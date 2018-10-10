Genfit And PBC: Is Elafibranor A Contender?

I anticipate that elafibranor will demonstrate clinical efficacy in cholestatic liver injury without inducing significant anti-pruritogenic benefit in upcoming top-line data readout for Phase 2 PBC in late Q4/2018.

PBC is caused by an imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis and associated symptoms, including pruritus (intense itch) and liver injury.

Elafibranor, a metabolism modulator, is a dual PPAR-α/b agonist that is being evaluated clinically for therapeutic efficacy in Phase 3 NASH along with Phase 2 PBC.

Investment Thesis

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) is a small cap ($686M) French clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the early diagnosis and preventive treatment of cardiometabolic disorders of high unmet medical needs. Elafibranor, the lead investigative drug candidate, is in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH and in Phase 2 clinical trials for pediatric NASH as well as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), the focus of this article.

Elafibranor is a new generation dual PPAR-α/d agonist that lack PPAR-γ responses and is devoid of serious adverse events typically associated with some first generation PPAR agonists. Elafibranor positively regulates bile acid, glucose and lipid homeostasis where an imbalance can lead to cholestasis, metabolic syndrome and, possibly, NASH.

PBC continues to be an incurable disease. At present, only two FDA approved drugs, ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and ocaliva, are available in the market to delay the progression of PBC. Innovative drugs are required for PBC due to unresolved and intolerable adverse events experienced by patients utilizing these drugs.

The addressable market for PBC currently estimated at 290,000 individuals is set to grow due to high prevalence in North America and Europe, the largest market for PBC therapy. Asia Pacific and China are expected to observe the fastest growth in PBC drugs market in upcoming years (2017 to 2022) due to rising awareness associated with rare diseases, high incidence, and increased diagnosis of liver cirrhosis.

In PBC, Genfit hypothesized that elafibranor should suppress cholestatic-mediated liver injury by positively regulating bile homeostasis to inhibit alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels in patients diagnosed with this disease. The premise is that the PPAR-d agonist, seladelpar, and pan PPAR (PPAR-α,d,γ) agonist, bezafibrates, have both shown clinical promise in alleviating cholestasis. This hypothesis is currently being tested in a 12 week proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial with the top-line data readout expected at the end of Q4/2018.

I expect elafibranor to show clinical efficacy in suppressing AP levels in PBC in line with the aforementioned PPAR agonists. My assessment is that elafibranor will not exert anti-pruritogenic responses in the ongoing 12 week PBC trial (discussed later).

All clinical trials are associated with risks including trials delay, negative clinical outcome. However, Genfit's long-term valuation will be determined mainly by the clinical outcome of elafibranor, its lead drug candidate, in Phase 3 NASH trial rather than PBC. It will be adversely impacted by a negative clinical outcome in NASH. This is because elafibranor is considered a viable anti-NASH drug candidate and one of the front-runners.

Market Assessment and Risks

Genfit has multiple shots on goal with elafibranor currently in Phase 3 development for NASH and Phase 2 clinical trials for PBC and pediatric NASH. Elafibranor was granted fast track designations by FDA for NASH, a huge addressable market of over $35B. It is my opinion that Genfit will continue to be a value yielding stock for short and long-term investors in upcoming months/years with Phase 3 NASH top-line data 72 weeks interim readout due late Q4/2019 and Phase 2 PBC top-line data anticipated late Q4/2018.

Current price represents a good buying opportunity. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q2/2018 totaled $277M (presented in US$ after conversion from euro€). Genfit had a cash burn of ~$19M in Q2/2018 relative to Q1/2018.

Mechanisms of Elafibranor during PBC

PBC is initiated by alterations in the mitochondrial function due to lost tolerance of a widely expressed subunit of pyruvate dehydrogenase complex of mitochondria. Mitochondrial dysfunction leads to oxidative damage, via an overproduction of reactive oxygen species, metabolic disorder, and onset of fibrosis in PBC. PBC is a grave progressive chronic liver disease that is by characterized by both immune-mediated destruction of intrahepatic bile ducts by T cells that leads to bile leakage and local toxic liver injury due to bile salt toxicity. PBC may advance to biliary fibrosis and, ultimately, biliary cirrhosis.

My analysis of the research suggests that elafibranor could exert anti-cholestatic response (i.e. lower AP levels) by reducing bile acid synthesis through downregulation of CYP7A1, the rate-limiting enzyme in bile acids synthesis. In view of the fact that cholestasis is caused by slowing of bile flow, elafibranor could increase bile flow (i.e. a choleretic effect) to increase bile acid elimination.

My Insight On Pruritus in PBC

Pruritus and fatigue are disabling syndromes of PBC. My assessment is that elafibranor will not exert anti-pruritogenic benefit despite expected anti-cholestatic benefits in the form of reduction in AP levels at 12 weeks. My analysis of the literature suggests that 12 weeks is too early to see any presumed anti-pruritogenic benefits. Specifically, UDCA, ocaliva, bezafibrates, and seladelpar have all been shown to induce anti-cholestatic responses at 3 months (i.e. 12 weeks) without alleviating pruritus. At 26 weeks, seladelpar was reported to show a trend toward anti-pruritogenic benefits in PBC.

In PBC, it has been proposed that pruritus is initiated by retention of bile salts deposited in the skin. This is based on studies showing that purified bile acids injected into the skin induces itch. Furthermore, cholestyramine is a bile salt binding agent that lowers serum bile salt levels to effectively relieve pruritus during PBC. Accordingly, the Phase 3 pediatric anti-cholestatic drug candidate, A4250 (Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO)) functionally suppresses AP levels and systemic serum bile acid levels to induce anti-pruritogenic benefits.

In the likely absence of pruritus relief by elafibranor at 12weeks, therapeutic anti-pruritogenic effects at later time-points (i.e. 26 weeks) similarly to that seen with seladelpar is possible. This could be achieved by elafibranor inhibiting bile acid synthesis in addition to suppressing serum bile acid levels.

Epilogue

A positive readout in the PBC trial will make and keep Genfit competitive in the PBC drugs market that is expected to grow in part due to increased awareness and diagnosis in Asia Pacific and China. The clinical outcome of the interim data readout for the Phase 3 NASH trial will determine Genfit's long-term valuation and possibly survival. As a clinical stage company with no approved drugs, a positive data readout next year should positively impact the stock price to increase its long-term valuation.

