Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF) CEO Sean Folkson Hosts Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Executives

Analysts

Stuart Smith

Welcome, everyone. Today is October 10, 2018, and this is the Investor Conference Call for Nightfood Holdings Incorporated. They are traded under the ticker symbol, NGTF. We are joined today by the Founder and CEO of Nightfood Holdings Incorporated, Sean Folkson.

Now we've done a couple of these calls in the past already with Sean. And this time around, we've gotten a lot more questions than we have in the past. So, we even had to combine a few questions that were similar, but as opposed to getting the lay of the land from Sean, we want to get your questions answered. So, we're going to jump right into those questions after, of course, we welcome Sean to the show. Sean, how are you today?

Sean Folkson

Great, Stuart. How are you doing?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stuart Smith

Doing excellent. Thank you so much for calling in and addressing your shareholder questions. Obviously, the company has put out a ton of news, so I see the correlation with all the news and now all the questions and interest. So, like I said, let's jump right into those questions. And the first question has to do with that ice cream. And it says, what stores will Nightfood ice cream be in? Will it be national or regional chains? And what is the timing for the roll out? So, they were able to squeeze in three questions there, Sean, go ahead.

Sean Folkson

Yes, there has definitely been a lot more questions and I think, we have got a lot of people paying attention which makes a lot of sense. So, in terms of the stores that we're going to be in, we don't know yet and even if we knew, we couldn't mention the specific chain, but we have met with some major retailers already, doing a lot of traveling right now.

The retailers are loving the concepts and they love our go-to-market plan with our team of ambassadors. And obviously, it’s pretty unique when a new brand is able to walk in the door with world renowned experts and a bunch of pro-athletes and a clear path to national media coverage and all those things that we bring to the table.

So, we think the ice cream is going to explode for us. Like I said, we’re now with two major retail chains last week, feedbacks from the buyers was fantastic. I would put one of those accounts at probably 95% that we're going to land them. And the other one, I'll probably put about 85% to 90% somewhere in there. So, not quite a certain, but I feel great about both.

We have got several more meetings coming up in the next few weeks and it’s not easy to secure these meetings. I mean, any new company who tries to launch [indiscernible] for the buyer to agree to meet the category manager, typically would already have to express interest. And we mentioned in a recent news release, we could end up in over 15,000 super market and drug chains here in the next few months for probably 2019.

So, some of those would be regional, some would be national. And for this round of meetings, the ice cream would be delivering in February and March, typically beyond shelf very shortly thereafter. So, if I were an investor, I would take it as a powerful sign when a new company introducing a new product in its space, basically a start-up is able to land the major retail distribution in the first year out with the new product, that’s something that investors should probably be paying pretty close attention to.

Stuart Smith

Well, and they are paying attention, Sean, and they’re doing their own due diligence and this is a crowded space. And so, the next question is kind of as a follow-up to the last question of how you get it on a shelf? Now they want to know how do you get a product like this off-the-shelf, Sean?

Sean Folkson

Right. So, when space is crowded, the category managers look for differentiation. It doesn't really do them any benefit to give the consumer 8 different kinds of the same exact thing. So, they look for differentiation, they look for diversification, really just like smart investors.

So, that's going to help in getting on the shelf. And part of the reason, we're so confident getting on the shelf and why we've got such great response to this product is that what we have is really unique and it's one of a kind. So, if consumer is a night time ice cream consumer, really, we’re their only night time specific option. And that's the thing. It's not a me-too product. People are already eating ice cream at night. We know that that’s when most at-home ice cream consumption occurs.

So, if you are that person why not try Nightfood with its sleep-friendly ingredients and/or recipes. And from there, it will take over with great taste, the nutritional profile, the texture, and that’s going to drive repurchase. So, obviously, Dr. Michael Breus, The Sleep Doctor he is going to help us spread the words to the media.

For those who don’t know, he has been on [indiscernible] about 50 times now, he is on the Today’s Show and Good Morning America frequently, CBS or The Early Show and Rachael Ray and all that stuff so [indiscernible] share this with the media. But here’s something that’s really interesting that I just, you know I thought about when this question was asked, because there’s an x-factor here that we haven’t really talked about and it will be a mistake to overlook and it’s really relevant here on an Investor Call because it’s unique to us as a public company.

So, here is the deal. We’re going to get on the shelf, we know that. People are going to love the products. They are going to take it home. They’re going to fall in love with it. I know that, because I tried the product and I’ve seen other people tried the product. So – and here’s what happen. When people all the time contact us, they say, “I ordered some Nightfood bars I like them so much. I went out and bought some stuff”. Well, when people take that ice cream home, they fall in love with that ice cream. Some of them are going to hop on to their Etrade calendar, the TD Ameritrade, the Robinhood or whatever, and they are going to grab some [chips] [ph], and pay attention to where I’m going with this. These are not going to be traders or flippers, they are long-term investors, right? Investors that just found their new favorite product and they see Nightfood as the next big thing. The next [indiscernible], right? They see the next big thing, just like the ambassadors who we’ve recently signed. They share this $1 billion vision.

Now, here is what that gets interesting. So, of course enough of that buying pressure from fans and the [brand] it could impact the share price, so that’s not where I am going, where it gets interesting, is it now we’ve got a growing army of investors, owners, right, literally owners of the company just like me, and they are telling their friends, they are telling their family about Nightfood ice cream, because they want the brand do well because they want their investments to grow. And it’s amazingly powerful way to have people learn about a new product in their local supermarket, right, when a friend or family member tells you, hey, I tried this ice cream it’s great, I loved it so much and I went out and I invested in the company.

So, I think the product is so good and the very fact that our first fans, these early adopters can literarily take ownership that’s going to work in our favor over the next few quarters it’s going to be a positive factor in the growth that we’re projecting and more and more consumers hearing about the product. And again, why it may [indiscernible] the share price in the short run, it’s the way that this X factor will support the rapid consumer uptake and the long-term revenue and brand growth, which is the most important thing as I see it.

Stuart Smith

Well, that’s a really interesting point Sean and obviously it’s a lot easier for consumers/investors to get excited about ice cream than it is about a mining expedition or semiconductors or something like that. So, the next question is regarding the launch of MJ Munchies and here is how the question reads. All the news lately about Nightfood and the ice cream, so, what’s going on with the Half-Baked brand?

Sean Folkson

Right, so, yes there’s been a lot of excitement around the ice cream, but obviously everybody is curious as well about Half-Baked. So, we’re a 100% moving forward with the launch of Half-Baked THC-infused snacks in California, in fact we just signed an agreement last week to get that going. The small pilot run we did a few months ago went well and the most important piece of that was that it helped us secure and be in a position to even apply for the Half-Baked trademark in the State of California.

Under the new circumstances and the way that the U.S. patent and trademark office is handling trademarks like now on THC and now on related products, securing that trademark registration in California was the super critical step for us to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual property. So, we are very pleased that that was completed successfully. So, we’re making an investment here and building a national branded. We need to put the building blocks in place, because [indiscernible] a huge value on the Half-Baked name we needed to ensure that that was going to be secured and secure both before we put valuable resources to work there.

So, we expect full launch in California in 2019 with the edible [brand] [ph] and [indiscernible] out to people. And then people on this call might know, because they probably pay a little more attention to the space. But there’s a company out there called Dixie Elixirs, very well-established brand in Colorado. And they put out a news release last week and the headline was, and I am quoting, ‘Cannabis industry’s most recognized consumer packaged goods brand going public’. Okay.

So, I saw that and something occurred to me and so I reached out to a bunch of people on the East Coast, okay. Some are investors in the space and others are just regular consumers. And I asked a bunch of people, have they’ve ever heard of Dixie Elixirs and nobody has, nobody. So, what is important to keep in mind, these brands do not cross state lines. Now, I know Dixie and some of the other companies certainly are looking to go state-to-state and the states that are legal, but that’s still only nine-state for recreational, right. There’s still a huge majority of the country, it’s not legal, so is Half-Baked as a brand name sitting on the shelf better than Dixie Elixirs, you know we certainly think so.

So, if you’re a new customer, right, walking into a dispenser, I mean fast-forward 18 months it’s 2020, right. And you’re in New York and Texas or Virginia and just legalized. The dispensaries just opened the doors and you’re walking in for the first time and you see Half-Baked products on the shelf alongside something called Dixie or some other brands that [indiscernible] jumpstart on us right now in some of the other state, but you’ve never heard of any of them, because they are now legal for the first time where you are and we think Half-Baked is what people are going to respond to all things being equal.

Of course, we need great packaging, we need great products and recipes, but being a year or two behind, and there are very few states that are currently legal for recreational is something we view as a total non-issue. And we think if consolidation continues in the space as we get running in California and building a revenue and a revenue base there that the value of our asset and the value of the Half-Baked brand will increase to where acquisition or a licensing deal with a major multi-national in a pretty likely scenario. So, I know it’s sometimes hard for traders and for flippers to see past the next few ticks, but the investors and long-term investors it’s important that they understand the path we’re on and the strategic value and the building of the strategic value we’re placing on these assets.

Stuart Smith

Well, let’s stay in that same vein, when can you let investors know about the patent application from MJ Munchies. How long until you have the patent and can you tell us what it is?

Sean Folkson

Yes, I think, we’re going to be able to make some more known later this quarter or certainly next quarter when whole lot of products would hit shelf. So, we’re still probably couple of months away from that.

Stuart Smith

All right. The next shareholder question goes back to the ice cream. It says how much revenue do you project next year for the ice cream? What do margins look like? And will it be competitively priced?

Sean Folkson

So, the thing about projections, I mean, the main thing is and we don’t know which chains are going to pick us up for 2019. Revenue projections are not really possible, because you just don’t know. You’re going to be 2,000 doors, you’re going to be 8,000 doors, you’re going to be 15,000 doors. I can explain how distribution will translate to revenue.

So as the retail price on the ice cream should be right in line with other national brands like Häagen-Dazs, [indiscernible], Ben & Jerry's and Halo Top. And we expect the supermarkets that add the Nightfood ice cream line to take what’s called in the industry as shelf, which is seven flavors across, you line a product up seven flavors wide, that’s what fits, so that’s what they call a shelf. So, here’s something that I think most people are going to find really interesting, analyze it.

So, it surprised me when I started to learn. In an average supermarket, if you’re selling about three to four units per flavor, per week, that’s a success. If you start getting below three and you’re probably in a little bit of trouble, but I don’t think we’re going to have that problem. But I just want to illustrate, so that [indiscernible] your chocolate, your vanilla, your cookie dough, whatever, if you sold a pint of each flavor every other day, which is 3.5 times a week, you’re in a decent [clip] [ph].

So, I think and I believe that I think most people figure that you have to sell a lot more than that we’d doing okay, we’d doing well. So – but even the most popular brand, the most established brand, you don’t sell hundreds of [indiscernible] out of a single supermarket in a week, not Häagen-Dazs, not Halo Top, not Ben & Jerry’s, right, you’re looking at pints a week per flavor, per store and that’s good so let’s work through that math.

You’ve got seven flavors in the store, figure three units per flavor, per week. So that, that brings you to 21 pints a week. You’re selling about to do okay, right? You’re not going to kicked out, you’re doing fine. So, in our situation, 21 pints a week that would just be a shade under $60 in revenue per store, per week as the pints are going to go into the stores at about $3 – a little under $3 top. So, $60 per revenue, per week, that translates to a little over $3,000 per year per location.

Now we’re talking about being in possibly 15,000 stores, right, that I want to make it clear. Most of these would not be the supermarkets just described. So, per store revenue would not probably be that $60 per store, per week. Some of the outlets might take three flavors instead of seven or things like that. So – but we’re – again, we’re talking to a meeting with buyers from over 2,000 high volume supermarket, that’s kind of where I outlined above the supermarket, plus other national chains.

So, at this point, we’re not going to be offering any specific projections, because we just don’t know how many doors. But once we get a handle on that, we’re considering [indiscernible] it’s obviously the pros and cons. So issuing guidance is something we’re thinking about. We’ve studied the growth of a number of companies that follow a similar path to national distribution; we studied the valuations and the acquisition, which are consistently measured at the hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars. And remember, we’ve got advisers on our team. Some of them have been involved in these kinds of explosive brands, whether it’s Chobani, 5-Hour Energy, Ben & Jerry’s, and that’s why we brought [indiscernible] so they can almost navigate what we know is going to happen in the next six to 24 months.

So, I don’t know how many doors. I also want to make it clear how many doors we secure in the first part of 2019 through this wave of meetings. That’s not the end of our roll out and expansion. There will be additional meetings throughout 2019 and, of course, in the fall of next year as we launch into 2020, we expect another big wave. And we think, we’re on the cusp of being the next breakout brand. And investors and people on this call should expect to start seeing more and more signs confirming that in the next couple of months as we’re able to make some announcements here.

Stuart Smith

Sean, here is a question that gets right to the point. You’ve been doing the bars for years and just broke a 100K last quarter for the first time. What makes you think the ice cream will be a national brand so fast? And related to the question is another one that we’re combining here. What are the ice cream sales targets for three, six, nine and 12 months?

Sean Folkson

Yes, I think, I kind of answered the second-half there on the previous question. [indiscernible] I mean, look, you’ve got to love it. It’s a direct response. So, I want to point out that bar sales do continue a growth trend, which we think will continue for a couple of reasons. One is growing consumer base and improved online marketing system. And the other big reason is that we are expecting massive consumer awareness, which will result from the launch of the ice cream and will create some overflow into the bars, but really the key question is, why is the ice cream going to be such a future? And the answer is, it’s really about keeping people within their format and getting them excited. So, what we learned is, we know what people are eating at night, right? We’ve spoken to the experts and we know what the research says, and its cookie, [indiscernible] ice cream to candy. And people don’t want to switch that format. Ice cream people, they don’t want to give up their ice cream for a nutrition bar. And there’s a reason certain format dominate at night.

So, rather than sort of force the major switch in behavior, right, which is what exists when all you have is the nutrition bar. People are not eating nutrition bar at night. So, rather than force that, we’re not able to give people a better option within their favorite format. And for huge number of people, obviously that’s ice cream at night.

So, we took this powerful trend that’s been developed over the last few years of less fat, less sugar, fewer calories. The trend that consumers are already following and added just one more huge and important benefit in our recipes, which is the sleep-friendly ingredients and formulation. So, here’s a situation where we’re riding the trend, we’re not [indiscernible] it.

So that makes adoption and scale much easier. Nightfood bars are great, but there’s still nutrition bars. People don’t get excited about nutrition bars as they do about ice cream, even my kids. So, the major mainstream distribution we are establishing is going to make it easier to buy because it is going to be where people are shopping. And also, eight flavors [indiscernible] two, right, means more variety for the consumer, not everybody likes chocolates, we get a lot of post on our Facebook wall, on our [indiscernible] not everybody likes chocolates, here we have got a whole variety of flavors, which means more variety.

So, as the production of the ice cream is complete, Stuart, I also want let people know, we will make it available for investors and the public to try. Any investor considering taking a position or increasing a position in the company, you know, if that was me, I would want to try it as quickly as I could.

So, when they taste what we’ve created and are able to view the nutritional bar, I think, it will be easy to understand why we think this is going to be a [whole bunch] for us. And we've seen – the industry has seen two ice cream companies this decade that basically came out of nowhere and achieved valuations in the billions within just a couple of years, and I think, we’re going to able to do the same.

Stuart Smith

All right. Well, are there any future plans to potentially add CBD either the non-THC oil or with the THC to the ice cream line using the Half-Baked branding?

Sean Folkson

Yes. I mean, the answer is, no. A couple of reasons. Manufacturing and distributing ice cream on a state by state basis is probably just business suicide, and we’re working on big ideas that can scale, right? THC can’t cross state lines as we mentioned. CBD is still something, there seems to still be a lot of confusion in the marketplace.

I don’t think retail buyers are going to put a CBD ice cream on their shelf this year and not to major chains and probably next year as well, and we’re not going to put ourselves and our shareholders in a position of entering into legal uncertainty when there are so many great opportunities out there for us that have zero compliance risk and much more scalable [asset].

Stuart Smith

All right. Well, then what other categories do you see coming into play in the future introductions, salty snacks, cookie crackers? So, in other words, you’ve got the bars, you’ve got the ice cream, where are you going from here?

Sean Folkson

Yes. So, we see definitely see ice cream as a platform brand and we can envision salty snacks, cookies, cereals, like anything people like to eat at night. For the next few quarters, on the Nightfood side of things, it’s really about the ice cream primarily. I mean, when you see a clear path to $100 million in ice cream revenues in a couple of years, that’s really not the time to launch into other formats.

I think before that happens, people will see our eight-flavor ice cream line turn into a 15 or 20 or 22, 25 flavor ice cream. We’ve got some great flavors in the catalog that we want to develop. But right now, I mean, we’re not going to start messing with other formats, we’re virtually going to go full speed at the ice cream and let the bars come along for the rest.

Stuart Smith

All right. Let’s talk about the investors. What will the investors be doing? And what is the dilution to the company?

Sean Folkson

Yes, I think it’s a little scary for investors, I mean, they see us landing all these Pro Bowl NFL Players and Champion Golfers and NBA stars and stuff like that. So, with all the influences we've signed in the last few months, I want to point out, we vision stock equal to less than 1% of the company, okay, which is kind of amazing. You say, well how is that possible, right?

I didn’t get all these famous athletes. Many of them, they earn more than $10 million in their careers, they’ve got huge earning potential, and they were making, well, lots of money. We know how much many athletes make, right?

So, keep in mind, we've revealed some things to them that have not yet been shared with the public, right. They've got different information than most of the people on this call doing. And when they see a brand with Nightfood, they see a parallel for vitamin water, they see [indiscernible]. They see Krave beef jerky and SkinnyPop Popcorn and RX bar and Halo pop. And so – and see – and they see Nightfood in that same name, right at the breakthrough products with billion-dollar potential, that’s what they see. They see a company that’s going to change the snacks taste for ever, and of course, I agree.

So, that's why it’s been easy to land these guys with – without really, I mean, I think, we certainly enhanced the valuation of the company for less than 1% of the stock. I think, we've done great there. As far what they’ll doing, that’s going to be revealed a little bit more in the coming months. We are not going to share specifics at this time. The people will start to see them activated at some point later this quarter, I think, and certainly very heavily in Q1 as the ice cream starts hitting the shelf.

Stuart Smith

Well, Sean, are there any plans to try and get listed on a major exchange?

Sean Folkson

Oh, of course. Yes, I mean, we've had some of those preliminary discussion. We've looked at the roadmap ahead at our revenue projection. Everybody knows the price requirements of $3 a share and, of course, the other requirements, balance sheet and income. So, we've had some initial discussions. And again, once we have more visibility on the ice cream distribution, we’ll take a look and we’ll start to really dig in a little bit.

Remember, we've got these deep pocketed athletes that have options to invest. We’ve had conversations with some institutional investors who know what's going on with the ice cream and they’ve shown some interest in coming in and cleaning up the balance sheet and funding.

The growth phase that we're about to enter once the revenue start and the purchase order comes up. I certainly think we would be able to qualify next year if we were to make it a priority for ourselves. Again, we have to decide what’s in the long-term best interest of the entire shareholder base. And for me, taking equity capital at low valuation like this just to clean up debt is, that’s not in my playbook.

So, like everything else, we're going to make the moves when the time is right, but uplift is definitely something that is – that’s on our radar and something that we will do as soon as we think the timing is perfect.

Stuart Smith

Well, Sean, that’s all the questions that we have for today. Any closing thoughts or comments for your shareholders?

Sean Folkson

Well, I just want to let everybody know that we know what we have Nightfood ice cream. We have studied the industry, we've got Jim Christensen on board, who is a former Unilever Executive, the VP of Sales and Marketing for their ice cream line, which is Ben & Jerry’s, Klondikebar, you know, we know that this is an industry-changing product. People can try for themselves in a couple of months here, but we think that this is going to be a total game changer and hopefully, something everybody can get excited about. When you try, you’ll know exactly what we're talking about.

Stuart Smith

Well, I'm assuming everybody on this call already knows these [links], but hey, maybe you're here for the first time and you want to learn more about the company. The company has developed a dynamic infographic and that's available at NightSnacking.com. You can visit the company at ir.nightfood.com, or simply nightfood.com. A copy or archive of this conference call is available at SmallCapVoice.Com, just click on the clients tab. Sean, thanks so much for your time here today, and we'll do it again here in the near future.

Sean Folkson

Thanks. As always, Stuart, we’ll talk to you soon.

Stuart Smith

All right for Sean Folkson. This is Stuart Smith, thanks so much for listening.