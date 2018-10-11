Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AcelRx Briefing Docs Released, Motus GI Up On Data

AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ:ACRX) briefing docs released, shares up after initial hiccup following misunderstanding.

The FDA has released the briefing docs for AcelRx's DSUVIA ahead of the adcom Friday. The stock went down apparently because the market misunderstood some of the data - at least the author of the Seeking Alpha news post did. The briefing docs were overwhelmingly positive; however, the piece of news referred to above, probably in order to get the news out quickly, did something many of us have done before - read the end of the briefing doc and quickly try to figure out what it says. Unfortunately, they were reading an appendix that was referring to the previous CRL. Bottom line is this is very good news for ACRX, and the stock being up a mere 34% to $3.56 (as of current reading) doesn't even begin to reflect its potential. We believe this will see $5 and above, as we have repeatedly told our TPT members.

The briefing doc clearly says that ACRX has convincingly addressed both the issues raised in the previous CRL from October last year. Before the CRL was received, the company traded at $5.75 at its peak. Now that an approval is almost given, and a related drug, oliceridine from Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN), is looking to get rejected, I see no reason the stock will not beat its previous peak.

The FDA had raised a dosing issue for what was essentially a non-issue really. There is absolutely little need to take a tablet every hour of the day if its pain-relief effect lasts 3 hours. ACRX had merely given the maximum possible dose, so simply reducing the maximum daily dose to 12 tablets did the trick. The FDA accepted this solution.

The other issue was misplacing tablets which could potentially lead to abuse. To address this - a minor issue - the company used a modified directions for use, and let a number of caregivers use the device without assistance from the company. I believe this experiment saw a 100% success rate, again satisfying the FDA as far as the briefing docs go. This was the so-called human factor study.

Overall, we are very satisfied with the briefing docs and strongly believe that this time around DSUVIA is going to get approved.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) up on Pure-Vu data.

Motus GI is the developer of a bowel-cleaning system called Pure-Vu which came out with new data showing its efficacy. The device allowed for cleansing of the colon during a colonoscopy procedure, which was then successfully completed. This is a device that is attached to the colonoscope and removes debris and bowel contents from the patient who is unable to complete a bowel prep on her/his own. The device is approved for sale in the US. It can reduce the cost of repeated colonoscopy procedures by 82%.

Selected other news

Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) teams up with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to develop antisense drug for Huntington's disease, IONIS-FB-Lrx.

Pluristem's (NASDAQ:PSTI) placenta-derived stem cell product PLX-PAD shows long-term effect in Phase 1/2 muscle regeneration study.

TapImmune's (NASDAQ:TPIV) Phase 2 study of TPIV 110 receives $11M grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for Phase 2 study.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.