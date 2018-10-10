Technically Speaking For October 10

The UK economy is still doing fairly well with the possibility of a hard Brexit less than six months away.

I’m keeping a close eye on the UK’s economy, out of concern that the increasing possibility of a hard Brexit is negatively impacting the broader economy (the fact the FCA is drawing-up hard-Brexit contingency plans is not helping). The latest GDP report is somewhat reassuring although it contains concerning caveats. The UK economy grew 0.4% between the first and second quarter - not the strongest pace, but at least it’s positive. I’m deeply concerned that manufacturing has contracted in the first and second quarter. This could indicate that sentiment has turned cautious leading to declining heavy industry orders and hence activity. On the positive side, while construction contracted in the first quarter, it expanded in the second, with analysts concluding that inclement weather in the first quarter slowed activity while better weather supported a second quarter rebound. Overall, the UK’s economic situation is moderate to fair. But with Brexit fast approaching, it would be really nice if the government would actually develop and begin implementing some kind of plan.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams gave a speech yesterday outlining his current monetary policy philosophy. Like other Federal Reserve presidents, Williams believes that the Fed has achieved its dual mandate of full employment and price stability. He is also projecting positive growth for the next two years along with slightly higher inflationary pressures. He observed that the Fed’s recent statements removed the adjective “accommodative” to describe monetary policy and also noted that the Fed will be providing less forward guidance in its policy statements. Overall, he probably believes it is a great time to be a Fed governor. And it is.

We're seeing some technical weakness at the sector level:

Health care -- which has been outperforming the SPYs for the last few weeks, broke technical support over the last few days and is now sitting on the 10-day EMA for technical support. Momentum is falling.

Industrials -- which rallied as the Trump administration concluded several key trade deals -- has formed a double top. It broke support a few days ago and printed a strong downward bar yesterday. Momentum is weakening.

Technology -- which accounts for about 26% of the S&P 500 -- has broken support. Prices are now below the shorter EMAs.

For the last few months, I've been very bearish about the market, despite it reaching new highs. There was a lack of strength on the individual SPY chart and there was accompanying weakness from the mid, small, and micro-caps. That weakness came home to roost today, with all the major averages selling-off in a big way. I've seen headlines arguing that spiking bond yields are spooking investors. I think this is partially true, but I also think we're simply seeing profit-taking along with the SPYs starting to seek levels more in line with those of other global markets.

Let's look at today's performance table:

Everybody is down, no exceptions. And the price action is sharply negative. Now, let's stake a look at a few charts, starting with the 1-day chart of the SPYs:

This is a standard, very bad day chart. Prices started by selling-off. They moved sideways during the lunch hour, and then continued to move lower until the close. Prices closed at the day's low point. This is a classic, sell-off, plain and simple.

Now, let's turn to the daily charts to see where support and resistance are on the major charts:

Today, the SPYs broke through several major trendlines in a very convincing way -- by printing a solid bar on strong volume. Prices are now right about the 61.8% Fib level, but I doubt that will hold. The 200-day EMA will be the first major line of support -- and don't be surprised if it doesn't hold.

The QQQ has many of the same characteristics. However, prices are already at the 200-day EMA. And this index has been selling off a bit more strongly over the last few days, as seen in the higher volume totals.

The IWMs have already fallen through the 200-day EMA and are looking to make additional downside moves over the next few days.

Short version: the market has been leading up to this sell-off for a few months now. It is firmly underway.

