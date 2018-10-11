Long-Term Outlook For Editas Medicine: October 10, 2018

Editas Medicine has added two big hires to its board, keeping momentum on its push to be a leader in the gene-editing niche.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a biotech company involved in genome editing, is using the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 genome editing systems to develop a new line of treatments for people living with serious gene-based diseases around the world.

Fundamental Outlook

Two new huge additions have been added to the board of Editas Medicine Inc., following the announcement of the exit of its former Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gerald Cox.

Richard A. Morgan, Ph.D., a leading expert in gene therapy and oncology, has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Immunogenetics, while Dr. X. Kate Zhang, Ph.D., joins Editas as its new Vice President of Biological Development.

The addition of two very experienced researchers in the field of genomics and gene research is expected to give the company’s genome editing work a very strong push, even as it begins clinical trials for its first products in this area very shortly.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart shown below represents the picture as at September 2018. Then, price action was bouncing well off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $29.17.

EDIT Weekly Chart: September 1, 2018

However, the picture has changed, with EDIT showing a drop in its share price. The upward price move from August 2018 kicked off from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $29.17, hit the first upside price target at the 38.2% retracement area and eventually found itself in the range that we predicted in our last analysis.

This is the current state of EDIT, and we can also see the range-bound movement that occurred in September between the 38.2% Fibonacci level as resistance and the 50% Fibonacci level supporting the price from below.

EDIT Weekly Chart: October 8, 2018

Presently, the price action has broken below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is confirmed by the close of last week’s candle below the 50% Fibo retracement support line. So what is the outlook for this stock?

Trade Scenario 1

The price action has broken below the 50% Fibonacci retracement price of $29.79. The new weekly candle has opened on a bearish note and is now at $27.92. The next price target is obviously to the downside at the 61.8% Fibo retracement price of $26.18. However, the price may or may not attain this level this week. It is not unusual for price action to pull back towards the broken support in an attempt to return to where it came from. The 50% retracement line will perform what is known in technical analysis as a role reversal; the support will turn into a resistance. Therefore, any pullback attempt will be rejected at this line and will open the door for completion of the downside move to $26.18. It is possible that this week’s candle may be the pullback candle, leaving next week’s candle to complete the job of attaining the downside target. This setup is good for short traders who want to get the best entry point possible for initiating a short trade on the stock.

It is also possible for strong bearish sentiment to push the candle for the week all the way to the downside target. Only time will tell if this will be the case or not.

Trade Scenario 2

After the downside target at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement line is achieved, the price may then trade in a range with this level as a support and the 50% retracement line as the resistance. Such a setup will be pure heaven for range traders, who may then buy at the support and sell at resistance. This range trading mode may persist until the next earnings report for EDIT, which is scheduled for release on November 5-6, 2018.

Price moves for EDIT after this date will be determined by the earnings numbers.

Market Sentiment

The long- and mid-term outlook of EDIT is:

Long-term - Bearish

Mid-term - Neutral

Please note: This analysis was done on a weekly chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so the possible price moves described above may take several weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts, such as the daily chart or the hourly chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EDIT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.