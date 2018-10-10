TransDigm: Making Another Purchase, A Big One

I have respect for the shareholder value being created but continue to be cautious about the leverage employed and aggressive "pricing" strategies of the company.

The purchase of Esterline looks fair, despite the upfront premium paid and concerns about leverage, provided that the company can do its trick.

TransDigm (TDG) is a very interesting business. In essence, it is a publicly listed private equity firm which focuses on the wider aerospace supplier sector. The company has seen incredible growth on its path as a strategy of M&A, aggressive leverage practices, and focus on higher margins has paid off more than handsomely.

This time, the company is announcing another deal and while it has made larger deals as well in the past, as well as many bolt-on deals, this is a big transaction again. The company has reached an agreement to acquire publicly listed Esterline Technologies (ESL). TransDigm is buying its shares for $122.5 per share in cash. The 38% premium values the company at $4.0 billion if debt is included and has been approved by the board of directors of both firms.

About The Deal

With the purchase of Esterline, TransDigm increases its platform and strategy as a supplier of sole source and rare components to the wider aerospace industry, and related sectors, at large. Note that besides providing OEMs with crucial parts, the company has a big aftermarket business as well.

The company is expected to bring in $2.0 billion in sales this year and is organised under 28 business units within aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Chairman Nicholas Howley believes the deal to be consistent with the focused strategy, focusing on proprietary and sole source products. TransDigm's management actually says that it is confident that private equity-like returns can be achieved on this deal as well.

The deal presentation reveals that Esterline is expected to generate $300 million in EBITDA this year on its expected revenues of roughly $2 billion. Little over 40% of sales are generated from the core avionics segment, complemented by little over a third of sales from sensor & systems and about a quarter from advanced materials.

No financial details were announced other than that the deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in year one, although no synergy number, margin target, or accretion number has been quantified.

Looking Into The Numbers

Before digging into the numbers and pro forma impact, it should be noted that investors in TransDigm act with caution on a down day for the market. Shares are down 4%, or about $15 at the moment of writing, corresponding to little over $800 million in shareholder value having gone up in smoke. That more or less corresponds to the premium offered for the shares, although shares of Esterline only rose to $115 per share in reaction to the announcement, as there appear to be some concerns among investors regarding obtaining approval.

The $4.0 billion price tag works down to 2.0 times sales and little over 13 times EBITDA. With D&A charges running at close to $110 million, EBIT could come in at $190 million. Given that TransDigm has a higher cost of debt at around 5%, earnings will eat all of the expected earnings accretion, as the usage of cash and near-term synergies will be crucial to drive earnings accretion. The ultimate goal of course is to increase the 15% EBITDA margins to levels being far higher, allowing the deal to become really accretive.

To put the valuation into perspective: TransDigm is expected to do just $3.8 billion in sales, so the deal will grow the company by more than 50% in terms of sales. EBITDA is seen at an unheard $1.87 billion, for margins equal to 49% of sales, more than three times the margins reported by Esterline.

At $335 per share, the little over 55 million shares outstanding represent a valuation of $18.4 billion, a number which rises by more than $11 billion to $29.4 billion if net debt is included. That values the stand-alone company at 7.7 times sales and little over 15 times EBITDA. So, the goal and aim behind the Esterline deal is very simple: that is of hiking margins. Assuming margins would "just" increase to 25%, that 10% increase marks about $200 million in additional EBITDA. Given the multiple at which TransDigm trades, this represents $3 billion in shareholder value. Such accretion numbers are huge in relation to the purchase price.

The "Tricks"

TransDigm continues to amaze me, and while I have been cautious in the past, I have tremendous respect for the value creating strategy pursued by management. There are two important caveats however and that is the road and consequence of these.

For starters is the fact that the company has been accused of price gauging strategies and you cannot say that this might not be happening to some extent, given that EBITDA margins are nearly 50% as those margins cannot come from efficiencies alone. The other big thing is the leverage position. The $4 billion deal component will increase net debt to $15 billion. Knowing that TransDigm does $1.87 billion in EBITDA and Esterline another $300 million, the pro forma number of $2.17 billion makes that this ratio is touching 7 times already again, very steep multiples, certainly if something were to happen to the fat margins.

What Now?

Trading at $335 per share, the valuation for such a wealth creator does not even seem too crazy. Earnings are more or less seen at $16 per share on a GAAP basis this year, with adjusted earnings nearly $2 higher. At these levels, shares trade at roughly 18-19 times adjusted earnings and 21 times GAAP earnings. The size of the adjustments between both earnings is not even that high for such a "busy" and leveraged company.

On the positive side is the great track record of the business in the past and the tremendous value which this strategy has created for shareholders. Not only have shares risen by a factor of roughly 15 times from $20 in 2006, investors have received multiple big one-time dividend payments as well.

On the flip side is the worry about margins contracting, potential action on the business model (remember that the company has been part of some political calls from this direction in the past). Furthermore, the concern is not just about the inflation in earnings multiples in case margins contract, yet really has a big impact on leverage ratios as well.

Consequently, this remains a cat and mouse game in which the mouse seems to keep getting ahead in terms of size and shareholder returns, but the cat might be very close on its tail. Nonetheless, you will never know when the situation goes out of hand, and if this will ever happen, making the shares very fascinating to watch, but not necessarily very compelling to participate in this game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.