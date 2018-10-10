Zillow: Rates Impact Is Overstated

Even large rate moves are unlikely to put a dent in Zillow, whose exposure to homes is actually not large.

Wall Street has never liked Zillow's push into Instant Offers (wherein it takes balance sheet risk by buying up houses), but the rate fears have compounded that dislike.

Over the past week, the markets have cared about one thing and one thing only: interest rates heading higher. Among a widespread market rout, technology stocks got hit the worst. Investors have taken the pullback as an opportunity to rebalance sector weightings, and winning tech stocks have been the deepest decliners - as evidenced by the NASDAQ's ~6% fall from highs in the span of a week.

This makes bargain hunting in a perennially expensive technology sector a bit better. Among the companies that I believe to have fallen too far is Zillow (Z), the online real estate data platform.

Zillow is a beaten-down stock and has been all year. The company has been hit with a triple-whammy of news that investors considered unappetizing: first, a string of so-so results that hinted at top-line revenue deceleration; second, a push into proprietary home buying called Instant Offers, announced in April; and most recently, a spike in interest rates.

Over the past month, Zillow has lost more than 20%. Ever since hitting a peak of $65 in mid-June, shares of Zillow have lost more than 40%. Year to date, Zillow is also down about 10% - whereas the majority of the technology sector is still up. This seems, to me, a bit overblown.

In my view, Zillow is now a highly undervalued stock (a 5.6x forward revenue multiple for a company growing its top line at ~20% y/y, while still producing positive cash flows, is difficult to find in this market) for whom a spike in interest rates will have some impact, but not much.

Let's put it this way - over the past month, Zillow has lost some ~$5.5 billion in market value. The question for investors is this: does this loss in market value overcompensate for the risk of higher interest rates?

The answer is no - far from it. The selling pressure on Zillow has evolved into hysteria (with the stock dropping as much as 5% daily), but the actual fundamental impacts of a higher interest rate environment don't nearly justify this drop-off. Investors need to be patient with Zillow, as with any heavily unpopular stock - but those willing enough to shoulder a few more quarters of pain have much to gain when Zillow recovers.

Interest expenses won't go up meaningfully

In Zillow's most recent quarter ending in June, the company reported $394.4 million of long-term debt (it also reported $899.6 million of cash and short-term investments, so it's actually at a net cash position of about half a billion at the moment, but let's ignore that for now. The company also raised $750 million of additional cash through convertible notes in July, which are not yet reflected on the balance sheet).

Currently, Zillow's debt burden is small. But part of the negativity on Zillow stems from the thinking that, with Zillow's push into Instant Offers, the company would be loading up mortgage debt on its balance sheet at just the same time as rates are going up.

As I noted in a prior article, Zillow initially announced that the Instant offers program would buy up 300-1,000 homes. In the company's most recent quarterly update, however, Zillow has cut that estimate to 300-550 homes, already reducing the scope of a program that investors dislike. In Zillow's core Instant Offers markets, Phoenix and Las Vegas, home prices are still relatively low - let's assume a median price of $250,000 per home, leading to an overall portfolio value of $137.5 million if Zillow ends up purchasing a full 550 homes.

This is a tiny blip on Zillow's balance sheet, which after its convertible debt raise has more than $1.5 billion in cash. Investors, however, are overly concerned about the rate impact, as Zillow is financing these purchases with 85% debt. Here's the language from the latest quarterly update letter detailing Zillow's debt facility to support Instant Offers:

Last week, we announced the closing of a $250 million maximum borrowing capacity non-recourse credit facility with Credit Suisse to support Zillow Offers. The term of the credit facility is initially one year, extending monthly to a new one-year term up to a maximum term of 36 months. We plan to use the credit facility to finance the increased velocity of homes purchased and to support the expansion of Zillow Offers into new markets. With this facility, our equity commitment for a financed home purchase will equal approximately 15 percent of the purchase price, and our return on equity will significantly improve. This will enable us to support the growth of additional transactions with less equity. We are extremely pleased with and encouraged by the terms of this credit facility and believe there is significant supply of additional sources for capital."

Putting 85% leverage against $137.5 million in home value implies debt of ~$117 million. Let's assume that all of this debt is floating rate, and that interest rates move up by a full 100bps (they haven't yet). This translates to about $1.2 million in additional annual interest expense - or less than 0.1% of Zillow's revenue guidance of $1.32-$1.35 billion for the current year. If we add in Zillow's current debt of ~$400 million, this implies a total interest impact of ~$5 million - which is still an insignificant chunk of Zillow's revenues.

So, clearly, we shouldn't be too concerned about higher interest rates eating into Zillow's earnings.

What about principal risk?

The interest expense rationale ignores one key piece: the possibility that home values may decline as interest rates go up. In the past, real estate values and interest rates have often seen an inverse relationship. In addition to rising interest expenses, investors are also concerned that Zillow is buying up homes at the peak and could suffer from capital losses as we head into a period of stagnant home prices.

Here again, we have to emphasize that Zillow's proposed Instant Offers scope of up to 550 homes is minuscule, barely reaching over $100 million in total portfolio value (depending on what we assume the average home price is). Zillow isn't buying multi-family apartments or shopping centers - it's buying cheap, easily sellable single-family homes. Even if the company suffered a 10% loss on this portfolio (which would be a major decline in any real estate market, taking us back to 2008's declines), it would still be a blip to the company's overall financial picture (~$1.33 billion in revenues and ~$240 million in EBITDA).

In any case, the possible loss of principal itself is limited thanks to Zillow's short-term approach to Instant Offers. The company has noted that it doesn't intend on keeping any home longer than 90 days. Zillow noted the following in its latest quarterly update (emphasis added):

We closed on our first home purchase on May 18th and will report Homes segment revenue in the third quarter of 2018, based on our stated target of 90 days or fewer holding time from purchase to sale. Since the end of the second quarter, we have sold 9 homes, each under that targeted holding time. In fact, some of those homes were sold while posted on the “Coming Soon” feature on Zillow before we had completed renovations or listed the home for resale. This is a testament to our ability to pre-market homes that we own by using the demand signals we get from the millions of homebuyers searching on our mobile apps and websites. We know which homes are likely to sell in these markets because our industry-leading audience size provides us with the best insight into buyer demand."

The quick turnaround that Zillow expects to execute on its home purchases will likely shield it from any sustained, long-term reduction in home values driven by higher interest rates.

Key takeaways

Zillow has lost $5.5 billion in market value over the past few months, about ~$2 billion of which was lost in the past two weeks over interest rate fears. As we've discussed in this article, the actual impact on higher interest rates driving higher interest expense is actually small, perhaps leading to up to ~$5 million in added interest expenses per year. As for portfolio losses in a higher interest rate environment, Zillow's Instant Offers program will be a small enough piece of the company's balance sheet that the possibility of principal losses, too, will be limited. This is especially true because of the short-term (<90 days) nature of Instant Offers, which will make a sustained portfolio loss highly improbable.

The selloff, in my view, has heavily overdramatized the impacts of interest rates on Zillow's financials. The company still remains a capital-light business that generates the majority of its revenues from advertisements and premier Agent subscriptions. Stay long on this fantastic name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.