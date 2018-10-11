Markets Crumble - Today's Editors' Picks

The markets crumbled Wednesday, with the Dow shedding more than 800 points (down 3.2%) and the S&P 500 tumbling nearly 3.3%.

Gary Gordon has his eyes on the recent market action, back again with commentary outlining why higher interest rates may impact markets more than investors think. The housing sector will likely be impacted by higher rates. More stocks are hitting lows than reaching new highs. The global economy is slowing down.

Is this "way too low for way too long?"

We also have Editors Picks from Scott Kennedy and J Mintzmyer.

