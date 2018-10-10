Vapiano Seems To Be In Trouble, But Has Real Potential

Nevertheless, Vapiano has great growth potential as Italian cuisine is popular all over the world, and at least, on paper, Vapiano can grow the number of restaurants for decades.

I usually don’t care for IPOs as companies try to enter the market at the best possible time to receive a large amount of cash – but it is seldom the best time for the investors as the stock price is often overvalued (and even Facebook (FB) declined after the IPO although the stock was without doubt a great investment). Since June 27th, 2017, the shares of Vapiano (OTC:VPPNF) (OTC:VPPNY) are listed on the Frankfurter stock exchange. The stocks were issued for €23. Nevertheless, Vapiano is on my personal watchlist since the IPO for two reasons: I like the food (not necessary the best investment criteria), and the business is promising as it is addressing many different consumer trends and it is scalable (we will come back to these points).

And after the stock literally fell off a cliff in September and lost more than 50% of its value within a very short time, the company (and stock) deserves a closer look. And the current decline in market cap makes it look like a chance to buy into an amazing growth story very cheaply (the stock lost almost 2/3 compared to its IPO price). The business is scalable, which makes it interesting, and at least theoretically Vapiano can grow its business simply by expanding all over the world. But before we expect similar store counts for Vapiano as for McDonald’s (MCD) or Starbucks (SBUX), we should probably take a closer look.

Business Description

Vapiano was founded in 2002 in Hamburg in Germany and is one of the most successful European restaurants in the fast casual dining (FCD) segment and therefore located between the quick-service segment (McDonald’s would be a famous example) and the classical seated dining restaurants. Vapiano is offering Italian food – mostly pizza and pasta, but it is also a lounge and a bar in an Italian style. Although the self-service concept is deeply embedded in Vapiano’s business concept, the company is not really a fast-food restaurant. When entering the restaurant, guests receive a chip card that is used to order and which keeps track of the amount that guests will have to pay before leaving the restaurant. You have to order yourself – similar to McDonald’s or other fast food chains – but every meal is prepared freshly in front of your eyes. In more and more restaurants in Germany, Vapiano is introducing the new “order points” (similar to McDonald's) to reduce waiting time. And it is also interesting for groups because when they order at the mobile terminal, it is guaranteed that the entire order will be finished simultaneously.

Depending on the local singularities of the market, Vapiano is operating its restaurants as mix of three business models: corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants (Vapiano started the franchise concept in 2004). At the end of June 2018, Vapiano had 73 corporate restaurants (mostly in Germany, Austria, or Great Britain), 51 joint venture restaurants (mostly in countries where Vapiano is already present but still expanding like France, Sweden, Australia or the Netherlands, and Vapiano is planning to take over these restaurants after a successful starting phase to become corporate restaurants) and 88 franchise restaurants (mostly in smaller countries or countries with high barriers to enter for Vapiano as the brand is not established yet).

Risks And Uncertainties

As the stock tanked heavily in September, there obviously seem to be risk factors and high levels of uncertainty that make investors anxious and result in kicking the stock out of the portfolio. Part of the reason are the relatively bad numbers Vapiano reported for the first half of 2018. Revenue for the first six months increased “only” 14% (which is a solid growth rate, but not spectacular and for a young company rather a disappointment). In the first six months of 2017, Vapiano could report revenue growth of 41% and for the full year of 2017, revenue grew 30.6%. For 2018, the company however is expecting a higher revenue growth between 19% and 23%. Not just the overall growth rate but also the same stores sales declined about 2.2% in the last quarter, and the fact that same store sales would have increased 0.4% in the first six months without Sweden is only little comfort. Vapiano is blaming the extremely hot summer (not just in Sweden, but in most parts of Europe) for the bad numbers, and as the summer has been really hot, we probably should wait for the next quarter’s results to get some confirmation if Vapiano can keep growing.

A second problem is Vapiano’s profitability – currently very low or even non-existent. For the first half of 2018, Vapiano lost almost 17 million, and the company probably won’t be profitable for many quarters. But as Vapiano is still a young company focused on growth, profitability is not the main issue, but the company should generate enough cash from operations to finance the international expansion. If possible, it should be avoided that Vapiano has to raise new cash by increasing the number of outstanding shares. Due to the very high personnel expenses (almost 44% of generated revenue in the first half of 2018), the operating margin is very low. But Vapiano is addressing the issue. Already in 2016, the company introduced OPEX. Vapiano’s own efficiency program and one of the goals is to improve the staff planning as Vapiano is very crowded around lunch hours and during the evening, but not in the afternoon and an intelligent staff planning can reduce costs and increase profits. Vapiano also has its own guideline and an OPEX team that is training the staff in every single restaurant to make them more efficient. Until the end of 2018, all restaurants should have finished the OPEX process. And in Germany, the Netherlands or the United States productivity could be increased between 8% and 9% - in Great Britain, productivity even increased 15% after the OPEX process.

A third problem for Vapiano is the missing moat. The company has no real economic moat around its business – a characteristic it shares with many other restaurants or retailers for example. It is extremely easy to switch to another restaurant, and as a customer, I probably like the variety, and when I ate one day at Vapiano, I probably will go to another restaurant the next day. And although we see first tendencies to build a moat around the brand name “Vapiano” (the company has a brand awareness of 66% according to its own investor presentation) that can become a very valuable intangible asset for the company, the risks remain: customers can switch to other restaurants, new competitors can enter the market or existing competitors can expand into Vapiano’s market and steal market share.

Growth Potential

But Vapiano’s business is not only surrounded by risks and uncertainties – it is offering many different growth possibilities, and, at least on paper, Vapiano can expand for decades to come.

Same stores sales

First of all, Vapiano – like every other restaurant or retailer – will try to increase same store sales. This can happen by many different ways. The first and probably easiest way would be to become more and more popular, and more and more people will go to Vapiano. According to Vapiano (and a study by OC&C Strategy Consultants, which Vapiano paid for), the FCD segment will grow about 10% annually till 2020, and the popularity of Italian cuisine will grow about 9% and will therefore grow faster than all the other national cuisines. Such a growth in customer popularity should be reflected in same stores sales. However, the numbers seem way too optimistic, and Vapiano wasn’t able to grow same-store sales even nearly at such high rates. On the other hand, the FCD segment is especially in Europe at an earlier growth stage, making higher growth rates in the years to come possible for Vapiano. Nevertheless, I would assume not more than 1% or 2% annual growth to stem just from Vapiano getting more popular.

A second more promising way to grow same store sales is by introducing new concepts and ways to increase revenue. A first step into the right direction is the take away & home delivery service. This service was growing especially in the last few quarters, and while at the end of 2017, only 37% of all Vapiano restaurants were providing the service, at the end of the second quarter of 2018, 108 Vapiano restaurants offered the service (and therefore, more than 50%). Every new opened restaurant will have the take away & home delivery feature, and the company is hoping this will drive same-store sales.

(Source: Vapiano Investor Presentation)

Aside from take away & home delivery, Vapiano also introduced “order points” I already mentioned above. These order points increased the average order by 13% compared to classical orders.

A third way would be to serve customer needs better at different times of the day. Right now, Vapiano is very crowded at lunch time and in the evening hours. Vapiano could try to get new customers by offering services in the afternoon. At least right now, we don’t see any hints for Vapiano and therefore shouldn’t count on any growth stemming from afternoon services.

In total, I would assume about 2-3% growth from same stores sales in the years to come.

Expanding and opening new restaurants

As Vapiano is a very young company that is only present in about 30 countries, it has – at least theoretical – massive growth potential by expanding to new cities in already existing markets and also expanding to new countries and open new restaurants. One of the huge advantages of Vapiano’s business model is the fact that it is very scalable and when looking at other restaurant chains (for example looking at the most successful ones like McDonald’s or Starbucks), there is at least theoretically the potential for enormous growth.

(Source: Vapiano Investor Presentation)

When comparing Vapiano’s growth rate to other companies, it doesn’t seem so impressive as other companies sometimes grow at 40% or even 50% in such early years. The reasons for Vapiano’s “slower” growth are the strict criteria new locations have to fulfill before Vapiano will open a new restaurant. The city must have at least 100,000 residents, and the location should be surrounded by exclusive shops, high-quality boutiques or book shops. Additionally, within a radius of 1 kilometer, there should be at least 10,000 office workers (for the lunch hours) and 10,000 to 20,000 residents (for the evening hours) earning at least a medium wage. And it definitely makes more sense for Vapiano to grow at just 20% annually, but instead each new opened restaurant is generating sustainable revenue and doesn’t have to be closed again after a short time.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Growth is extremely important for Vapiano as the growth rate has certainly a big influence on the intrinsic value of Vapiano. Even after the massive drop, the share price can still only be justified by high growth expectations.

When trying to analyze the growth potential of Vapiano, we have to point out the very comfortable position the company is in. Not only seems the fast casual dining segment to get more and more popular, Vapiano can expand in almost every country in America, Europe, and also Asia as Italian cuisine seems to be popular all around the world.

At first, we calculate the number of potential restaurants Vapiano can open in the years to come, and I will use a similar approach as in my first article about Starbucks (see article for further information about the correlations between GDP, urbanization and growth rates). In the following calculation, I will only consider the countries Vapiano already entered. A few different factors will determine the number of restaurants:

First of all, the number of residents living in a country will have a big influence on the number of restaurants, that can be opened in that country. But the number of people living in urban areas is very important, and it makes sense for Vapiano to open restaurants only in cities with more than 100,000 residents, and at least 10,000 residents nearby as only a few people will drive 10 or 20 miles to eat at a restaurant and rural areas like the Black Forest in Germany or some village in the Swiss Alps are not interesting for a restaurant chain. Multiplying the population with the percentage of people living in urban areas gives us our target audience. In the next step, I calculated the number of Vapianos assuming that for every 500,000 residents one Vapiano is profitable. Considering the ratios of McDonald’s in Germany (one restaurant for every 55,000 residents) or of Subway and Burger King (one restaurant for every 120,000 residents) or the fact that Vapiano’s ratios in the four major German cities are between one Vapiano for every 495,000 residents in Berlin and one Vapiano for every 210,000 residents in Cologne (ratios for Hamburg and Munich are in between), I think calculating with 500,000 residents is very realistic. Finally, I also factored the GDP of a country into the equation. Countries like China, Egypt or Ukraine certainly don’t have the same spending power as Germany or the United States. To reflect the fact that people in different countries will go more or less frequent to restaurants and spend more or less money I adjusted the number of potential restaurants according to the GDP (i.e. the GDP of France is only 89% of the German GDP and therefore, in France, Vapiano probably will open 11% less restaurants for the same number of residents living in urban areas).

(Source: Own Work)

But opening restaurants and growing revenue is not enough. Vapiano also has to be profitable and generate free cash flow in order to be a worthy investment:

In my intrinsic value calculation, I assume Vapiano to grow its revenue 20% for the next two years, and after that, revenue growth will slowly decline. The growth rate would be a combination of opening new restaurants and same store sales growth (maybe about 2% or 3%). However, the calculation doesn’t reflect any same stores sales growth, but would reflect the calculated 1.808 Vapianos after 20 years. We also assume that Vapiano won’t be profitable for the next four years and then slowly increase profitability. The sector has an average net income margin of 11%, but we stay conservative and assume only 8% margin after 20 years.

Calculating Vapiano’s intrinsic value is certainly a difficult task as we have to assume many different variables and can’t really know how much restaurants Vapiano can open, how much it can grow its revenue and how profitable the company will be. But my calculation led to an intrinsic value of €25.63. Considering the current stock price dropped below €8, this would mean a triplication in value.

(Source: Own Work)

Conclusion

On paper, Vapiano seems to have big potential for future growth. With Italian cuisine being popular in many countries all over the world and the fast casual dining segment gaining popularity the general conditions for almost unlimited growth are in place. But we also have to keep in mind that Vapiano as investment has high risks associated with it, and we are facing high levels of uncertainty about the future development and Vapiano's international expansion. Vapiano has proven it can expand in many different countries all over the world, and when we compare Vapiano's market capitalization of €200 million to the market cap of the major players in the industry, there seems to be room to grow. On the one hand, the stock could easily become a multibagger. On the other hand, Vapiano could face serious competition or its gaining popularity might just stop which would lead to a disaster for the company (and the stock).

Maybe we should wait for the next earnings release to get more information about the growth potential, and if the decline in same store sales was really just a one-time event brought on by weather conditions during the summer. However, waiting too long might lead to missing out on very attractive buying prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.