a production of 110k Ag Oz for this quarter at about ~$14 per Ag Oz.

What can we say about the third quarter 2018

Based on the gold produced this quarter, and assuming that the gold sold will be the same, I have estimated the third-quarter revenues at approximately $111.8 million, which is 27.3% down sequentially and up 57.7% from the same quarter a year ago, which was the first quarter of production.

Note: Gold price realized for Pretium Resources is estimated this quarter at $1,186 per Oz. Pretium Resources is getting an average gold price discounted. Gold price averaged $1,216 per Oz in the third quarter.

Production details:

The production numbers were not welcomed by the market, and PVG dropped precipitously almost 10% today.

It is difficult to isolate the exact reasons why the market interpreted these results so negatively, but what we can see is that the grade per tonne is dropping from the second quarter 2018, and production is down 16.7% sequentially, which is a serious setback after the company indicated that it will pay off the $237 million representing the 8% stream owned by Osisko, due to start in January 2020.

Thus, the gold produced was a disappointment, because the company was pressured to mine the best ore possible and expectation was high. Furthermore, the total cash is now just above $190 million (which is good but not good enough), and it is more likely that the company will have to use the new debt facility of $480 million to pay off the Osisko stream.

Funds from the Revolving Facility will also be available for general corporate purposes including, if necessary, the repurchase of 100% of the existing 8% precious metals stream.

Technical Analysis

PVG is still forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance lowered to $8.60 (I recommend selling at least 35% of your position unless the future price of gold turns bullish which is not likely) and long-term line support at $6.50-7.00 at which point I recommend some cautious buying depending on the future price of gold. Looking at the chart, I expect PVG to re-test $6.50 pretty soon assuming no change in gold price and no new news.

