Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

The Fed is on a path to blowup high yield credit.

Bond bears - traders are doubling down on growth/inflation bets.

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. Global leading indicator breadth - a softening in global growth and wobbles in global equities

2. China and Copper - the bad, the ugly, and the good of slowing growth in China (and what it means for copper)

3. Treasuries futures positioning - traders are betting big on rising bond yields (and a stronger US economy)

4. Stocks vs. Bonds market positioning - market positioning looks very bullish on the growth/risk outlook

5. Fed vs. HY Credit Spreads - history shows that sooner or later Fed rate hikes will blow up junk bonds

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.