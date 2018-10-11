Fixed-to-floating preferred stocks complete review.

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 61 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that almost 60% of the holdings are Corporate Bonds, which occupies 3/4 of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with over $570M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating rate securities. Although, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $24B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about the latest rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed income investors for the past month is TNX climbing back to a fresh 7-year high, caused by the Fed, which increased its Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the September meeting and its projection for another 0.25% rate hike in December. The TNX has reached 3.25% after the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 49 years, which has resulted in increasing pressure over the fixed income investor, as we can see in the second chart. As for the equity markets, the most important thing lately is definitely the North American trade deal, which supports the common stocks being in the longest bull market in history.

The Review

1. All Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

Here, I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield curve:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

A closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, capped between 4.5% and 6%. This is a 1% shift of the yield curve since the previous article last month. For a better idea, I've excluded RY-T from the bubble charts, as it has a 0.62% Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The Toxic Ones

This is a list of the 'Energy related' preferred stocks, highlighted in the first couple of charts.

Source: Author's database

5. Ex-Dividend Dates for October 2018:

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend in the rest of the October? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

6. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are 2 preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate issued for the past month: CIM-C and SSW-I.

Chimera Investment Corp 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Source: Author's spreadsheet

... and

Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) 8.00% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Source: Author's spreadsheet

7. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of October. I want to remind you that the rebalancing results for the S&P Preferred Stock Index were announced last Friday (October 5, 2018), and the changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on October 22, 2018.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

