Introducing The Options Trader: Trade Options On U.S. Equities

I combine both fundamental analysis (my Market Growth Quotient) and technical analysis (chart patterns and indicators) to identify and execute trades.

The Options Trader will focus on trading both the long and short side of US equities via call and put options.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for The Options Trader, a new Marketplace service by ChartMasterPro).

Trading options is not for the faint of heart. The leverage which options provide can make you a lot of money on a relatively small percentage move in the underlying stock, but that same leverage can also wipe you out in a blink of an eye. Leverage is a double-edged sword.

When you buy a call or put option, it's like holding an ice-cube in the palm of your hand - the longer you hold it, the more of it melts away.

So, knowing that leverage can be your enemy, and knowing that time is definitely your enemy from the moment you buy an option, why would you want to buy a call or put option as a strategy for trading individual stocks?

'Cause when it works (when the stock moves in the direction of your trade and activates the leverage in your favor) you can generate fantastic returns on your invested capital over a very short period of time.

I've created an options trading strategy that has produced impressive investment returns for me (returns good enough that trading is all I do for a living). And I want to share this strategy with like-minded investors.

You're an ideal Member for The Options Trader if . . .

You are an active investor who loves to participate in short-term trades loaded with leverage. You are not afraid to take regular losses on individual trades (unavoidable and part of the process when trading options). You do not become emotionally attached to any position (which inevitably leads to oversized losses and tears of regret). You are agnostic toward the market action - that is, you do not have a bias toward the directional movement of individual stocks, and are comfortable trading both the long and short side of the market.

This service is not for buy-and-hold investors. Options expire, they die, and buying options is not a strategy suited for the buy-and-hold approach to investing.

Free Trades vs. Member Trades

Why become a Member, why not simply follow the trades I recommend in the free articles that I publish on Seeking Alpha?

Well, there are several advantages to becoming a Member:

Members receive advanced notice of trades that I recommend in articles published on the public site - and there is often a one- or two-day lag between when I decide to enter a trade and when the article is published. The benefit of getting in a day or two before the public article is that often the anticipated technical breakout occurs before the free article is published, and this allows you to buy the options for less, potentially adding to the gains on a trade.

Members receive trade alerts for trades that are exclusive to The Options Trader - I am an active trader, often trade two or three positions per day, and only Members have access to these trades.

- I am an active trader, often trade two or three positions per day, and only Members have access to these trades. Members receive real-time trade alerts for all my trades - both entry and exit alerts. You will know exactly when I enter a trade, what options contract I will be buying (option price, strike price, expiry date, and leverage), and you will know exactly when I exit a trade (with an explanation). In essence, you will be able to shadow my trades, and if you choose, replicate them in your own trading accounts.

Members receive my Daily Market Wrap which provides my take on the macro momentum for the US equity market, and a daily recap of all my open trades.

Members can submit a request for the MGQ for any stock they are following or invested in (this will provide you with a way to measure the future growth potential of a stock compared to the broader market).

Members can follow the daily market action, and share investing ideas and strategies, on my Live Chat page.

Why Do I Want to Do This?

Simply put: it feels good. It feels good to see my trading strategy work in the public eye and to share it with other investors. It feels good to make money trading the markets, but it feels even better when you can help others do the same. My goal is to build a community of options traders who will trade together and learn from each other for years to come.

My Promise To You

In my 15 years of trading options I've learned many invaluable lessons, the hard way, by losing cold hard cash. But it's really the only way to learn. I still make mistakes - time in the game doesn't make you perfect - but I try to minimize trading errors by adhering to my three trading rules:

Rule #1 - Don't get killed.

Rule #2 - Never forget Rule #1

Rule #3 - Maximum 50% loss on any one options trade

Really, it is just one rule, and an extremely difficult one to adhere to. Booking a 50% loss on a trade is hard - every bone in your body is begging you to "hold on and wait for a bounce." But from my experience, once an option is down 50%, it's game over - very rarely do options recover from a 50% loss. In fact, once you're down 50% the odds become very high that it will turn into a 100% loss if you don't get out (remember, ice cube melting in the palm of your hand!)

So, my promise to you is to always stay disciplined to my 50% maximum loss rule (if you can't stomach this type of loss on a trade, then this trading strategy is not for you).

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

Let's take a look at the results since I started using my MGQ trading strategy on Seeking Alpha on July 5, 2018. Please note that all of my trades have been time-stamped via my Seeking Alpha articles and Blog Posts - that is, you can verify the day I bought the trades, and the day I sold the trades, by reviewing my articles and Blog Posts - it's all out there, for all to see.

ChartMasterPro Trade Numbers Total Closed Trades 46 Winning Trades 36 Losing Trades 10 Winning Trade % 78.26% Average Gain on Winning Trades 52.43% Average Loss on Losing Trades -68.15% Total Portfolio Return (July 5 to October 10) 36.18%

My takeaway from the results: I'm happy with the winning trade percentage and the total return, but not happy with the average loss on losing trades (should be 50% or lower).

For readers not familiar with my work, below are three of my most successful trades since July:

What To Expect Once You Join

Once you become a Member, you will be able to immediately start following my options trades, in real-time. You will receive a Welcome Email, a link to my Getting Started page, gain access to my Latest Postings page, you will be able to sign up for real-time email trade alerts, join the Live Chat, and start receiving my Daily Market Wrap at the end of each trading day.

Below is a summary of my trading day and what you will have access to, every day, as a Member:

What You'll See on my Live Chat

In addition to an ongoing exchange of ideas and discussion of market action, I will be posting regular updates on my Live Chat. These updates may include economic, political, or technical market-moving events:

9:00 am - Morning Coffee - a look at pre-market activity for the broader markets and individual trades - preparation for the trading day.

10:00 am - The Open - a review of the first 30 mins of market action - focus will be on market momentum and trade management.

12:00 pm - Markets at Noon - review of any daily market developments - technical, political, or economic.

3:00 pm - STAR Scan and Beta Beasts Scan - a scan of my STAR and Beta Beasts lists for any new trades, long or short, for the next trading - trade alerts for these trades will be sent out between 3:30 pm and 3:45 pm.

3:30 pm - Closing Time - a review of my open trades, and a decision on whether to hold or exit trades.

As a Member, you can select to receive real-time Chat alerts.

What You'll Receive Via Real-Time Email Alerts

With the real-time email alerts, you will receive:

Trade Alerts for all my buys - the stock option I'm buying with the option price, strike price, expiration date, and leverage for the option at time of purchase

Trade Alerts for all my exits - price that I sold my options at, gain/loss on the trade, and reason for selling

Advanced look at articles to be published on free site - opportunity to get into the trade on the same day and price that I do

Daily Market Wrap - review of market macro momentum sent out at the end of each trading day - I analyse the charts for the Dow Jones, US Transports (IYT), and the Volatility Index (VIX) to gauge the pulse of the markets. I will also include a review of my open trades that may require some action

Trade well and prosper!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.