General Electric Can Be Traded As Charts Stabilize

The year-to-date low of $11.21 was set on September 26, and my quarterly value level at $10.32 suggests stability into the end of the year.

GE closed at $16.89 on January 23 and left the Dow 30 at $12.74 on June 25.

General Electric Co. (GE) has been a lost leader for a long time for many reasons. As a chartist, the price action for GE reflects the summation of all the bullish and bearish events for the stock as the downside intensified.

A positive is the fact that the stock has stayed above $10 a share, which is an important threshold. Many equity money managers cannot own a stock once it falls below $10 a share, and since I show a value level at $10.32 for the 4th quarter, my call is that General Electric will remain above $10 for the remainder of 2018.

When I wrote, “Avoid General Electric Until It’s No Longer A Component Of The Dow 30” back on January 23, the stock closed at $16.89. Five months later, on June 25, GE was removed the Dow Jones Industrial Average at $12.74, down 24%.

Reviewing The Background

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was founded in February 1885, and General Electric was one of the original components. None of the other components going back to this beginning is in the average today.

Shares of GE peaked at $60.50 in August 2000 and bottomed at $5.73 in March 2009. GE is still a huge company with several business segments, including: Power, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, and Transportation.

The biggest concern now is the future of the dividend? Another dividend cut is likely factored in. The elimination of the dividend is a warning as many equity money managers cannot own stocks that do not pay out dividends.

Given continued uncertainties, the daily and weekly charts are extremely important.

The Daily Chart for General Electric

GE has been below a “death cross” since March 8, 2017, when the stock closed at $29.80. A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average, indicating the lower prices lie ahead. This week’s rebound has the stock within striking distance of its 200-day simple moving average now at $14.08. Below the chart is my quarterly value level at $10.32. My semiannual risky level is the horizontal line shown at $22.11.

The Weekly Chart for General Electric

The weekly chart for General Electric ended last week positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $12.73. The stock is well below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $24.88 last tested during the week of June 23, 2017, when the average was $27.77. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 32.67 this week up from 22.65 on October 5.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $10.32 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

