Breaking With The Past: The Airbus Leadership Transformation

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is one of the (if not the) top aerospace stock company outperforming peers as well as the broader market. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) also is one of the companies that can't match Boeing's stock returns. We often see issues on the Airbus A320neo being blamed for this or Airbus having an inferior product. We think that's not the case. Airbus has been plagued by corruption probes in recent years and that in combination with its approach to sales likely is more of a reason for the relative underperformance.

Recently, Airbus announced its decision to elevate its president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft to CEO of Airbus. In this report, we want to take a look at the leadership changes at Airbus and some root causes showing that slumping sales are just a relatively small part of the spectrum of things that sparked the leadership changes. Normally, we’d start off with looking at the changes followed by an explanation of why certain key figures are leaving Airbus.

Now one thing that's very important to understand is that most of the people who are leaving or have left are highly respected names in the commercial aircraft industry, and even if there was a particular negative reason for some of them leaving, their importance to Airbus and the industry are so big the European jet maker wouldn’t mention a clear reason for their departures. We think recent changes to leadership are related to some big troubles that Airbus has been experiencing and we will discuss those via the 3 Ps (Program & Production, Probes and Power battle). This report probably deviates from the standard as it doesn’t focus on financials, but it focuses on leadership changes which we think is very important to be discussed as well.

Program and production hiccups (P1)

The Airbus A320neo program has seen significant challenges in the ramp up driven by late deliveries of propulsion systems from CFM and Pratt & Whitney (UTX). Those delays are inconvenient. Not in the first place because of the problems it causes for airlines. One airline even insinuated its bankruptcy was caused by late Airbus A321neo deliveries. But because Airbus actually had the upper hand. The European jet maker was first to launch its next-generation, non-clean sheet single aisle aircraft forcing Boeing to follow, and it was quite aggressive with the implementation of new engine technology. That has given the company a sales advantage that it hoped to leverage by increasing production, and that has now shown to be a lot more difficult than earlier thought. We believe that in the long term the aircraft will be fine, but where the test phase went smoothly the line production has seen some hiccups. Airbus is now getting on top of that, but it has felt the impact of aircraft that were not directly deliverable to customers.

Source: AirlinerWatch

On the Airbus A350 program there have been supplier issues. Those have affected Airbus primarily between 2015 and 2017, leaving customers moody about the delayed delivery schedule and quality. Those issues are fixed now, but it's yet another example of a program-specific issue that finds it roots in the supply chain.

Financial underperforming programs include the Airbus A380 and A400M, while Airbus A330 sales have collapsed, forcing Airbus to lower production on all of these programs. The company announced adjusted production rates for the A400M and Airbus A380 in March this year and announced a further reduction in production for the Airbus A330 program. So Airbus has faced problems on all of its recent programs for reasons ranging from supply chain issues to demand to performance characteristics.

Probes (P2)

To date Airbus has been subject of various corruption and bribery probes. These probes mostly center on the use of middlemen to secure contracts in the commercial as well as the defense environment.

Earlier this year, Airbus was fined €81 million for alleged bribery during the procurement of Eurofighters Typhoons in Austria in 2003. Bribery has never been proven, but about €4 billion was part of offset deals. That's not illegal, as far as we understood, but it opens a door to dubious practices if you put the offset deals in dubious construction to be handled by even more dubious sales departments. That's the most tangible example of alleged bribery.

Less clear is how much corruption and bribery has taken place in the commercial environment, but with the huge market as well as the demand from emerging markets one can imagine that the scale is much bigger, though it can be questioned whether Airbus will ever face severe penalties for this. What's clear is that the middleman sales set up is prone to corruption, and Airbus is under investigation by UK and France connected to the bribery and corruption practices, while the US has requested information, and the jet maker has notified the US of shortcomings in disclosures in arms export filings.

It seems like Airbus has done much more than steeply discounting products from its core business and there really has been no compliance mechanism in place to prevent fraud and corruption, or at least not a functioning one. These cases of corruption have occurred for quite some time with occurrences in 2003 (the Eurofighter Tyfoon procurement in Austria) all the way up to and including 2011.

According to Hadelsblatt shortly after striking an aircraft deal with Airbus at the 2011 Paris Air Show, the CEO of Air Asia bought a race team of which Airbus became a sponsor. In 2014, the CEO sold the race team but Airbus didn't know where its sponsorship money went.

By 2014, the most toxic part of Airbus’ sales department should have been cleansed, but it didn’t happen, and as Airbus claimed leadership tightened its grip on the toxic department, in response the department tried to raise consultant compensations leading to a shutdown in 2016. Whether Airbus tells the full story is not clear, at least not to me. Even if they are, what's clear to me is that in the case of leadership having no knowledge of bad practices for years they haven’t had proper mechanisms in place that should have prevented practices from rogue departments. It should come as no surprise that Airbus sales dipped in the year of the rogue department shutdown and would dip further in the subsequent year were it not for the departing sales chief of Airbus to bag the biggest aircraft order in the history for 430, and go out with a bang.

Thomas Enders has been profiled as the senior executive that has been cleaning house at Airbus after he became aware of the situation. At the same time, one should take notice of the fact that Enders has been with Airbus for quite some years and he held substantial positions within the company at times when some of these bribery cases took place. During the Eurofighter affair in 2003, Enders was a member of the Executive Committee of Airbus and CEO, Airbus' defense division (2000-2005). He would later become co-CEO of EADS (previous name of Airbus) between 2005-2007 and was CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft between 2007 and 2012 after which he became CEO of Airbus.

Can we say that Enders knew all about it? No, but we do think that at least, Enders with his experience having worked in the key divisions of Airbus could have known that compliance control was not sufficient.

Power battle (P3)

Enders (left) together with Brégier - Source: challenges.fr

What has partly sparked changes in leadership is the power battle between Frabrice Brégier, the then-COO of Airbus (group) and President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, and Enders, the CEO of Airbus (group). The CEO is appointed for five years and in-line with the importance of the commercial airplanes department, the president of Airbus usually becomes the next CEO of the entire company. Earlier in 2017, Enders said that he considered to run the company for a third term and that likely didn’t sit well with Brégier. Enders went as far as taking over the sales and marketing activities, narrowing Brégier’s role. The result was that both of them engaged in a power battle and Brégier would be exiting the company, but the position of Enders also wasn’t really strong with the corruption investigations and he wouldn’t be running for a third term as the CEO of Airbus. The power battle was a result of the integration of Airbus into the Airbus Group, which would make it a logical step that the President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft would become the CEO of the entire company. That would be Brégier, or the other way around the CEO would also be the President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, which would be Enders. So that was a clear pain point since the full integration of Airbus would have made Brégier's role more or less redundant.

The other battle, though less significant, was between the Airbus sales chief and the new Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Faury. Though unlikely to be the sole reason, it was one of the things that steered the fresh sales chief to an early exit.

Change in leadership

Fabrice Brégier, Former COO of Airbus and President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft - Source: Japan Times.

We have now looked at some factors, the 3 Ps (Program & Production, Probes and Power battle), that led to changes in Airbus leadership. Starting with Fabrice Brégier. He has been in the industry for a long time. In 1993, he joined Matra Défense and later would become CEO of missile company MBDA, a company which Brégier helped form. After that he was appointed CEO of Eurocopter followed by his position as COO of Airbus and President of Airbus Commercial Airplanes. The leadership structure has changed over time as the complex structure of Airbus was being simplified. For Brégier, there was little to win at Airbus as he had successfully led Airbus Commercial Airplanes through tough times including the development of the Airbus A350 and initial quality issues with cabin equipment for the same program. Instead of being rewarded with a prospective CEO position of Airbus, Enders wanted to run for a second term as CEO and stripped Brégier off some spotlight roles. Brégier’s role was being mitigated and that likely has led to his departure. More or less similar to Brégier’s path to the top, the new Airbus President followed the same path. Guillaume Faury previously was the President and CEO of Airbus Helicopters. With the replacement of Brégier, it seems that there also came an end to the role of the COO at Airbus as Faury was only appointed as president of Airbus Commercial Airplanes.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus’ new CEO and President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft – Source Bloomberg

With Brégier going out, you’d think that Enders could stay. As Brégier was heading for the exit, it was decided that Enders would too, possibly to allow for a French Airbus CEO. Enders successfully simplified the organization structure of Airbus, integrating the commercial activities better into the organization and he was likely looking for a structure where the role of a Airbus Commercial Aircraft President would become redundant. At the same time, some of the corruption cases took place when Enders was in charge either in his role as the leader of the defense arm of what is now Airbus or as the CEO of Airbus. The Eurofighter affair happened while Enders led the defense division of EADS (now Airbus) and the race team affair happened while Enders was President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft. Though Enders is often being portrayed as one of the Airbus people who stood up against corruption, we think he's also one of the people who could have been aware of compliance control not being adequate. We are certainly not saying that Enders knew it all and let it all happen, but in the best case things went unnoticed for Enders and not knowing hardly exempts a senior from responsibility. So to cut with the dirty past of corruption and not further damage the company, Enders’ departure seems to be a prerequisite. With Brégier out and Faury replacing him, Faury was the de-facto successor of Enders, but it took almost a year for that decision to be made. For now, Faury will lead Airbus as well as Airbus Commercial Aircraft and that seems to be in line with the way Enders imagined the integration of Airbus Commercial Aircraft into Airbus.

John Leahy, former CCO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft – Source: Seattle Times

The Brégier-Enders-Faury matter is more or less related to how Enders envisioned integration of Airbus’ biggest division, where Enders likely hoped to be able to head the ship for another five years, but with the eye on corruption probes it was better for him to leave as well. The corruption and bribery mostly centers on sales efforts. We think John Leahy is an absolute mastermind with sales and he has been with Airbus for more than decades and was Airbus’ sales chief since 1994. With his experience in aircraft sales and with the company, we’d think that it would take significant effort from rogue departments to bypass him when closing deals, especially since Leahy is considered the best aircraft salesman. What's in Leahy’s benefit is the fact that he has been considering to retire various times in the past, so you can’t say with certainty that he has been retired with the probes in mind. Also, we've been listening to Leahy's marketing pitches for years and Leahy is a salesman who sells aircraft and he doesn't strike us as an individual who would need offsetting deals to secure orders. He simply was too good of an aircraft salesman for that.

In the same way that it seemed that Brégier would be replacing Enders, it seemed that Kiran Rao would be succeeding Leahy as he was appointed deputy to the CCO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft in December 2016, basically paving the way for him to take over once Leahy retired. In 2017, as probes started mounting it likely was decided that Rao would not be succeeding Leahy. This likely has to do with Airbus’ rogue sales department that would not give a good signal if an insider would become the new CCO.

Instead, Erik Schulz from Rolls Royce was appointed as the new sales chief. Schulz, given his past with EADS would fit in with Airbus. On the other hand, Leahy holds an MBA while Schulz comes from the engineering side. That’s a big difference. Next to that, Schulz comes from Rolls Royce and Rolls Royce had its fair share of problems with turbofans in the past and it also faces challenges now. So that wouldn’t benefit his leverage at the negotiation table. Schulz came in succeeding the most successful aircraft salesman while having a crippled sales department… things likely couldn’t be any harder. Add to that the troubles on the Airbus A320neo program and an early departure seemed unavoidable. To date there's no clarity on the departure of Schulz, who held the role of sales chief for less than a year, and Airbus only cited personal reasons as the reason for the departure.

While Airbus tried attracting fresh blood from outside, it wasn’t much of a success with the appointment of Schulz and a successor again was looked for internally and Christian Scherer became the new CCO. Judging from his previous positions, Scherer seems to be a much better profile fit.

Harald Wilhelm, CFO of Airbus – Source: FD

With the eye on corruption probes, the position of CEO Enders wasn’t unquestioned. Together with Enders, CFO Harald Wilhelm also will be leaving the company. We think that his departure has to do with the corruption probes. Wilhelm has been with Airbus’ financial division for the past 18 years and as deputy to the CFO from 2007 and in the position of CFO from 2012, it seems like he has been struggling to battle Airbus’ rogue department.

Another person who also will leave is Denis Ranque, chairman of the board of directors of Airbus. Rangue, a Frenchman, will leave on his own request in 2020 when his mandate ends. It lies in line of expectation that with the CEO of Airbus being French, the chairman of the board will be a German to keep balance on leadership level.

Conclusion

You have to be very careful with what conclusions you draw from this report, but what we are clearly seeing is that the entire leadership will be changed in a short period of time. We think that is quite unusual for a company like Airbus. We believe the change in leadership has to do with limiting the damage to Airbus following the corruption probes. It’s somewhat odd that all these key figures all at the same time feel that "now is their time to go."

What holds for all of the key people, or actually Enders, Brégier and Leahy, is that they haven’t been able to prevent negative adjustments to production rates on the Airbus A380 and Airbus A330 programs.

The main victims of the leadership change seem to Brégier and Rao. Both of them missed out on what seemed to be deserved promotions. CEO Enders looked to reform the Airbus leadership structure and wanted to remain with Airbus for another term, but he couldn’t stay since he didn’t really tackle the corruption properly, not as a boss of the defense arm of Airbus, nor as a boss of the Commercial Aircraft arm of Airbus or as the CEO of Airbus. As a CFO, Wilhelm also did not manage to get a grip on the rogue department.

You could blame Leahy less as his primary job was to sell aircraft and not really to check on compliance of sales departments. The appointment of Schulz either seems like a slip or something that Airbus backtracked from. All with all, with the appointment of Faury, Airbus can start looking at the future and one of the most important elements will be having a compliant sales department including a controlling mechanism that checks for compliance. We view the leadership changes as nothing more than necessary to not damage Airbus any further.

A positive spin to all of this is that the departure of key people who led Airbus in past years gives Airbus the chance to rejuvenate on a leadership level, something we also saw happening with Boeing but under much more vibrant circumstances.

Investors have noticed very little from the leadership turmoil. Shares of Airbus easily outperformed the Dow Jones since a UK probe was announced in 2016. Boeing still outperformed, partially reflecting stronger leadership execution and higher defense budgets in the US.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. To get the best reading experience, I recommend to read my reports on a desktop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.