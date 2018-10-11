Wall Street Breakfast: Stock Rout Continues After Major Selloff

Stocks

Sears has started to miss payments to vendors, according to Reuters, as it prepares to file for bankruptcy in the coming days. It's not immediately clear how widespread the issue was and how it would affect Sears' (NASDAQ:SHLD) supply chain ahead of the holiday shopping season, but vendors could stop shipments if they are worried about the U.S. department store operator's payments. SHLD -7.5% premarket.

Whitbread shareholders have given their blessing to the £3.9B sale of the Costa Coffee chain to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at a general meeting held in London. Proceeds of the deal will be used to pay down debt and boost the pension fund, as well as returning a significant majority of net cash proceeds to shareholders. Following the sale, Whitbread (OTCPK:WTBCY) will turn its attention to its Premier Inn hotels business.

Apple has agreed to buy a portion of Dialog Semiconductor's (OTCPK:DLGNF) business - including patents, a team of about 300 engineers and European offices - for $600M. Back in May, Dialog shares had tumbled when it revealed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) planned to use chips from another supplier, which was widely believed to be Apple itself. The iPhone maker has used Dialog chips for over a decade to help its devices manage battery life.

Square -10% premarket, after falling by the same percentage on Wednesday, following the departure of CFO Sarah Friar. She's leaving the company to become CEO of Nextdoor, a social network for neighborhoods, but will stay at Square (NYSE:SQ) into December to help with the transition. Friar had guided the company through a rocky IPO in 2015, served as the face of Square to Wall Street and played an instrumental role in the firm's expansion into financial services.

More content... AT&T (NYSE:T) is planning a new streaming service to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 that will feature films and TV shows it acquired from its blockbuster purchase of Time Warner. As part of its new digital TV strategy, Apple (AAPL) is also preparing a video service, which will be given to device owners for free and marry original content and subscription services from legacy media companies.

Samsung has revealed its latest smartphone, the Galaxy A9, featuring the world's first rear camera with four lenses. The selling point is the ability to alternate between different lenses that enable specific features, such as photos taken from a long distance or panoramic shots. Last week, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) released its earnings guidance, predicting it would be on track to score record profits in the third quarter.

Can a pure-play lithium operation stand on its own? The IPO of Livent, which holds the lithium business of pesticides maker FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), has been priced at $17 per share, below a target range and giving the company a market value of $2.43B. Shares will begin trading today on the NYSE under ticker symbol "LTHM." The offering comes when global demand has spiked for the ultralight battery metal used in cell phones and electric vehicles.

Auto news roundup... BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is taking majority control of its main Chinese joint venture for €3.6B, the first such move by a global carmaker as Beijing starts to relax ownership rules for the world's largest auto market. Meanwhile, Toyota (NYSE:TM) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) are teaming up to develop self-driving services amid deepening alliances between top carmakers and tech firms as the race towards autonomous vehicles continues.

Elon Musk denied an FT report late Wednesday that said 21st Century Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) James Murdoch is the "favorite" candidate to replace him as chairman of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). His tweet was posted at 4:20 Pacific time - a possible reference to marijuana and his now-infamous tweet saying the company had "funding secured" to go private at $420 a share. FT added that Musk favors current board member Antonio Gracias, but said he may not be seen as independent enough.

As part of an initiative to curb reliance on foreign-made rocket engines, the U.S. Air Force has awarded a total $2.3B in contracts to develop rocket launch systems for national security missions. The contracts go to Blue Origin's (BORGN) New Glenn, Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) OmegA and United Launch Alliance's (BA, LMT) Vulcan Centaur. SpaceX (SPACE), despite winning an initial development award in 2016, was absent from the deal.

Highlighting the point, a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a U.S. and Russian astronaut to the International Space Station failed during its ascent early Thursday, sending its crew capsule falling back toward Earth in a ballistic re-entry. "They are in good condition," NASA said, adding "something went wrong minutes after liftoff." It currently costs around $81M per person to ride a Soyuz to the ISS.