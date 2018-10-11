John Rubino and Michael Oliver return on the radio program.

In 1970, a 1% increase in U.S. treasury interest rates increased the budget deficit by $3.7 billion. Now, with a $22 trillion budget deficit, a 1% rise in rates adds $220 billion annually to America's deficit. A 5% rise would increase the U.S. deficit by more than $1 trillion per year! The U.S. is clearly approaching a state of fiscal bankruptcy even before baby boomer demographic considerations are factored in.

But a gaping U.S. budget deficit isn't the only reason rising interest rates are a big deal. They tend to increase the value of the dollar. That means emerging nations that borrow dollars will also face growing insolvency. John Rubino talks about those dynamics.

Michael Oliver discusses his latest work on interest rates, the dollar and gold.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney's James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987 Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.