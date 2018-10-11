Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - A Record Discount In The Sector

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

Over the past week, there were no important news that could affect the sector's performance.

The News

Over the past week, several closed-end funds declared their monthly distributions:

Premium Dividend Fund (the "Fund") declared its monthly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "PDT Plan"). Under the PDT Plan, the Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount equal to $0.0975 per share.

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the "Fund") declared its monthly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "HTD Plan"). Under the HTD Plan, the Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount equal to $0.1380 per share.

The Nuveen family declared dividends without a change as well:

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) has showed that it had not found its bottom at its support line of $37.00 per share. With the beginning of the new week, the ETF started selling with quite large volume and did not stop until the last trading day of the week. There was quite a panic in the fixed-income over the past week. At the last trading session bidders showed up who pushed the fund off its lowest point of the week. By the closing bell, PFF finished at a price of $36.05 per share. On a weekly basis, PFF has rapidly dropped with $0.97.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was not left behind and broke through any kind of support lines. Over the past week, fixed-income traders and investors witnessed a new low of TLT. The yields rise fast and the bond markets fall rapidly. The index finished at a price of $113.04 per share. On a weekly basis, the ETF lost $3.62.



Beneath we can see at what levels the U.S. 10-Year Treasuries currently trade.



1. Sorted by Z-Score:

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) remains at the top of the table as the most overvalued closed-end fund from a statistical perspective. However, today its Z-score is lower than our last review. We should also mention that this week the fund is no longer at a premium. Currently, HPS is trading at a tiny discount of -0.06%. Let us take a look at how the CEF finished the week on the exchange:

At the bottom, we find the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) which is still the most undervalued fund of all in the group. Here is how the chart looks like:

Not only that the fund has the lowest Z-score among its peers (-3.20) but it has also made a new 52-week low during the past week:

We have statistical, technical and fundamental reasons to say that the CEF is a "Buy" candidate and at some point we will be right, but in the current environment of rate hikes we should be patient and enter the trade at the right moment.

What we can conclude from the table above is that currently the sector is slightly underpriced from a statistical perspective. The average Z-score in the preferred stock closed-end funds is -0.90.

2. Baseline Expense:

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. Currently, the average return for the past five years is 8.97% for the sector. Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidate.

4. Discount/Premium:

This week the average discount in the sector is -3.84%. As we can see in the table above, there are funds with discounts over -10.00%. One of these quite undervalued funds is the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF). The CEF is at a record discount of -11.30%. Below we can monitor how the widened spread between the net asset value and price looks like:

The chart translated in numbers:

Above FPF is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) which is also near to hitting its 52-week low. Currently, the CEF is trading at a discount of -10.33% and has a negative Z-score of -1.70. On the chart JPS looks like that:

5. Effective Leverage:

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the average leverage in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average distribution rate of the sector is 7.70%. All of the above funds are with a yield on price above the average.



Conclusion

Currently, the group is a little bit undervalued with all these rate hikes that we experienced lately. However, the sector's "health" is quite stable and for me, there are plenty of "Long" and "Short" opportunities that we as traders could make some fresh money. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/07/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

