Magna Cum Laude

The extremely discounted valuation with low debt and a management designed to help investors achieve best returns makes us take our first stand.

Investment Thesis: Yes, the automakers are suffering and more weakness could be in store, but the current valuation is just too compelling not to take a position in Magna International (MGA). Let us show you how we played it.

The Business

MGA is a global supplier of automotive systems, modules, assemblies and components.

Source: MGA presentation

They produce all components needed to for vehicles and have capabilities to produce whole vehicles as well. Far from being tied to old manufacturing methods, MGA has invested heavily in its capabilities and can manufacture variety of driver assistance systems including LIDAR. While we believe large scale autonomous vehicle production is still some ways off, MGA is ready for that future, today.

Growth opportunities

MGA is positioned as a leader in many of its segments and that has shown in its strong growth of total sales, EPS and free cash flow.

The growth rate is incredibly impressive considering the relative maturity of the developed world in car sales. MGA, of course, has exposure to the developing world and that has increasingly become the source of its growth.

It also has opportunities to capture the increasing trend of lightweighting of vehicles to save fuel alongside electrification and automation trends.

Each of these trends is a higher value added product and results in better margins for MGA.

Financials

MGA delivered strong earnings growth in Q2-2018.

Source: Q2-2018 financials

It did, however, reduce its guidance for the year.

The reduced guidance came from margin pressure that MGA is experiencing in some of its segments.

The forward P/E though, even at the midpoint of lowered guidance is a rather low 7.1. MGA is also generating very strong return on equity (ROE).

A high ROE can often be a function of using excessive leverage or depleted GAAP book values. While the latter reason is of no particular concern as we pay little attention to where GAAP can run book values, the former is very important. MGA carries about $2.6 billion of net debt (defined as total liabilities minus current assets).

For comparison, MGA is guiding for about $2.4 billion in net income this year and about $2 billion in free cash flow. The debt is about as small as it can get for MGA before investors start blaming it for being too conservative.

The current opportunity

The combination of reduced guidance along with subsequent weak auto sales reports from across US and Europe have hammered the stock. You can see MGA tracking the big automakers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) and diverging heavily from the board market.

While we are not big fans of the automakers, thanks to their leverage usage and massive pension liabilities, we see MGA in a very different light. The current balance sheet is also in rock solid shape and allows MGA to continue to do what it does best, return cash to shareholders.

Just like our favourite stock which favors buybacks, MGA operates in the most extreme shareholder friendly manner.

Over the medium term, MGA could face headwinds from a US recession but the current earnings valuation and EV to EBITDA multiple (under 5) adequately discount this.

Magna Cum Laude valuation turned to Summa Cum Laude

While the numbers right now are extremely appealing, we do see the possibility of higher tariff related news and higher interest rates weighing on auto segment sentiment. So to start a position with an embedded margin of safety, we decided to sell the March 2019, $47.50 puts for $3.80.

Source: Author's calculations

This creates a rather tantalizing 20.46% annualized yield if the stock ends up at the current price in about 5 months. If this is "put" to us then we are very happy to go long at $43.70, or what we like to call a Summa Cum Laude valuation.

Conclusion

The headwinds facing the auto segment seem stiff and we have not yet factored in problems from higher rates and a possible recession in 2019. In such a scenario, MGA's sales could decline about 10% and with further pressure on margins, we could see EPS decline close to 20%. Even assuming a $5 trough EPS though, the stock appears rather unreasonably cheap and we have no qualms picking this up for 8.7X our recessionary numbers. We have monitored this stock for some time (as we know MGA's landlord really well) and now is the time to step and start nibbling on this stock.

For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with option income ideas, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position is through selling $47.50 puts.